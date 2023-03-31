Argentina restarts poultry exports weeks after bird flu episode

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina has resumed poultry shipments weeks after imposing an export ban after bird flu was detected in the local industry, state safety regulator Senasa said on Friday, providing access to key export markets for the major agricultural producer.

Uruguay approved new export certificates for poultry products from Argentina, Senasa said in its statement following a meeting with WTO-ComPS sanitary officials from the World Trade Organization in Geneva.

Argentina suspended its exports in late February after recording the first case of bird flu in its poultry industry in southern Rio Negro province.

The regulator added that deals were also reached to resume shipments of fresh poultry meat from disease-free areas to Russia, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Japan and some African countries.

"Work is being done on sanitary negotiations to restore exports of avian genetics to Mercosur countries and Mexico, in compliance with international recommendations for the exchange of these goods," the statement added.

The South American country exported 227,000 tonnes of edible poultry products last year, according to agriculture secretary data.

