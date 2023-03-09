Argentina Swaps $21.7 Billion of Local Debt, Easing Default Fear

Scott Squires and Patrick Gillespie
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina exchanged a total 4.34 trillion pesos (about $21.7 billion) in a local debt swap, easing immediate fears that the South American nation could default on its peso debt before presidential elections this year.

Argentina exchanged around 64% of its debt maturing through June for new notes due in 2024 and 2025, according to an Economy Ministry statement. Argentina had said on Monday it expected to swap between 55% and 70% of its approximately $37 billion in local obligations coming due in the second quarter.

“Figures are weaker than what we expected,” said Juan Manuel Pazos, chief economist at TPCG Valores in Buenos Aires. “Non-regulated players basically held out. The government still has a lot of work to do to clear its second-quarter maturities.”

It’s also not clear how voluntary this swap was for many parties. The public sector, including public banks and the state-run pension fund Anses, hold about half the nation’s local bonds due this quarter and were forced to swap. And private sector banks, which are regulated under state law, must enter a portion of their holdings in the swap.

S&P Global Ratings slashed Argentina’s local currency debt rating to selective default because it considers its peso-debt exchange “distressed based on the likelihood of conventional default,” absent the participation of creditors, S&P analysts led by Lisa Schineller wrote in a statement.

It’s the second time the credit assessor has cut Argentina’s local currency rating this year. A similar swap in January, when the nation extended maturities on 2.89 trillion pesos of notes, was also deemed a “selective default” by S&P. Soon after that, S&P raised the local currency debt rating to CCC-.

Fitch Ratings Inc. declined to comment on Wednesday. A representative for Moody’s Investors Service didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Refinancing Risk

Even after the exchange, Argentina has a $174 billion mountain of local debt to manage. That pile is growing almost exponentially because so many of its obligations are linked to inflation, which is running at around 100%. Economists from Argentina’s main opposition coalition have complained that the government’s debt exchange plan only delays the pain that’s coming for whoever is president after the next election.

  • Read More: Argentina Is Buckling Under Strain of $174 Billion Debt Mountain

Securities that aren’t exchanged will have to be refinanced when the country auctions new bonds, which could be expensive and difficult soon before a presidential election in October whose outcome is uncertain.

Failure to roll over its obligations risks a mass exodus from Argentina’s local debt in coming months, forcing the government to print money to cover its obligations and pushing inflation even higher. But President Alberto Fernandez’s administration says a successful exchange will show that Argentina can keep its debt obligations under control.

“We want to leave behind the idea that Argentina is always weeks away from a default,” Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Monday. “This will allow us to clear up any uncertainty for 2023.”

Argentina has a long history of restructuring debt, and reneging on promises to bondholders. It has defaulted on foreign bonds three times since the turn of the century, most recently in a 2020 restructuring deal that gave investors about 55 cents on the dollar. It isn’t selling foreign debt now, but the international securities it has sold previously now trade for around 30 cents on the dollar.

“With expected participation around 65% to 70%, it should be good enough for a swap, but not enough to eliminate risks,” said Alejo Costa, chief Argentina strategist at BTG Pactual in Buenos Aires. “As for a potential restructuring in the future, anyone would try to avoid it at first, but you never know.”

Some local investors like Adcap Asset Management’s Paula Gandara are skeptical the exchange will fully assuage the market’s concerns.

“But anything that aims to improve sentiment and the smooth functioning of the market is welcome,” Gandara said.

(Recasts with results of the debt swap)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

