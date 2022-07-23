Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of £0.0125

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 26th of September, with investors receiving £0.0125 per share. The dividend yield is 2.6% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

View our latest analysis for Argentex Group

Argentex Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Argentex Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 25.4% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Argentex Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. The most recent annual payment of £0.02 is about the same as the annual payment 2 years ago. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. EPS has grown 25% over the last 12 months. This is a good sign, and could set the company up to be a solid dividend payer in the future if it continues. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend. Any one year of performance can be misleading for a variety of reasons, so we wouldn't like to form any strong conclusions based on these numbers alone.

Argentex Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Argentex Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • What Percentage Of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Shares Do Insiders Own?

    The big shareholder groups in HeiQ Plc ( LON:HEIQ ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company...

  • Investing in Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) three years ago would have delivered you a 67% gain

    While Yellow Cake plc ( LON:YCA ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run...

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says $10 Billion in Grain Available

    (Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon is looking into the feasibility of providing fighter jets to Ukraine, a move previously seen as off-limits for fears Ukraine would expand the conflict into Russian territory. But any move is a long way off, according to the National Security Council’s spokesman. Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in It

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Companies enacting stock splits are all the rage on Wall Street -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Are Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • China just put foreign banks on notice: Creating an internal Communist Party committee could be the cost of doing business

    HSBC, one of the world’s biggest banks, became the first in China to establish an internal Communist Party committee, paving the path for global lenders to follow suit.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • 7 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 7 energy stocks to buy now according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. To skip our detailed analysis of Leon Cooperman’s hedge fund profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 3 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon […]

  • Is the stock-market bottom in? What the pros say after S&P 500 tests 4,000

    Stock-market bulls are poking their heads above the parapet, but skeptics see little more than a bear-market bounce.

  • Crypto: Trump's ex-Ally's Bitcoin Troubles Worsen

    Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House communications director under Donald Trump, is a bitcoin evangelist.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Large Buyback Programs

    Investment giant JPMorgan’s chief global market strategist Marko Kolanovic notes that the first quarter of this year saw an incredible $429 billion in total buyback activity. This represents a faster pace than both of the previous two years, and reflected a combination of healthy margins and strong corporate cash flows. That fundamental strength allowed corporations to step up and start buying even as the Federal Reserve stepped back by tightening up on monetary policy. Kolanovic notes that not

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It's better to think about a sine curve when looking at stocks, as businesses typically shift from good periods to difficult ones and back again to good periods. If you can step in when times are tough, you can pick up some great companies at relatively cheap prices and hold them forever. Since yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices, I'm effectively looking for companies with strong dividend histories that are trading with dividend yields at the high side of their historical range.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time

    In this article, we discuss 5 dividend stocks of all time. You can skip our detailed analysis of the past performance of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time. Dividend investing is all the rage with investors these days as they seek profitable options due to fears of a […]

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis

  • Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    With a historically high yield, this consumer products giant looks enticing even though it has some problems to fix.

  • Mortgage applications have cratered to their lowest point since 2000. Here's what it means and why you should care

    The biggest story in markets today is that mortgage demand is at its lowest point since George W. Bush was just starting his first term as president.

  • Carnival Stock Tumbles After New Share Sale. What the Market Is Worried About.

    The cruise line operator is raising $1 billion in shares for general corporate purposes, which may include settling maturing debt.

  • 5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On

    As has been the case for about six years, gold-mining stock SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is my largest holding by a significant amount. Originally, I owned shares of Canadian gold-mining company Claude Resources, but Claude was acquired by SSR in a cash-and-stock deal in 2016. Like most precious-metal mining companies, SSR has had its challenges.

  • 2 Oversold Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors who buy stocks benefiting from secular demand trends could see tremendous gains over the next five years.