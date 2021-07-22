Argentina pressures Russia over Sputnik V vaccine delays

FILE PHOTO: A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Buenos Aires
·2 min read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina, one of the first countries to widely use Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, has ratcheted up pressure on Moscow over delays in the arrival of second doses that are holding back the South American nation's inoculation campaign.

The Argentine government sent a letter to Russian state entity RDIF dated July 7, in which it said it urgently needed component 2 doses of the vaccine, which are different from the first dose, and warned that the supply agreement was at risk.

"At this point the entire contract is at risk of being publicly canceled," the government wrote in the letter, which was reported by local newspaper La Nacion on Thursday and confirmed publicly by two senior officials.

"We understand the shortage and the production difficulties of a few months ago. But now, seven months later, we are still far behind, as we are starting to receive doses from other providers on a regular basis, with schedules that are met."

Argentina, with a population of about 45 million, has administered 22.9 million first shots of a COVID-19 vaccine, though only 5.8 million people have been fully inoculated with two doses, one of the biggest lags between first and second jabs in the region.

The country was an early and important advocate of the use of the Sputnik V vaccine, though it has recently looked to amend local legislation to allow more vaccines to arrive from the United States and has tied up a major deal with Moderna Inc.

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti acknowledged the letter to radio station El Destape on Thursday and said it was common practice to push suppliers to help ensure contracts were met. The "pressure" had helped speed things up, she added.

The minister said some 500 liters of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine would arrive in the coming weeks, enabling domestic production of a further 880,000 second doses by local firm Laboratorios Richmond. More would arrive after that.

"As a result of this intense negotiation, the panorama regarding component 2, which is our big focus, is becoming clearer," Vizzotti said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing Sputnik V overseas, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Argentina's health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cecilia Nicolini, an Argentine presidential adviser, in an interview with Radio con Vos also confirmed the letter and said it was one of many sent between Argentina and Russia as part of negotiations over the purchase and supply of Sputnik V.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi, Adam Jourdan and Agustin Geist in Buenos Aires, Anton Zverev in Moscow; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chile approves emergency use of Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine

    Chile's Institute of Public Health approved emergency use of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine against COVID-19, joining the country's already massive inoculation program, the institute said in a statement. One of the institute's experts voted against the approval, and two abstained, asking for more information about the efficacy of the formula developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute. "We have approved the Sputnik-V vaccine to be used in Chile," institute President Heriberto Garcia said in the statement.

  • Vietnam produces first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

    Vietnam has produced the first test batch of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund and Vietnamese pharmaceutical firm Vabiotech said on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country battles its worst outbreak so far. The first validation samples taken from the batch will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for quality control checks, the fund and the company said in a joint statement. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam is facing its worst outbreak, with a surge in daily infections to record levels adding to pressure on the government to shore up supplies and accelerate inoculations.

  • Germany commits to action if Russia uses energy as weapon -U.S.

    The agreement, to be unveiled later on Wednesday, aims to resolve a long-standing dispute over the $11 billion pipeline, now 98% complete, being built under the Baltic Sea to carry gas from Russia's Arctic region to Germany. U.S. officials have opposed the pipeline, which would allow Russia to export gas directly to Germany and potentially cut off other nations, but have said the U.S.-German pact would mitigate the possibility of Russia using energy as a weapon. "Among other things, Germany has committed in this agreement with us that should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive actions against Ukraine, Germany will take actions at the national level and press for effective measures at the European level, including sanctions, to limit Russian export capabilities in the energy sector," Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told lawmakers.

  • U.S. sanctions senior Cuban security official, special forces unit over protest crackdown

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a senior Cuban security official and an interior ministry special forces unit for alleged human rights abuses in a crackdown on anti-government protests earlier this month. The move marked the first concrete steps by President Joe Biden's administration to apply pressure on Cuba's Communist government as it faces calls from U.S. lawmakers and the Cuban-American community to show greater support for the biggest protests to hit the island in decades. The speed with which the administration has crafted new sanctions further signals Biden is highly unlikely to soften the U.S. approach to Cuba any time soon after his predecessor, Donald Trump, rolled back a historic Obama-era détente with Havana.

  • Push to get wary Russians vaccinated leaves some COVID clinics short

    Alexander tried three times over 10 days to get his first dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in his home town of Vladimir. "People line up from 4 a.m. although the centre opens at 10 a.m.," the 33-year-old said, as he finally entered the walk-in vaccination room in the town, where gold-domed medieval churches attract crowds of tourists in normal years. A third wave of COVID-19 infections has lifted reported daily deaths in Russia to record highs in recent weeks, and sluggish demand for vaccines from a wary population has finally begun to grow with a big official push to boost uptake.

  • Team Biden Somehow Failed to Hire Someone to Fight Vaxx Disinfo

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAs early as last autumn, public health experts and political leaders were sounding the alarm that conspiracist campaigns posed a dire threat to a future nationwide vaccination program—a threat that necessitated the appointment of a “disinformation czar” to counter anti-vaccine messaging.The incoming Biden administration initially intended to heed those calls by placing a disinformation expert on the White House COVID-19 Response Team,

  • More than 90% of adult Beijing residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    China's capital Beijing has fully vaccinated nearly 91% of its adult residents against COVID-19, data from the municipal government showed, as the country expands its nationwide vaccination efforts. Some 17.7 million people, or 90.8% of adult residents in Beijing, had been inoculated as of July 21, city authorities said on Thursday via social media. Full vaccinations of adults in other large Chinese cities have also made significant headway, with Shanghai and Wuhan exceeding rates of 80% and 77% respectively, local authorities said.

  • In Africa’s last absolute monarchy, a protest movement arises

    Protesters are challenging the writ of the monarchy in Eswatini, a country of 1.2 million, at a time of mounting frustration in other African countries.

  • Brazil police release Boca Juniors team after stadium brawl

    Players of Argentina’s Boca Juniors spent the night in a bus outside a Brazilian police station before being allowed to leave Wednesday following a brawl with security after their Copa Libertadores penalty shootout loss to local Atletico Mineiro. Police in the city of Belo Horizonte said they had questioned six members of the Argentine delegation, two of whom were fined 3,000 reals ($575) each for damages. The fight erupted as players from Boca Juniors returned to the locker room after the Tuesday night game.

  • Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor food included in latest Arlington restaurant inspections

    The theme parks had stands and concessions inspected and scored in inspections from July 12 to July 16.

  • New COVID-19 vaccine warnings don't mean it's unsafe – they mean the system to report side effects is working

    Put into context, the benefits of vaccination still far outweigh the risks of rare adverse events. PenWin/iStock via Getty Images PlusWhile the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. have been proved to be safe and effective, recent reports of rare adverse events, or side effects, have raised concerns. On July 12, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved an update to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet to include an increased risk of the rare nerve condition Guill

  • Germany's Merkel says pipeline deal with US good for Ukraine

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that a compromise deal that will allow the completion of a Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. sanctions is “good for Ukraine.” The United States and Germany announced the deal on Wednesday. The two countries committed to countering any Russian attempt to use the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a political weapon.

  • U.S. imposes Magnitsky sanctions against Cuban officials over protest crackdown

    The Biden administration on Thursday imposed new sanctions against Cuban officials allegedly responsible for human rights abuses during the government's crackdown on island-wide protests earlier this month.Why it matters: The sanctions are Biden's first significant policy response to the crackdown by authorities during the unrest in Cuba over widespread food and medicine shortages. The announcement came amid calls from Congress and Cuban Americans to increase pressure on the Communist government

  • 9 swimsuit brands you've seen all over Instagram

    From bikinis to one-pieces to tankinis, these the most popular swimsuit brands of 2021 on Instagram, including Summersalt, Aerie, and Zaful.

  • Danish military spots Iranian vessels in the Baltic Sea

    The Danish military said Thursday it spotted an Iranian destroyer and a large support vessel sailing through the Baltic Sea, likely heading to Russia for a military parade in the coming days. The Danish Defense Ministry posted photographs online from the Royal Danish Air Force of the new domestically built Iranian destroyer Sahand and the intelligence-gathering vessel Makran passing by the Danish island of Bornholm. “It is expected that they are on their way to the annual naval parade in St. Petersburg,” the Danish military wrote on Twitter.

  • China rejects second WHO COVID origins investigation because it would scrutinize lab leak

    The Chinese Communist Party rejected a follow-up World Health Organization investigation into COVID-19’s origins, with government scientists condemning the plans for a second inquiry because it emphasizes the need to investigate further the possibility the virus emerged from a Wuhan lab.

  • South African company to start making Pfizer vaccine

    A South African firm will begin producing the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the first time that the shot will be produced in Africa, Pfizer announced Wednesday.

  • Forecast: 1.8 million illegal migrants under Biden, ‘worst ever year’

    More than 1.8 million illegal immigrants are expected to cross the U.S.-Mexico border this year, making it the “worst ever” on record, highlighting President Joe Biden’s failed policies, according to a new forecast.

  • Hong Kong's status as a financial center seems safe

    Given its assault on democracy, imprisonment of publishers, and a slew of human rights violations, "stable" might not be the first word that springs to mind with respect to Hong Kong. But amid social and political turmoil, one key part of the economy has remained unfazed: its legendary financial services sector.Why it matters: Beijing's increasing control and influence over Hong Kong is seen by many banks and investors as more of a feature than a bug. While there are certainly downsides to stayi

  • What does the U.S. owe Haiti in its time of crisis?

    The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has left the Haitian people without a clear path forward, but American intervention in situation could do more harm than good.