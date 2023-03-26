Argentina ex-President Macri says he will not be candidate in upcoming elections

Reuters
·1 min read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri said on Sunday that he will not be a presidential candidate in the country's October general elections, as the opposition coalition moves to confirm its candidates.

The center-right Macri's decision to opt out opens the door wider for other candidates of the opposition coalition "Together for Change," considered the front-runner against the incumbent Peronist-led leftist party of President Alberto Fernandez.

Opposition candidates Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta and former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich applauded Macri's decision not to run.

"I will not be a candidate in the next election," Macri said in a video posted on social media on Sunday.

"I am convinced that we must expand the political space for the change that we initiated," added Macri, who was president from 2015 to 2019 but lost his reelection bid to Fernandez.

Although Macri had previously suggested he would not run for the October elections, other opposition members speculated he would still announce his candidacy.

In the midst of a prolonged economic crisis with 100% annual inflation, nearly half of Argentina's population has been thrust into poverty.

The opposition coalition appears poised to garner more support than the ruling party, which has not yet defined its candidate amid major internal disputes between Fernandez and his Vice President Cristina Fernandez.

(Reporting by Nicolás Misculin, writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Tigers Escape At Georgia Safari Park After Tornado Rips Through Area

    The big cats were among several animals that had their enclosures breached after the Pine Mountain park said it sustained “extensive tornado damage."

  • 6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

    Social Security will be seeing a lot of changes this year, many of them tied to the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than 40 years. The new COLA will impact payments to Social Security...

  • Uefa powerless in race for multi-club empires

    The great clubs of Europe – and many of those for whom greatness remains stubbornly out of reach – will meet this week to discuss their collective futures, although of all the issues concerning money and scheduling, there is one that will be impossible to unpick.

  • Cubans head to the polls, all eyes on voter turnout

    Cubans began voting early on Sunday for the 470 lawmakers who will represent them in the country´s National Assembly in a closely watched election seen as a referendum on the communist-run government at a time of deep economic crisis. Cuba´s government, saddled by shortages, inflation and growing social unrest, has encouraged unity in Sunday´s vote, calling on citizens to vote together in a broad show of support for the communist leadership. Ana Lydia Velazquez, a 78-year old retired Havana resident, told Reuters that message resonated with her.

  • 'Top Gear' Halts Filming for BBC Following Host Freddie Flintoff's On-Set Accident

    After Flintoff was injured during the show's production in December, the network announced that it would be "inappropriate to resume" filming

  • The Floor Could Still Fall Out of This Stock Market

    Four strategists offer similar advice: Stay defensive. Hold a little more cash. Stick to quality stocks—those with solid balance sheets and growth that doesn’t depend on the larger economy.

  • Germany reaches deal with EU on future use of combustion engines

    FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and Germany have reached a deal on the future use of combustion engines, officials said on Saturday, an issue that has been closely followed by the auto industry. The agreement will allow some combustion engines beyond 2035 and was quickly condemned by a prominent environmental group. Germany had wanted assurances that new combustion engine cars can be sold beyond the deadline if they run on e-fuels - a request supported by parts of Germany's powerful car industry.

  • 6 Things You Must Do If You Have More Than $5,000 in Your Checking Account

    A recent GOBankingRates survey shows that nine out of 10 people have checking accounts. But despite the familiarity, the question of how much, exactly, to keep in one remains a personal finance...

  • One Year of Rate Hikes Ends Decades of Bond Market Prosperity

    The Federal Reserve's rate hikes beginning in March 2022 essentially ended a four-decade rally in bond markets.

  • England's Foden out of Ukraine tie after appendix op

    Phil Foden was ruled out of England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix on the morning of Sunday's game at Wembley.England's Football Association said in a statement: "Phil Foden has been ruled out of this evening's Euro 2024 qualifier with Ukraine following surgery to remove his appendix this morning.

  • Malkin’s late goal lifts Penguins past Ovechkin, Caps 4-3

    Malkin made up for a costly roughing penalty by burying a breakaway with 1:20 left in regulation that lifted the Penguins to a victory over the Capitals.

  • Miami coach Jim Larrañaga asks for transparency on NIL deals

    Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wants to know how much money athletes at other schools are making through name, image and likeness deals. It's only fair, he said, since no school has had the values of its athletes' deals publicized more than Miami. Larrañaga said full disclosure is important for competitive reasons and also so the NCAA or Congress can have more information at their disposal when, and if, they bring clarity and uniformity to NIL rules.

  • Trump campaign blackballs DeSantis staffers: report

    Former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign is blackballing anyone who works for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a new report.

  • Credit Suisse accessed billions in liquidity last weekend - finance minister

    Credit Suisse tapped the Swiss National Bank for "a large multi-billion amount" last weekend to secure its liquidity, the country's finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Saturday. The troubled Swiss bank had said last week it intended to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs from the country's central bank to boost its liquidity. "Last weekend, a large multi-billion amount was withdrawn by Credit Suisse for liquidity protection," Keller-Sutter said.

  • Piquet fined for racist, homophobic comments about Hamilton

    Retired Formula One champion Nelson Piquet has been ordered by a Brazilian court to pay $950,000 in “moral damages” for making racist and homophobic comments about Lewis Hamilton. The 70-year-old Brazilian had referred to seven-time champion Hamilton as “neguinho,” a racially offensive term which means “little Black guy,” in 2021. In another interview, Piquet used racist and homophobic language.

  • Dylan Disu suffers injury, out for Sweet 16 game vs. Xavier

    Texas basketball's Dylan Disu walked off the court with an injury to his foot in the first half vs. Xavier.

  • A 2-year-old boy was shot during an incident in Milwaukee early Sunday morning

    A 2-year-old boy was shot early Sunday morning in an incident that occurred near 26th and Locust.

  • Spain's PM Sanchez to push for 'territorial integrity' for Ukraine in China visit

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday he would push for fair peace in the war in Ukraine that included "territorial integrity" during a state visit to China next week. Sanchez, speaking to journalists at the Ibero-American Summit meeting in the Dominican Republic, said he would discuss peace prospects with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is trying to position himself as a mediator in the war between Russia and Ukraine. "The most important thing ... is that when this peace is reached in Ukraine, it will be fair and lasting ... and when we talk about fair, I mean that the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which has been violated by Putin, is respected," Sanchez said in a news conference.

  • Report: Texas F Dylan Disu a game-time decision against Miami

    Dylan Disu's status for the Elite Eight is in question.

  • Germany, EU reach agreement in combustion engine row

    Germany and the European Union announced Saturday that they have reached an agreement in their dispute over the future of cars with combustion engines, allowing the registration of new vehicles with such engines even after 2035 provided they use climate-neutral fuel only. EU Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans tweeted that “we have found an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars.” German Transport Minister Volker Wissing tweeted that the way had been cleared for vehicles with internal combustion engines that only use climate-neutral fuels to be newly registered even after 2035.