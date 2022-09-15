Argentina to Hike Interest Rates to 75% as Inflation Nears 100%

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate Thursday in a bid to prop up its currency and curb inflation that is approaching 100% by the end of the year.

The central bank boosted its benchmark Leliq rate by 550 basis points to 75%, according to an emailed statement. The move comes a day after data showed consumer prices jumped nearly 79% a year in August, the fastest pace in 30 years. It was the bank’s ninth rate hike this year.

The bank’s board of directors also added in the statement that it intends to reduce the level of short-term debt held by the central bank next year, but didn’t provide more specifics.

Earlier this week, central bank President Miguel Pesce and Economy Minister Sergio Massa affirmed, in a meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva their commitment to implement the country’s $44 billion deal with the IMF. A key element of the accord includes keeping interest rates above the rate of inflation.

Economists surveyed by the central bank forecast inflation will accelerate to 95% by the end of the year.

Pesce and Massa face added pressure after they allowed a devalued exchange rate for the month of September for producers of soy -- the nation’s biggest export -- in a bid to replenish the country’s dwindling international reserves.

The central bank has been propping up the official peso rate, currently at 143 per dollar. The blue-chip swap rate, an implied exchange-rate based on the difference in prices between Argentine stocks and their American depositary receipts, stands at 297 per dollar.

