Argentina faces runoff vote as centrist takes lead

STORY: Despite the so-called mania in Argentina for Javier Milei —the far-right populist who’s promised to “chain saw” the economy and fix runaway inflation—in a general election Sunday, the country's ruling Peronist coalition smashed expectations to pull ahead of him.

That sets the stage for a run-off between Argentina's centrist economy minister Sergio Massa, who won almost 37% of the vote, and Milei, who despite leading polls for months had 30% of the vote.

Conservative candidate Patricia Bullrich conceded defeat after gaining about 24% of the vote.

Argentines had flocked to the polls while in the grip of the country's worst economic crisis in two decades and with rising anger toward the traditional elite.

So Massa’s lead came as a shock, as the Peronists have overseen inflation hitting triple digits for the first time since 1991.

Still, it wasn’t enough for a straight-up win.

A run-off election between two polar opposite economic models is now set to take place on November 19.

On Sunday, Massa promised Argentines he would become "the president of work and security above other things” if they voted him in.

He also pledged to unify the divided country by bringing together a broad coalition to set up a “national unity government”.

Meanwhile, with loud cheers in the radical camp, Milei called Sunday’s vote the most important in 100 years.

By including the conservative camp’s votes, Milei concluded that two-thirds of the country want change.

And urged Argentines to bring an end to what he called “a government of criminals”.

The brash radical has vowed to fix the economy with free-market shock therapy.

That's included suggestions like replacing the peso with the dollar, shutting the central bank and privatizing state entities.

He also is in favor of drastically slashing the size of government and is anti-abortion.

Investors have been worried that political uncertainty would invoke market jitters.

But some analysts said on Sunday, the results should calm fears over sudden, major economic changes, with the eventual winner likely to have a weak mandate.