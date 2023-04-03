Argentina official beaten, bloodied by striking bus drivers

A provincial government official in Argentina was beaten, kicked and pelted with stones Monday by a group of bus drivers protesting the death of a colleague.

Buenos Aires province's security minister, Sergio Berni, 61, was attacked when he arrived at a protest by bus drivers against unsafe working conditions in La Matanza, on the outskirts of the capital.

Berni is seen bleeding from the face and staggering to his feet after falling during the attack, which was broadcast live on local television.

He was eventually removed by police who took him to hospital.

Eight police officers and three bus drivers were injured in ensuing clashes, according to the emergency services.

The protest was sparked by the death of bus driver Daniel Barrientos, 65, who was shot by two delinquents who boarded to rob passengers in the early hours of Monday.

"We have already arrested the perpetrator," of that crime, Berni told the crowd before he was whisked away, adding that work was being done to guarantee drivers' safety.

Bus drivers downed tools Monday on the main lines covering the western parts of greater Buenos Aires, an area of some 14 million inhabitants.

