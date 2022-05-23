Argentina reports first suspected case of monkeypox

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's health ministry said on Sunday it had detected a suspected case of monkeypox in Buenos Aires, amid growing global alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of the viral infection more common to west and central Africa.

A World Health Organization (WHO) roundup of the outbreak on Saturday had said there were 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox, mostly in Europe but also in Canada, the United States and Australia.

There are no confirmed cases yet in Latin America.

A ministry said the suspected case was a resident of Buenos Aires province with symptoms compatible with monkeypox who had recently traveled to Spain. The patient was in good condition and isolated while tests were carried out, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Manteca man arrested in December 2020 killing of his wife, San Joaquin sheriff reports

    The body of Chenin Carlson was found in the California Aqueduct.

  • Additional restrictions introduced in three districts of Odesa region

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - Sunday, 21 May 2022, 15:57 Within the Odesa, Belgorod-Dniester and Bolgrad border districts of Odesa Oblast, additional temporary restrictions on entry, carrying out works, navigation, etc.

  • US, SKorea open to expanded drills to deter North

    U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that they will consider expanded joint military exercises to deter the nuclear threat from North Korea at a time when there's little hope of real diplomacy on the matter. (May 21)

  • State Police: Missing 3-year-old boy found in Lake Erie dies

    A missing 3-year-old boy that was found in Lake Erie on Saturday night has died.

  • Arab lawmaker returns to Israeli coalition after protest walkout

    A lawmaker from Israel's Arab minority said on Sunday she was returning to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition, restoring its tenuous hold over half of the seats in parliament after she briefly bolted in solidarity with the Palestinians. Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi of the liberal Meretz party said in a statement that she reversed course in order to "make gains addressing the needs of the Arab community" and after several of its local leaders placed her "under immense pressure" to do so.

  • As Russia intensifies push for Donbas, Ukraine rules out ceasefire

    KYIV/OSLO (Reuters) -Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or concessions to Moscow on Saturday as Russia intensified an offensive in the eastern Donbas region and stopped providing gas to Finland. After ending weeks of resistance by the last Ukrainian fighters in the strategic southeastern city of Mariupol, Russia is waging what appears to be a major offensive in Luhansk, one of two provinces in Donbas. Russian-backed separatists already controlled swathes of territory in Luhansk and the neighbouring Donetsk province before the Feb. 24 invasion, but Moscow wants to seize the last remaining Ukrainian-held territory in Donbas.

  • The truth about tooth decay

    The health of your teeth has a major effect on your body. Rudy Fargo/Unsplash, CC BYTo “cry poor mouth” is an expression used to habitually complain about a lack of money. A literal poor mouth, however, represents one of the most widespread global diseases: tooth decay. Cavities resulting from poor oral health can drive everything from emotional issues to low self-esteem and health concerns. Even more critical is the socioeconomic impact of tooth decay. Cavities are a “hidden cost” across a pers

  • Severe storms trigger tornado warning, bring strong winds and hail to parts of Central Florida

    Strong storms triggered a tornado warning for parts of Orange and Seminole counties on Saturday evening.

  • Exclusive-India considering spending additional $26 billion to fight inflation -sources

    The Indian government is considering spending an additional 2 trillion rupees ($26 billion) in the 2022/23 fiscal year to cushion consumers from rising prices and fight multi-year high inflation, two government officials told Reuters. The new measures will be double the 1 trillion rupees hit government revenues could take from tax cuts on petrol and diesel the finance minister announced on Saturday, both the officials said. India’s retail inflation rose to an eight-year high in April, while wholesale inflation rose to at least a 17-year high, posing a major headache for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ahead of elections to several state assemblies this year.

  • Colin Cantwell, Concept Artist Who Designed Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Spacecraft, Dies at 90

    Colin Cantwell, the concept artist who designed iconic Star Wars spacecraft, including the X-wing Starfighter, TIE fighter and Death Star, died Saturday at his Colorado home, Sierra Dall, his long-time partner, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 90. Cantwell’s film credits include special photographic effects for 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), technical dialogue for Close […]

  • A Huge Move Inches Closer on the Iconic Las Vegas Strip (Play Ball!)

    It has been rumored for a while, but now it looks likely to happen which is very good news for Caesars, MGM, and other Strip operators.

  • This Renewable Energy Stock Is Plugging Into 2 Potentially Massive Market Opportunities

    It has since become a large-scale renewable energy company by adding onshore wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation (e.g., rooftop solar), and energy storage platforms. The company currently has 21 gigawatts (GW) of operating capacity, making it one of the largest renewable energy producers in the world. Brookfield also has an extensive renewable energy development project backlog across all those technologies and offshore wind.

  • Everyone Wants to Be Korean, as the K-wave Sucks in International Talent

    Surprising as it may sound, the Korean film industry has had a rough time over the past couple of years. Get ready for a comeback. Just at a moment when Korean film producers might have expected to capitalize on the unprecedented multi-Oscar success of “Parasite” (and the previous year’s Korean-language “Minari,” COVID closed down Korean […]

  • How Long Does COVID-19 Last If You're Vaccinated? Experts Share a Symptoms Timeline

    Health experts say the Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 often causes mild symptoms in vaccinated individuals within a week. Here's how long breakthrough COVID-19 symptoms last on average.

  • Popular peanut butter is recalled nationwide. It’s been linked to a salmonella outbreak

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others have been investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella senftenberg infections and they are linked to a product so many of us enjoy daily.

  • Monkeypox Is in the U.S.—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Monkeypox, a virus that can spread between people, has been reported across the world recently. It also just showed up in Massachusetts. Experts break it down.

  • Here's how the US handled its first ever monkeypox outbreak that infected dozens of people across several states

    The US faced its first monkeypox outbreak in 2003, originating from imported prairie dogs in Illinois.

  • First human patient injected with revolutionary cancer-killing virus

    Scientists have injected the first human patient with a new cancer-killing virus. The virus, known as Vaxinia, has seen successful tests in animals. However, the true test of its efficacy begins with this new clinical trial. Scientists just injected a human with a cancer-killing virus It’s easy to hear the word virus and instantly think … The post First human patient injected with revolutionary cancer-killing virus appeared first on BGR.

  • Lori Harvey Faces Criticism After Sharing Her 1,200 Daily Calorie Intake

    On this week’s episode of why Black Twitter is losing their minds, folks have been in absolute shambles after Lori Harvey revealed her dietary habits. The 25 year old influencer recently shared on TikTok her very own “weight loss hack,” leaving many with raised eyebrows, strained necks, and in hand over hip formation. Harvey, who has been dating actor Michael B. Jordan for nearly two years, told her followers that she gained 15 pounds of “relationship weight” after the couple got together.

  • Another bummer coronavirus summer for California? Cases keep rising along with concerns

    Another bummer coronavirus summer for California? With cases on the rise, the state finds itself in a familiar, if frustrating, position.