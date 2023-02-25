Argentina to Change IMF Net Reserve Target for Third Time

(Bloomberg) -- Argentine officials intend to lower a key target in the country’s $44 billion agreement with the International Monetary Fund as a severe drought weakens the economic outlook, according to an Argentine government official.

Both sides are discussing a smaller figure for net reserve accumulation in 2023, a cornerstone of the deal seen as the only major anchor providing some stability to the South American economy. Negotiators have met in Buenos Aires and Washington in recent weeks for the fourth review of the program.

A staff-level agreement may be announced as soon as Feb. 27, according to the official, who asked not to be identified as talks are ongoing. The official expects the IMF executive board to vote on the fourth review of the program around March 22, which would disburse approximately $5.4 billion to the government to repay previous debts owed to the IMF.

Argentina’s fiscal and monetary targets under the program are expected to remain unchanged.

In a statement Saturday, Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa didn’t mention any specific changes, but stressed the need to be “realistic,” adding that the war in Ukraine and a drought are affecting the program. Argentina expects its worst soy crop since 2009 due to the drought, impacting the country’s essential commodity exports that provide much-needed dollars.

“The objective is to be realistic and predictable so that the program is a true orienter and not a piece of paper that’s never complied with,” Massa said. “The war and the drought play a key role in our economy and it’s better confronting this with achievable objectives so that we’re not running behind every quarter.”

An IMF spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment during weekend hours. Massa met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in India at the G-20 summit.

Net reserves, or the liquid cash held by the central bank, are an essential part of the agreement to help prevent an abrupt devaluation of the peso and gradually cool inflation. Net reserves stand at about $4.2 billion, according to Buenos Aires-based consulting firm FMyA. By the end of March, the government would need to add another $3.3 billion to reach the current quarterly target.

In total, the government has to accumulate $4.8 billion of reserves this year to comply with the current targets. Argentina met the previous target of $5 billion, after it was revised down from the $5.8 billion set in March and $5.4 billion in the first review.

--With assistance from Jonathan Gilbert.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.