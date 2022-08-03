Argentina Pledges to End Budget Financing Via Money Printing

Patrick Gillespie and Scott Squires
(Bloomberg) -- Argentina will stop requesting funding from the central bank to finance the government’s operations, new Economy Minister Sergio Massa said after unveiling a package of measures to tame annual inflation running above 60% and shrinking international reserves.

The government will finance its budget by reducing its deficit or via private lending, Massa told reporters in Buenos Aires on Wednesday night. The country is considering four loan offers by three international banks and a sovereign wealth fund, he said, without providing a figure of the potential deal.

