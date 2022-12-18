Argan (NYSE:AGX) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) will pay a dividend of $0.25 on the 31st of January. The dividend yield will be 2.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Argan's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Argan's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 44.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Argan Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Argan's EPS has fallen by approximately 22% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Argan's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Argan is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Argan is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Argan that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

