Argentina heads for presidential run-off after surprising election result

Sergio Massa speaks outside his campaign headquarters after the general election in Buenos Aires - AP

Argentina’s leftist economy minister Sergio Massa defied polls and placed first in the country’s historic election on Sunday evening, meaning he will now face far-right Javier Milei in November’s run-offs.

Mr Massa earned 36 per cent compared to Mr Milei’s 30 per cent with most votes counted, though he did not reach the 45 per cent threshold needed to win outright.

The third frontrunner and former security minister, Patricia Bullrich, has been knocked out of the race, and trailing behind all three candidates were politicians Juan Schiaretti and Myriam Bregman.

Wild-haired libertarian Mr Milei had been widely considered the front runner since his victory in August’s primaries.

As the votes came in, the streets near Massa’s headquarters filled with thousands of supporters, banging marching drums and waving hundreds of flags.

“We’re euphoric, we didn’t expect this result, not at all,” said Pablo Zarfari, aged 53. “To see the young generations here fills me with hope. It makes me feel very proud of Argentina.”

Mr Massa, 51, is considered the leftist Peronist candidate of the working class, but has faced criticism for having overseen annual inflation levels of 138 per cent and historic poverty levels of 40 per cent.

Supporters of Sergio Massa reach out for a jersey at his campaign headquarters - AP

To win over voters, he went on a pre-election spending spree, eliminating income tax for some 800,000 citizens, removing VAT levies from basic goods and granting cash payouts to millions.

Many of Mr Massa’s supporters, however, had more to say about Mr Milei than their chosen candidate.

“Milei was going to take away our rights, our abortion rights,” said Lucía, aged 32, celebrating on the streets with her friends. “We said no.”

“It was not a choice between Milei or Massa, it was a choice between being able to eat or not, and having free schools or not,” said Alva, aged 26.

At the polling stations earlier in the day, others indicated they were casting their vote for Mr Massa because he was the “lesser of two evils”.

“I’m voting Massa because the others are worse. I won’t be happy if he wins either, but at least he isn’t psychotic,” said Lisa, aged 59.

Mr Massa's supporters celebrate the result - AFP

Mr Milei, 53, is a former rock star cover band singer turned economist turned TV pundit and now politician. He grabbed the public attention’s for his fiery tirades and for brandishing a chainsaw at rallies to evoke the cuts he plans to make to the bloated state.

Many have compared his populist approach to that of US president Donald Trump and Brazil’s former leader Jair Bolsonaro, the latter of whom’s son was present in Mr Milei’s election bunker on Sunday.

Mr Milei campaigned on destroying what he calls the political caste and pledged to slash public spending, halve the number of government ministries and replace the local currency with the US dollar.

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds gathered to watch the iconoclast cast his vote, chanting “Milei, Presidente” and surging forward to touch the self-described anarcho-capitalist.

“I love him. He’s the only option for me and my generation,” said 22-year-old Matías Cácere, wearing a hat for Mr Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza.

Javier Milei speaks after the general election - Getty Images South America

But his election promises might have pushed some voters too far, with extreme social proposals sowing division and discontent.

Mr Milei is opposed to abortion, wants to make it easier to buy guns and denies humans are responsible for climate change.

He has even taken aim at the Pope, calling his fellow Argentine a “dirty leftist” and angering a country that is two-thirds Catholic.

Outside his headquarters on Sunday evening, crowds also banged drums and sang election chants, but turned up in significantly smaller numbers.

Supporters of Mr Milei wave flags outside his party headquarters - AFP

Many rejected the news that he had come in second place, echoing some of Mr Milei’s own earlier comments about election fraud.

“It feels wrong. All the polls were indicating Milei would win. They’ve stolen votes. They own the system, so maybe we just can’t win, maybe it’s impossible,” said Guilherme, aged 28.

“There is so much corruption here. Many people were binning Milei’s votes at the ballots, people weren’t allowed to vote for him,” said Lucas, aged 56.

Some were more hopeful. “Tonight doesn’t matter, in November we will come first,” said Ximena, aged 37.

In the 2015 election the second place candidate went on to triumph in the second-round.

