Argentina’s ‘Super’ Economy Minister Faces Mounting Crisis Ahead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Gillespie and Scott Squires
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergio Massa
    Argentine politician

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez unveiled an empowered economy minister with the mission to fix enormous political and economic problems, including inflation estimated at 90% this year, that threaten the future of his administration.

The late Thursday appointment of Lower House Speaker Sergio Massa to the high-profile job, known locally as “super minister” because it includes duties previously carried out by agriculture and production peers, has raised expectations that the government may implement at least some of the painful measures that investors say are needed to correct economic imbalances -- higher interest rates, spending cuts, and a currency devaluation.

Massa is, after all, one of the most pro-market politicians within the ruling leftist coalition, which has governed with interventionist and populist policies since December 2019. He has more political clout than the country’s two previous economy ministers: Martin Guzman, who abruptly resigned on July 2, and his replacement Silvina Batakis, who spent less than a month on the job.

Yet he may shy away from delivering all the measures called for by investors and the International Monetary Fund, with which the country has a $44 billion program, according to Eduardo Levy-Yeyati, founder of Buenos Aires-based consultancy Elypsis Partners.

“If he does some of it, we can expect a mild rebound and a muddling through until mid-2023, when expectations will start looking at the next administration,” he said. “If not, I am afraid the government has run out of replacements and the deterioration may only accelerate.”

Massa will also lead the country’s relationship with the IMF and all other bilateral and multilateral lenders. Fernandez reassigned Batakis to lead the state-run Banco Nacion, amid other cabinet changes.

Argentina’s political crisis stems from a long-simmering divide over economic strategy between Fernandez and powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who undermined Guzman so much he chose to resign. Many analysts see the two leaders’ relationship broken beyond repair, impairing decision making.

The country’s global bonds surged on Thursday following initial reports of Massa’s new role. But that’s after they sunk deeper into distressed territory, with some notes touching a low of 17 cents on the dollar earlier this month.

Read More: Argentina’s Bonds Rise Amid Reports of a Cabinet Shakeup

“The gains will likely be temporary,” said Jorge Piedrahita, a managing partner at Gear Capital Partners in New York. “Argentina’s constraints are ideological and political, and that will not change with Massa.”

Beyond the economic volatility of the past few weeks, Massa inherits enormous challenges. The central bank’s reserves are razor thin and the country is behind on the targets agreed with the IMF. Almost 40% of Argentines live in poverty and a recent slew of protests have called for more social welfare.

Markets will wait to see how Massa plans to reel-in spending, revive dwindling foreign investment and narrow the gap between Argentina’s official and parallel exchange rates, which ballooned to as high as 150% earlier in July. The surge in the gap is one of the factors driving inflation higher.

“More than a new minister, Argentina needs urgently a new policy mix and economic management that is not beholden to political pressures,” said Alberto Ramos, head of Latin America research at Goldman Sachs. For Massa “to be successful and effective, he needs to embrace more conventional and disciplined policies that are admittedly costly in the short term.”

Shifting Politics

A former mayor of a Buenos Aires suburb who built his reputation as being tough on crime, Massa has also shifted his tactics over the years, embodying the Peronist political movement’s chameleon-like changes.

He allied with Kirchner when she was president, acting as her cabinet chief between 2008 and 2009. He later broke away from her bloc and ran for president on his own in 2015, finishing in third place. Then in 2019, Massa, Kirchner and Fernandez joined forces again to win the presidential election.

“It’s unlikely Massa will do everything needed, since he is a populist with presidential ambitions,” Levy-Yeyati added.

Fernandez is recreating the well-known role in Argentine politics of a “super minister,” a person who concentrates power and makes all major economic decisions. Other past super ministers, such as Domingo Cavallo during the 1990s, were initially successful but their tenures eventually led to further economic crisis.

It’s unclear whether Massa will move forward with unpopular spending cuts that risk dividing the coalition even further. Guzman resigned due to lack of political support to implement such cuts, and Kirchner hadn’t opined publicly about Batakis’ tenure yet.

Replacing Batakis days after she met with staff from US Treasury, IMF and World Bank has bewildered some members of the ruling coalition. She held an unusually long meeting on Monday with David Lipton, senior counsel to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, to outline her economic road map. The shakeup further erodes credibility, according to a senior government official who asked not to be named discussing internal conversations.

Three weeks into the job, Batakis told reporters Tuesday she had “strong support from all sectors” of her coalition. She received the news on Wednesday that she might be replaced while she was still in the US, the official added.

(Recasts story with additional comnments from analysts)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US, Japan set to agree on joint research for semiconductors - media

    Japan and the United States are expected to agree on joint research for next-generation semiconductors to establish a secure source of the vital components during economic talks between the allies, Japanese media said on Friday. Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and trade minister Koichi Hagiuda will meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington D.C. for the first round of economic "two plus two" talks on Friday, with supply chain security expected to be a major topic.

  • Amazon Shows It Can Generate Sales While Slowing Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. showed its e-commerce and cloud-computing businesses can churn out revenue even as consumers worry about inflation and the company gets serious about curtailing expenses. Investors sent shares up more than 13% higher in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting S

  • Argentina's lower house leader Massa named economy 'superminister'

    Argentina's lower house congressional leader Sergio Massa will take charge of a new economy "superministry," the government said on Thursday, the latest twist in President Alberto Fernandez's struggle to contain a worsening economic crisis. Veteran politician Massa will lead a new ministry overseeing economic, manufacturing and agricultural policy. Earlier on Thursday, Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by eight percentage points to 60%, marking its seventh hike this year alone, in a renewed push to tame surging inflation in Latin America's third-biggest economy.

  • Senate Deal Includes EV Tax Credits Sought by Tesla, Toyota

    (Bloomberg) -- A breakthrough deal between senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin includes the extension of a popular consumer tax credit for the purchase of electric vehicles, a big win for EV makers like General Motors Co., Tesla Inc. and Toyota Motor Co.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden

  • Stocks to watch in after-hours: Apple, Amazon, Intel, Roku, IMAX

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights five trending stock tickers to watch in after-hours trading.

  • Private equity in 401(k) plans? Why bother?

    Having recently argued that Bitcoin does not belong in 401(k) plans, a reporter asked me my view regarding private equity. While private equity — unlike Bitcoin — passes the threshold test under ERISA of being a generally acceptable asset class to a broad group of investors, most importantly trustees of defined benefit plans, it is too opaque for most 401(k) fiduciaries to perform appropriate due diligence. To date, the Department of Labor (DOL) has cautioned fiduciaries but not nixed introducing private equity.

  • Imax Q2 Buoyed By Blockbusters, But Takes Write-Down On China Woes

    Imax saw revenue surge to $74 million in the June quarter from $51 million the year before as ticket sales jumped. The stock rebounded too, up nearly 3% in after-market trading on the news. Profit was squeezed by a $3.2 million impairment of a film investment, the company said, due in part to Covid-related lockdowns […]

  • Southern Miss football lands Tre'Mon Henry, a Class of 2023 linebacker out of Georgia

    Southern Miss football received a commitment from Class of 2023 linebacker Tre'Mon Henry on Thursday.

  • Family of man who died after Oxnard soccer game brawl demands justice

    A family is demanding justice for their loved one who died two weeks after he was assaulted during a fight involving players and spectators on a soccer field at Oxnard High School.

  • U.S. regulators order Voyager Digital to stop 'false and misleading' deposit insurance claims

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. banking regulators have ordered crypto firm Voyager Digital to cease and desist from making "false and misleading" claims that its customers' funds were protected by the government. The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) sent a letter to the firm on Thursday, stating they believed that Voyager had misled customers by claiming their funds with the company would be covered by the FDIC. The regulators said the company, which declared bankruptcy earlier this month, and its executives had made various statements indicating that Voyager itself was FDIC-insured, that customers who invested in its cryptocurrency platform would have their funds insured, and that the FDIC would insure customers against the failure of Voyager itself.

  • Imax (IMAX) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Imax (IMAX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -30% and 1.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

    The retail chain's stock fell by 7.6 percent in trading on Tuesday.

  • Himars strike closes key bridge into Russian-occupied city of Kherson

    EU agrees emergency deal after Russia cuts gas supplies Ukrainians prepare for intense battle to retake Kherson Russia to withdraw from International Space Station SNP ship welcomes first Ukrainian refugees Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Pharma Is Immune to a Recession, but Not to Washington

    One looming problem for the pharma industry is a deal in Washington that could allow the government to negotiate drug prices for the first time.

  • Comcast failed to add broadband subscribers in Q2, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Comcast earnings and news that the cable giant didn't add any subscribers in the second quarter.

  • Vale Earnings Disappoint as Miners Grapple With Stagflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA struggled more than expected with deteriorating iron ore conditions last quarter, delivering earnings that trailed estimates on rising costs and weaker prices of the steelmaking ingredient.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student L

  • Smartphones ‘still a very strong story for us’: Qualcomm CFO

    Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss second-quarter earnings, guidance on smartphone components, the push for 6G, and more.

  • US Futures Up on Earnings, Cooling Fed-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures rallied Friday on positive earnings from Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. and expectations of shallower Federal Reserve monetary tightening, a prospect that also supported sovereign bonds.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back St

  • Argentina’s President Names Third Economy Minister in Less Than a Month

    BUENOS AIRES—Argentine President grappling with a political crisis within his ruling coalition, on Thursday fired the economy minister he appointed three weeks ago and replaced her with an influential lawmaker and ally as he faces economic turmoil. currently president of the lower-house of Congress, will take over as economy minister, the president’s office said in a statement. The president also gave Mr. Massa control of agriculture and production policies, creating what Argentine analysts are calling a super ministry where all economic matters are decided, the statement said.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tries To Comfort Trump After Reporting Very Bad Poll Numbers

    “If Donald Trump is watching, just let him know we didn’t come up with that number. That’s what the poll said,” co-host Brian Kilmeade told viewers.