Argentina hits daily record of 42,032 new coronavirus cases

COVID-19 vaccination in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina reached a daily record of new coronavirus on Wednesday with 42,032 people testing positive, according to the government, surpassing the previous all-time high of 41,080 cases registered in May.

The Health Ministry also said on Wednesday that 26 deaths occurred from the virus recorded over the previous 24 hours.

"We are at a very high level of contagion ... in the Federal Capital and Greater Buenos Aires the situation is serious," local doctor Rodrigo Salemi told television.

The nation of 45 million inhabitants has registered 5,556,239 cases and 117,111 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official data.

Argentina is among the countries with the most deaths per capita in the world, along with its Latin American neighbors.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Alistair Bell)

