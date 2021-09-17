Argentina Political Crisis Deepens as VP Blasts President

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Gillespie and Jorgelina do Rosario
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner slammed President Alberto Fernandez in an open letter, heightening the political crisis that has roiled the government since it lost an election Sunday.

Kirchner, who governed Argentina from 2007 to 2015, published a letter Thursday blaming Fernandez for a “political catastrophe” she says was caused by his economic strategy. Their coalition’s loss in the Sept. 12 midterm primary vote was largely due to the government’s mistaken policy of fiscal austerity, she said, adding pressure on Fernandez to ramp up spending. She also called for an overhaul of the cabinet.

In meetings with the president ahead of the vote, Kirchner said she repeatedly warned against spending cuts “that were negatively impacting economic activity and society, and which would undoubtedly have electoral consequences.”

Read More: Argentine Leader Vows to Unify Coalition After Offers to Quit

Kirchner chose Fernandez to lead their Frente de Todos coalition ticket for the 2019 presidential vote. Just two months from the final midterm vote on Nov. 14, the letter blows open the political divide between the two factions: Kirchner and the radical Peronist officials close to her; and Fernandez’s more moderate cabinet allies.

The internal feud comes after the ruling coalition was soundly defeated in most of Argentina’s provinces Sunday, including Buenos Aires, a key battleground.

With no access to international credit markets, the government cannot easily heed Kirchner’s calls to ramp up spending without the central bank printing money and worsening one of the world’s highest inflation rates.

Read More: Key Takeaways From Argentine VP Kirchner’s Open Letter

Canceled Trip

After the letter went online, the president canceled upcoming trips planned to Mexico and New York for the United Nations General Assembly, according to one of his spokesmen, who declined to comment on the letter itself. The president plans to announce new economic measures soon, the official added.

The dispute will make it harder for Argentina to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund to reschedule payments on $45 billion of debt, said Daniel Kerner, a managing director for Latin America at the Eurasia Group.

“Kirchner wants control of the government and Fernandez doesn’t want to give in at this point,” Kerner said in response to written questions. “A deal with the IMF is really hard right now.”

Argentina owes the IMF $1.9 billion on Sept. 22, the first principal repayment of a record bailout from 2018. Kirchner’s call for more government spending could also complicate the talks.

Argentina is emerging from three straight years of recession and remains afflicted by 50% annual inflation and double-digit unemployment.

Harsh Words

In the letter, Kirchner accused government officials of being oblivious to Sunday’s results and said their refusal to resign is impeding the big change in direction that is needed.

The vice president added that she suggested to Fernandez on Tuesday that he pick new officials for key roles, such as the governor of the province of Tucuman, Juan Manzur, for the role of cabinet chief.

Manzur met Fernandez on Thursday afternoon in the presidential residence in the outskirts of Buenos Aires city, but no changes have been announced so far. Tapping Manzur for the job would mean firing Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero, one of Fernandez’s most loyal lieutenants.

The president resisted making cabinet changes, setting the stage for several ministers and officials aligned with Kirchner to offer letters of resignation Wednesday and escalating the political crisis. On Thursday, he tweeted that he would “guarantee the unity” of the coalition.

Kirchner finished her letter reminding Fernandez that she personally picked him for the top job.

“I just ask the president to honor that decision,” she said.

(Updates with analyst comment in eighth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore, Temasek Start $1.1 Billion Fund to Boost Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore is looking to set up a S$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) fund backed by state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte. to bolster its stock market, which has struggled with tepid listings and slow trading.The fund will invest in high-growth companies and initial public offerings. Separately, the investment arm of the Economic Development Board, a government agency promoting foreign investment in Singapore, will put up to S$500 million into a fund aimed at companies looking to li

  • Sydney pilots home quarantine as Australia looks to reopen border

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian officials will trial a home quarantine system for fully vaccinated international travellers arriving in Sydney, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as the country moves to reopen its borders despite persistent COVID-19 cases. Australia closed its international border in March 2020 in response to the pandemic, allowing entry almost exclusively to citizens and permanent residents who are required to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense. "This is the next step in our plan to safely reopen, and to stay safely open," Morrison said, adding the trial could set the standard for the way "we live with COVID-19."

  • Oil dips as U.S. storm-hit supply makes slow return

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday as more supply came back online in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following two hurricanes, but both benchmark contracts are on track to post weekly gains of around 4% as the recovery in output is seen lagging demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were 11 cents, or 0.2%, lower at $72.50 a barrel, after settling unchanged on Thursday. Both contracts were on course to climb nearly 4% for the week as output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has recovered more slowly than expected after Hurricane Ida damaged facilities in August and tropical storm Nicholas hit this week.

  • Argentina cabinet rebellion flares as VP slams fiscal failures

    BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina's center-left President Alberto Fernandez was battling a spreading cabinet rebellion on Thursday, which was sharpened by criticism from his powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. The official peso edged down, held in check by strict currency controls, but the currency dropped further in popular alternative markets.

  • El Salvador body to investigate complaints about government's bitcoin purchases, ATM kiosks

    El Salvador's Court of Accounts, which oversees its public resources, will investigate a complaint about the government's bitcoin purchases and the construction of kiosks for cryptocurrency ATMs, according to a document seen by Reuters. El Salvador this month became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, a move championed by the country's popular President Nayib Bukele. The government has also launched a digital wallet, Chivo, which is linked to newly-built cryptocurrency cash machines that allow users to withdraw physical money from their digital bitcoin holdings.

  • IMF Chief Risks Undermined Authority After China-Linked Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Kristalina Georgieva risks seeing her authority as head of the International Monetary Fund undermined just weeks before an annual meeting of global finance chiefs, after being accused of influencing a report in China’s favor when she worked at the World Bank.Georgieva on Thursday said that she “fundamentally” disagreed with the finding -- by an outside law firm engaged by the World Bank -- that she had applied pressure on the bank’s staff to boost China’s ranking in an economic re

  • Deepak Chopra on how to keep mental health in check amid COVID-19: 'Share love and empathy'

    Deepak Chopra, wellness guru and founder of The Chopra Foundation & Chopra Global, joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on mental health, in addition to his new podcast partnership with Audible.&nbsp;

  • Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are among technology giants lining up to harness data from India’s farmers in an ambitious government-led productivity drive aimed at transforming an outmoded agricultural industry.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which is seeking to ensure food security in the world’s second-most populous nation, has signed preliminary agreements with the three U.S. titans and a slew of local businesses starting April to share

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade sideways after mixed economic data

    Stock futures opened little changed Thursday evening after a mixed session earlier, with investors digesting a slew of mixed economic data and its implications for monetary policy.

  • Netanyahu’s Ultra-Luxurious Hawaii Vacation Is a Total Legal Shitstorm

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyJERUSALEM—Apart from taking a Pilates class and enjoying an expensive dinner at Nobu, what else did former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu do during his two-week vacation in Lanai, the exclusive Hawaiian island owned by Oracle founder Larry Ellison?According to the Israeli daily Haaretz, Netanyahu, now the head of Israel’s parliamentary opposition, discussed with Ellison the possibility of joining Oracle’s well-paying board, whose members earn

  • Then-CIA Director Gina Haspel said Trump's post-election behavior was 'insanity' and he was 'acting out like a 6-year-old with a tantrum,' book says

    "Yesterday was appalling," Haspel told the US's top general, Mark Milley, after Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, according to a new book.

  • Washington Post Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ New Low

    The editorial slammed the Florida Republican for "crass opportunism and disregard for the greater good."

  • Biden approval drops to lowest of presidency: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Public approval of U.S. President Joe Biden has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency, with Americans appearing to be increasingly critical of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The national poll, conducted Sept. 15-16, found that 44% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, while 50% disapproved and the rest were not sure. While most Americans support the kind of vaccine and mask requirements that Biden has ordered recently to slow the spread of the Delta variant, some Republicans have criticized what they consider to be an overreaction by the White House.

  • Roger Stone Served With Capitol Riot Lawsuit During Radio Interview

    The longtime Trump ally was served while speaking to a radio show in St. Louis

  • Biden bombs on persuading Manchin to budge on proposed $3.5T spending bill

    President Biden failed to persuade Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to agree to spending $3.5 trillion on the Democrats' budget reconciliation package during their Oval Office meeting on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: Defying a president from his own party — face-to-face — is the strongest indication yet Manchin is serious about cutting specific programs and limiting the price tag of any potential bill to $1.5 trillion. His insistence could blow up the deal for p

  • Letters: ‘Shameless.’ ‘Cowards.’ Readers react to KY legislators’ actions on COVID.

    Letter: “Kentucky children will die for this, Kentucky parents will die for this, and Kentucky teachers and laborers will die for this, and they know it.”

  • A 40-year friend of a Capitol Police officer reported him to the FBI for disclosing the secure location of lawmakers on January 6, report says

    The friend told investigators that the officer had "just fallen into this cult and these beliefs," documents obtained by McClatchy said.

  • Trump was fixated on the Navy's new supercarrier and ranted to military leaders that the ship 'just doesn't look right': book

    "I have an eye for aesthetics," President Donald Trump said while ruffling his hair, according to Woodward and Costa's new book. "Can't you tell?"

  • Paul Ryan spoke to a doctor and extensively researched how to deal with someone with narcissistic personality disorder after Trump won: book

    Ryan studied articles about interacting with someone with the disorder "for weeks" after the 2016 election, per Woodward and Costa's book, "Peril."

  • McConnell's final remark to Trump was 'you lost the election' as the defeated president railed at him for not embracing the Big Lie: book

    Trump has lashed out at McConnell repeatedly since leaving the White House, including after he criticized the former president for the January 6 riot.