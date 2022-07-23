Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of £0.0125

The board of Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 26th of September, with investors receiving £0.0125 per share. The dividend yield is 2.6% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Argentex Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Argentex Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 25.4% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Argentex Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. The most recent annual payment of £0.02 is about the same as the annual payment 2 years ago. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. EPS has grown 25% over the last 12 months. This is a good sign, and could set the company up to be a solid dividend payer in the future if it continues. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend. Any one year of performance can be misleading for a variety of reasons, so we wouldn't like to form any strong conclusions based on these numbers alone.

Argentex Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Argentex Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

