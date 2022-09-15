Argentina to Hike Interest Rates to 75% as Inflation Nears 100%

Patrick Gillespie
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate Thursday in a bid to prop up its currency and curb inflation that is approaching 100% by the end of the year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The central bank boosted its benchmark Leliq rate by 550 basis points to 75%, according to an emailed statement. The move comes a day after data showed consumer prices jumped nearly 79% a year in August, the fastest pace in 30 years. It was the bank’s ninth rate hike this year.

The bank’s board of directors also added in the statement that it intends to reduce the level of short-term debt held by the central bank next year, but didn’t provide more specifics.

Read More: Cash-Strapped Argentina Goes All or Nothing on New Economy Chief

Earlier this week, central bank President Miguel Pesce and Economy Minister Sergio Massa affirmed, in a meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva their commitment to implement the country’s $44 billion deal with the IMF. A key element of the accord includes keeping interest rates above the rate of inflation.

Economists surveyed by the central bank forecast inflation will accelerate to 95% by the end of the year.

Read More: Argentina Inflation Rate to Hit 100% by End of 2022, EcoGo Says

Pesce and Massa face added pressure after they allowed a devalued exchange rate for the month of September for producers of soy -- the nation’s biggest export -- in a bid to replenish the country’s dwindling international reserves.

The central bank has been propping up the official peso rate, currently at 143 per dollar. The blue-chip swap rate, an implied exchange-rate based on the difference in prices between Argentine stocks and their American depositary receipts, stands at 297 per dollar.

(Updates with official bank statement and details on debt plans in 2023)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola Cannibalized a Ford for Hyped Badger Electric Pickup, Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nikola Corp. prototype of the electric vehicle startup’s planned Badger pickup was made partly of components from a Ford Motor Co. F-150 Raptor, the jury in the criminal fraud trial of Nikola founder Trevor Milton was told. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’

  • Gold Falls as Traders Weigh Fed Rate Path Amid High Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped with traders weighing monetary tightening path by the Federal Reserve after economic data pointed to elevated inflation in consumer and producer prices.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%NY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited

  • Texas Instruments Plans $15 Billion in Share Buybacks, Boosts Dividend

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. authorized $15 billion in share repurchases and boosted its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.24 a share, rewarding investors after a difficult year for chip stocks.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy F

  • Bed Bath & Beyond interim CEO may be stuck with a sinking ship for now

    Bed Bath & Beyond remains a company in turmoil.

  • Tesla has one less bear after Needham upgrades, citing several reasons to expect a stock rally

    Shares of Tesla Inc. gained Thursday, after Needham backed away from its bearish view on the electric vehicle giant, saying there are now several potential catalysts that could boost the price, and none that might knock it down.

  • Walmart, Target Urge Lawmakers to Pass Bill Taking Aim at Visa, Mastercard Fees

    More than 1,600 merchants including Walmart and Target are urging U.S. lawmakers to pass legislation that aims to break the hold that Visa and Mastercard have over the credit-card market.

  • Traders Are Betting Against Ether at Unprecedented Levels as Crypto Market Reels

    Investors should expect volatility as the hotly-anticipated upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain network is set to complete over the next day.

  • As monkeypox drops in the West, still no vaccines for Africa

    With monkeypox cases subsiding in Europe and parts of North America, many scientists say now is the time to prioritize stopping the virus in Africa. In July, the U.N. health agency designated monkeypox as a global emergency and appealed to the world to support African countries so that the catastrophic vaccine inequity that plagued the outbreak of COVID-19 wouldn't be repeated. No rich countries have shared vaccines or treatments with Africa, and some experts fear interest may soon evaporate.

  • Meta stock crashes to lowest level since March 2020 as Facebook and social-media peers get slammed

    Meta Platforms Inc. led a sharp turn lower in social-media stocks Tuesday after the consumer-price index unexpectedly moved higher during August, with continuing inflation reigniting fears of a pullback in online advertising.

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • This interest rate hedge ETF has soared 60% this year as stocks, bonds sink in market carnage

    This week's ETF Wrap looks at an interest rate hedge ETF that is producing massive gains amid the carnage of 2022, along with other funds that investors might consider amid concerns over elevated inflation and "roller coaster" markets.

  • Buyout Firms Are Finding It Harder to Hang Onto a Key Source of Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting harder for the private equity industry to hang on to long-term assets while still raking in the fees they throw off.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionInstitutional investors are so

  • Twilio to Cut 11% of Staff After Growing ‘Too Fast’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc., a maker of customer communication and marketing software, said it will cut about 11% of jobs and restructure the company in a push for profitability after a period of rapid expansion.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeAdobe Tumbles After De

  • JPMorgan Bullish on Stocks, Sees Soft Landing for Economy

    While central bank warnings of steep interest rate increases have spooked some investors, JPMorgan is sanguine.

  • Higher interest rates could help this stock that has fallen nearly 70% this year, analyst says

    Coinbase Global Inc. shares rose Wednesday after one analyst hiked forecasts on the expectation the cryptocurrency exchange benefits from higher interest rates into next year.

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 94% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Investors turned bearish as the economy weakened in the first half of the year, setting the stock market on a downward trajectory. Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies added to his stake in Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) in the second quarter, and Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management started a position. Meanwhile, Ken Griffin of Citadel Advisors and Israel Englander of Millennium Management bought more shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC).

  • Refinance? Few homeowners can as mortgage rates top 6%

    The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage hit 6.02% this week, according to Freddie Mac.

  • Soft Retail Sales, Fewer Jobless Claims Paint Mixed US Economic Picture

    (Bloomberg) -- A barrage of data Thursday offered a mixed view of the US economy in the face of rapid inflation, including more tempered retail activity and a labor market that’s still vibrant.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma fo

  • Options Dealers Draw Line in Sand for S&P 500 Around 3,900

    (Bloomberg) -- A chart line where thousands of options trades are clustered put a tenuous floor under the S&P 500 despite being tested repeatedly.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionWhile the level -- 3,900 on