Argentine Economy Minister Dujovne Resigns After Market Rout

(Bloomberg) -- Argentine Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne resigned Saturday, capping a week of market chaos that followed President Mauricio Macri’s stunning loss in a primary vote.

Dujovne, who led bailout negotiations between Argentina and the International Monetary Fund last year, justified his departure by saying the government needs “significant renewal in the economic area” following Macri’s defeat to leftist Alberto Fernandez Aug. 10.

“No doubt we’ve made mistakes, which we never failed to acknowledge and which we tried to correct as much as possible,” Dujovne wrote in a letter to the president. “It’s been an honor for me to serve in your government.”

Hernan Lacunza, economic minister for the province of Buenos Aires, will replace Dujovne, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Lacunza and his spokesperson weren’t immediately available to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

Dujovne’s departure comes at the end of a week that has seen Argentina’s peso and sovereign bonds fall to record lows. Fitch Ratings and S&P Global on Friday downgraded Argentina deeper into junk citing the possibility of a sovereign debt default. Investors have been dumping Argentine assets for fear that Fernandez may shun the IMF deal and implement interventionist policies if elected on Oct. 27.

Macri rolled out several economics measures this week to appease voters, including tax breaks and plans to increase the minimum wage while freezing fuel prices. Local media had reported that Dujovne didn’t support the measures because they could violate fiscal targets set in Argentina’s $56 billion credit line with the IMF. An IMF spokesman declined to comment.

Dujovne’s tenure was plagued by the unpopular IMF deal, significant spending cuts, recession and inflation over 50%. While the economy was showing signs of digging out of its hole in May and June, this week’s market rout is likely to put it back in the red.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jorgelina do Rosario in Buenos Aires at jdorosario@bloomberg.net;Patrick Gillespie in Buenos Aires at pgillespie29@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Juan Pablo Spinetto at jspinetto@bloomberg.net, Walter Brandimarte

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.