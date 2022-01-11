Argentina protests Iranian suspect at Nicaragua event

FILE - Mohsen Rezaei waves to reporters after registering as a presidential candidate, in Tehran, Iran, May 10, 2013. Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, that the appearance of Rezaei, at the investiture of Nicaragua’s president on Monday was “an affront to Argentine justice and to the victims of the brutal terrorist attack″. Rezaei, a former leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is wanted by Argentina on an Interpol “Red Notice” alleging he was involved in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The presence of a senior Iranian official at the investiture of Nicaragua’s president has angered Argentina, which alleges the official was involved in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people.

Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the appearance of Mohsen Rezaei, the Iranian vice president for economic affairs, at the Nicaraguan ceremony on Monday was “an affront to Argentine justice and to the victims of the brutal terrorist attack″ in the Argentine capital.

Rezaei, a former leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is wanted by Argentina on an Interpol “Red Notice” because of the attack. He and the Iranian government deny orchestrating it.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was sworn in for a fourth consecutive term following elections considered rigged and on a day marked by sanctions from the United States and the European Union against members of his government.

Iran is also under U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program and other issues.

The Argentine government came under criticism from the country’s opposition because Argentina’s ambassador, Daniel Capitanich, attended the inauguration of a president deemed to have trampled on human rights — and, additionally, for being at the same event with Rezaei.

The Argentine government was not only ″being partners with dictators and human rights violators in our region,″ but also acting as ″accomplices″ to an alleged organizer of the 1994 attack in Buenos Aires, said Fulvio Pompeo, secretary of international relations of the opposition PRO party.

Rezaei is among several Iranians sought by Argentina in the bombing. Argentine prosecutors allege that senior Iranian officials entrusted the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah to carry it out.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Murdaugh facing eight more potential lawsuits over allegations of stolen money

    Palmetto State Bank officials also under scrutiny.

  • These 5 Foods Are Notorious for Causing Inflammation, Dietitians Say

    All this time, you've been focusing on anti-inflammatory ingredients. (They're all the rage right now!) But you might be counteracting their benefits by also eating some of the worst foods for inflammation. Learn more about what foods cause infl...

  • Soaring High this Week

    Soaring High this Week

  • China says Sri Lanka has benefited from Belt and Road Initiative after request to restructure country's debt

    China has highlighted the benefits of its Belt and Road Initiative projects in Sri Lanka after the country's president asked for debt restructuring. In a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called on Beijing to help "restructure debt repayments as a solution to the economic crisis that has arisen in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic". No more hard cash from China, as Covid-19 deepens African debt The president also asked China for access to prefe

  • Fintech Brex confirms $12.3B valuation, snaps up Meta exec to serve as its head of product

    In the latest fintech megaround, Brex has confirmed that it has raised $300 million in a Series D-2 round that ups its valuation to $12.3 billion. TechCrunch in October was the first to report that Brex was raising the capital and had achieved decacorn status. Greenoaks Capital and TCV co-led the financing, which brings the three-year-old San Francisco startup’s total raised to $1.2 billion.

  • NASA welcomes chief scientist, senior climate adviser in new dual role

    Connecting NASA's plethora of problem-solvers through the common thread of climate science will be critical to the mission of the agency's brand new chief scientist and senior climate adviser, Dr. Katherine Calvin. "Like many people, my introduction to NASA was through movies," Calvin told reporters in a Tuesday morning teleconference. "I remember watching Apollo 13 years ago and being amazed at how NASA scientists work together." "As someone...

  • Sri Lankan opposition politician hit by fake quote on foreign exchange crisis

    Facebook posts purport to share a quote from the leader of a Sri Lankan opposition party apparently telling a YouTuber that the cash-strapped island should produce box office hits like "Spider-Man" to tackle its foreign exchange crisis. The claim is false; the politician made no such comment in an interview with an online talk show host, while his party said the quote was a "complete fabrication".The purported quote was shared on January 3, 2022 on a Facebook page with more than 68,000 followers

  • North Korea launches 'more advanced' missile after hypersonic test

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea appeared to test-fire a ballistic missile on Tuesday that may be more advanced than a "hypersonic" one it launched less than a week ago, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang pursues increasingly powerful weapons. Tuesday's launch, condemned by authorities in Washington and Tokyo and prompting an expression of concern from the U.N. secretary general, underscored North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's vow to bolster the military with cutting-edge technology at a time when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled. Initial estimates found the missile travelled more than 700 km (435 miles) to a maximum altitude of 60 km at up to 10 times the speed of sound (12,348 km/h), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

  • GOP steps up bid to persuade Hogan to run for Senate in Md.

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans are stepping up a personal campaign to persuade Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to run for the Senate and help the party's chances of regaining control of the chamber. The recruitment effort has included McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, who held Cabinet positions in the Trump and George W. Bush administrations. Moderate Senate Republicans, including Susan Collins of Maine, have also been in direct contact with Hogan to note that his centrist brand of politics would be welcome in a chamber riven with partisanship.

  • Drone strikes kill 19 in Ethiopia's Tigray: aid workers, doctor

    Nineteen people have been killed in drone strikes in Ethiopia's Tigray over the past two days, aid workers and hospital officials told AFP on Tuesday, the latest reported attacks in the war-stricken region.

  • Iran calls for release of Afghan funds during Taliban envoy's visit

    The Taliban administration's acting foreign minister travelled to Iran to meet with his Iranian counterpart, who called for Afghan financial assets blocked since the Taliban takeover to be released for humanitarian purposes. A spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday the visit did not constitute official Iranian recognition of neighbouring Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

  • Mollie Hemingway Misrepresents Mike Rounds’s 2020 Election Comments

    Mollie Hemingway misrepresented Senator Mike Rounds's defense of the integrity of the 2020 election during a Monday Fox News appearance.

  • Argentina roasts in record-setting heat wave

    With temperatures up around 45°C in parts of the South American nations, hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity when power grids failed in and around populous capital city Buenos Aires."I came home and we were without electricity and the house was a furnace," said Jose Casabal, 42, who whisked his children off to find somewhere to cool down. "So I took them off to their grandmother's house to swim in the pool."The temperatures in Argentina, where dry hot weather driven by the La Nina weather pattern, is already hitting crops, meant that for several hours it was the hottest place on earth, taking over from parts of Australia that cooled during its night.Local leaders warned residents to stay out of the sun in the hottest part of the day, wear light clothes and stay hydrated.For some it raised questions about climate change and more extreme weather. Argentina in recent years has seen unusual amounts of wild fires around its main river delta and the major Parana River drop to a nearly 80 year low level."I was born here in a temperate climate and I have seen how the temperature changed over the years, and it is not what we're used to," said Marta Lorusso, 59, an architect."This combined with the low pressure really kills me, I can't stand it. I drink liters of water and do what I can. And on top of it all, we are without electricity. I don't know what to do."

  • Natural Gas Underpinned by LNG Demand as Traders Await ‘Coldest/Most Bullish Setup’ for Late January

    U.S. LNG feed gas volumes held above 12 Bcf to start the week – near full capacity and within striking distance of recent records.

  • U.S. pushed back on Russian security proposals in Geneva meeting, official says

    U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday said that the United States was firm in pushing back on security proposals that are "non-starters" during talks with her Russian counterpart in Geneva, and added Washington won't allow anyone to slam shut NATO's open door policy. U.S. officials had frank and forthright discussions with the Russian delegation over the course of nearly eight hours and is open to meeting again soon to discuss U.S.-Russian issues in more detail, Sherman said.

  • Taxpayers to Foot $5.6 Million Bill for Illegal Immigrants’ Deportation Legal Defense: Report

    U.S. taxpayers in cities nationwide will pay an estimated $5.6 million towards illegal immigrants’ legal defense against deportation this year, according to a report released Tuesday by the Immigration Reform Law Institute.

  • Dr. Fauci calls Kansas Senator Roger Marshall a ‘moron’ after tense exchange

    Fauci, a senior adviser to President Biden on the pandemic, has long been a target of conservatives.

  • Nicaragua's Ortega begins new term as EU, US widen sanctions

    Daniel Ortega is sworn as Nicaragua's president for a fourth straight term as the EU and US tighten sanctions over impugned elections held in November with all his challengers in jail.

  • Ben Affleck Recalls Getting ‘Sexy’ for ‘Absurd’ ‘Armageddon’: Michael Bay Wanted a ‘Glistening Torso’

    "They made me fix my teeth and work out and be sexy. Be sexy, how do I do that?"

  • Speaker: Nashville US House seat to split in redistricting

    Tennessee House Republicans plan to carve fast-growing Nashville into multiple congressional seats, making it potentially easier for the state's Republican-dominated congressional delegation to flip a previously Democratic-controlled district, House Speaker Cameron Sexton confirmed Monday. Sexton told The Associated Press the newly drawn map will be unveiled later this week, but he declined to detail just how many splits Nashville-Davidson County will face. The 5th District has long been centered on the state's capital city and has been a safe Democratic stronghold in a state overwhelmingly controlled by Republicans.