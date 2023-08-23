Argentina’s Economic Activity Shrinks for Fourth Month
(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economic activity contracted for the fourth straight month in a fresh sign that one of South America’s largest countries is barreling toward recession amid fast inflation and heightened political uncertainty.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Listed Aboard Crashed Jet, Reports Say
Goldman Is Cracking Down on Employees That Aren't in Office Five Days a Week
Musk Told Pentagon He Spoke to Putin Directly, New Yorker Says
Economic activity fell 0.2% in June from a month earlier, according to government data published Wednesday. The economy shrank 4.4% from a year prior, more than the 3.7% contraction expected by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. May’s monthly drop was also revised lower, to -0.6% from -0.1%.
Argentina’s economy is being slammed by annual inflation running over 100%, while agriculture output has been curbed by a devastating drought. Overall exports plunged by 35.8% in June from a year ago. Complicating matters further, political uncertainty is running high ahead of October’s presidential vote after outsider Javier Milei finished first in a recent primary.
Read more: Argentina Expects IMF to Approve $7.5 Billion Disbursement (1)
Economists surveyed by Argentina’s central bank expect gross domestic product to shrink 2.8% this year, followed by another decline in 2024. The estimates were gathered before the surprising primary election result on Aug. 13 that was followed by an 18% devaluation of the official currency.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Drug Benefit Firms Devise New Fees That Go to Them, Not Clients
Never Mind Shrinking Households, Builders Are Adding Bedrooms
‘Don’t You Remember Me?’ The Crypto Hell on the Other Side of a Spam Text
GOP Presidential Hopeful Ramaswamy Sued Over Strive’s Practices
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.