Argentina will not modify $45 billion debt with IMF -finance minister

FILE PHOTO - Senate debates the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Buenos Aires
·1 min read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine economy minister Martin Guzman said late on Friday that a $45 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund will not be modified, following a meeting with IMF head Kristalina Georgieva.

"We are not going to change the goals of the program with the IMF," Guzman told local media.

The South American country's center-left Peronist government led by President Alberto Fernandez struck a staff-level agreement with the international lender at the beginning of March to avoid a default.

The deal lays out a fresh schedule of financing over a 30-month period to replace a failed $57 billion program from 2018 that the grains-producing country was unable to pay back after years of recession, spiraling inflation and capital flight

However, Guzman cautioned without giving more details that there will be a change in emphasis to focus on the social safety net due to the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has triggered worldwide inflation.

Argentina has long suffered from extremely high inflation. However, the war has increased price surges in Argentina as well as much of Latin America. Argentina's 2021 inflation hit above 50%.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Pakistan government says willing to curb fuel subsidies

    Pakistan's new finance minister on Friday agreed with IMF recommendations to reduce fuel subsidies and end a business tax amnesty scheme, pledging to pursue structural reforms to boost a crisis-wracked economy.

  • IMF's Calviño Warns on Rising Global Debt Levels

    The International Monetary Fund is warning that the options to deal with billions owed by poor countries are disappearing. That's just one of the issues at this week's IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington. Nadia Calviño, Spain's minister of economy and the head of the IMF's International Monetary and Financial Committee, joined "Bloomberg Markets: Americas" to talk about how to avert the debt crisis.

  • Russian Olympian suspended from swimming federation after attending Putin event

    The International Swimming Federation (FINA), the sport’s global governing body, has suspended Russian Olympic swimmer Evgeny Rylov for nine months after he reportedly went to a celebration of the annexation of Crimea. “The FINA Bureau met today and acknowledged the decision of the FINA Disciplinary Panel to suspend Evgeny Rylov (RUS) from all competitions and…

  • Swimming-FINA suspends Olympic champion Rylov for nine months over Putin rally

    Rylov, who won gold in the 100 and 200 metres backstroke events at last year's Tokyo Olympics, was among several athletes who attended a massive rally at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium last month hosted by President Vladimir Putin. Rylov and other athletes wore the letter "Z" on their outfit, an identifying symbol used by supporters of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Dow has worst day since 2020

    The average Dow point fell more than 900 and fell for a fourth straight week.

  • California Dems are eyeing Feinstein's seat — but they're not talking about it

    Most everyone is operating under the assumption that Feinstein will not run for reelection in 2024.

  • Columbia woman charged $20k for water bill by mistake + SC could ban ‘Carolina Squat’ trucks

    Happy Friday! It’s Chase Karacostas.

  • Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site, 57 injured

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -At least 57 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police within the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday, medics said, as violence persisted during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a site also revered by Jews. In what may presage wider conflict, Israel said two rockets were fired from Gaza, one falling short and another striking across the border without damage. Al-Aqsa sits atop the Old City plateau of East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed in a move that has not received international recognition.

  • NMSU sophomore wins award from American Physical Society for outstanding research

    All scholars strive to be recognized for their research. For New Mexico State University student Haley Woolf, that recognition has come early.

  • Shanghai's economy slows as COVID deals blow to industry, retail

    The economy of Shanghai, China's most populous city, slowed in the first quarter from the end of 2021, hurt by rare declines in industrial output and retail sales that were hammered by the country's most serious COVID outbreak. Shanghai's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.1% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the local statistics bureau said on Saturday, significantly less than the 4.8% growth in the national GDP during the same period announced earlier. In 2021, Shanghai's GDP rose 8.1%.

  • Afghanistan: 'Blood and fear everywhere' after deadly IS blast

    Dozens of people are dead or hurt in four blasts in Afghanistan, two claimed by the Islamic State.

  • EU admits rouble payments for Putin’s gas might not breach sanctions

    Britain is 'teetering on the brink of recession' as growth slows Budweiser taps turned off in Russia FTSE 100 falls 1.4c Pound slumps to lowest since 2020 lockdown Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Why it is so hard to forgive Emmanuel Macron Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Leaders Call on French Not to Vote for Le Pen

    Leaders from Germany, Spain and Portugal have asked French voters not to back the far-right leader Marine Le Pen ahead of Sunday's presidential election. The leaders described Le Pen as a candidate who openly sides with those who attack freedom and democracy. Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes 1st Congress member to testify under oath on Jan. 6

    In an occasionally surreal hearing in Georgia, attorneys questioned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., about the Jan. 6 insurrection amid a bid by voters to bar her from seeking reelection.

  • ‘The Fed always screws up’: This forecaster sees inflation peaking and U.S. stocks in a bear market by summer

    Hedgeye's Keith McCullough adds gold, silver and utilities to survive the coming Fed-induced downturn.

  • Kremlin critic jailed over denouncing Ukraine war

    Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against a prominent opposition activist and remanded him in pre-trial detention Friday for allegedly spreading “false information” about the country’s armed forces. A court in Moscow ordered Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. held in detention until June 12. Lawyer Vadim Prokhorov told reporters that the false information case against Kara-Murza cited a March 15 speech to the Arizona House of Representatives, in which he denounced the war in Ukraine, as the basis for the latest charges.

  • Militants in Afghanistan strike Pakistan army post, kill 3

    Militants in Afghanistan fired heavy weapons across the border into a Pakistani military outpost overnight, killing three personnel, the army said Saturday, in the latest violence to rattle the volatile region. A firefight ensued with the militants firing toward the army post in Pakistan's rugged North Waziristan region, and several were killed, the statement said. It comes as Afghanistan is reeling from a series of explosions in recent days, including the bombing of a mosque in northern Kunduz province on Friday that killed 33 people, including several students of an adjacent religious school or madrassa.

  • Ammonia Fertilizer Prices Fall From Record as Demand Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices for a widely used nitrogen fertilizer fell the most in three years in a break in what has been a scorching rally.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to Meet Zelenskiy, Putin Next WeekUkraine Latest: Naftogaz CEO Sounds a Warning on Gas TransitFlorida’s DeSantis Strips Disney’s Self-Governance PrivilegesThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaA gauge of prices for the nitrogen fertilizer ammon

  • Paulina Gretzky Teases Weekend Wedding to Dustin Johnson: 'Going to the Chapel'

    The bride-to-be shared a series of wedding-related posts to her Instagram story on Thursday

  • Russian General Lets Slip a Secret Plan to Invade Another Country and Seize Ukraine’s Entire Coastline

    Artyom AnikeevAs Russian troops tighten their grip on the strategic port town of Mariupol, their strategy is finally becoming clear. Russian military commander Rustam Minnekaev now says the second phase of President Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” is focused on establishing a “land corridor” from the Donbas all the way to Moldova, which would cut off the rest of Ukraine from the sea.“One of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine. This