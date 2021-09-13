Argentina’s Ruling Coalition Dealt Big Blow in Primary Election

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Gillespie and Jorgelina do Rosario
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s ruling coalition was dealt a big blow in a primary election that works as an early test for President Alberto Fernandez government’s two years into office.

The opposition coalition Juntos por el Cambio is unexpectedly leading for lower house representatives in the key district of Province of Buenos Aires, which accounts for more than a third of the country’s electorate, by 4.8 percentage points with 80% of the votes counted. On a national level, the opposition leads by almost 10 percentage points in the race for the lower house with 90% counted, according to a tally compiled by newspaper La Nacion.

The primary vote to pick candidates ahead of a midterm on Nov. 14 reflects voter discontent over Fernandez’s pandemic strategy, rising poverty and 50% annual inflation. His coalition is losing congressional battles in districts typically favorable to the Peronist government, such as La Pampa, Chubut, Chaco, Tierra del Fuego and even Santa Cruz, the home province of Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

With mandatory voting for most adults, the primary effectively serves as a nationwide opinion poll ahead of the midterm, when half of the lower house seats in congress and a third of the senate are on the ballot. While investors would cheer the anti-business ruling coalition losing significant ground, the government will now be under pressure to try to reverse these results.

What’s at Stake in Argentina’s Midterm Primary Sunday: Q&A

“The two months leading to the actual election will test the government’s resolve. Keep an eye on populism initiatives -- such as an increase in spending, a decline in reserves or additional interventionist measures,” Adriana Dupita, who covers Argentina for Bloomberg Economics, said.

About 67% of the electorate cast their votes on Sunday, a record low for Argentina.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ViacomCBS to Split Paramount’s TV and Film Units, DJ Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- ViacomCBS Inc. plans to split the management of its movie and television businesses at Paramount Pictures as it reorganizes the operations at the unit, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter who weren’t identified.Nickelodeon head Brian Robbins will oversee films, while David Nevins will have oversight of Paramount’s television unit, adding to his roles at Showtime and original content for Paramount+ streaming platform, it reported. Robbins will be taking over

  • Greece plans firm hand on Afghan migrants, wants more EU help

    Greece would seek to block a potential wave of Afghan asylum-seekers fleeing Taliban rule and needs more European Union help on migrant issues, the prime minister said on Sunday. The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has brought fears of a replay of 2015 when nearly a million Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans fled to Europe by crossing to Greece from Turkey. "I will say it again: we cannot have European countries who believe that Greece should resolve this problem alone, and that it does not concern them at all because they can keep their borders tightly and hermetically shut," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a news conference.

  • Banks expect London to remain a top financial centre, says survey

    London will remain a leading global financial centre despite uncertainty over regulation due to Brexit, Lloyds Bank's annual sentiment survey of financial firms showed on Monday. Britain fully left the European Union, its biggest single export customer, in December last year, with thousands of jobs and billions of euros in daily trading moving from London to the continent, raising concerns about the capital's clout in global finance. But the survey of more than 100 banks, asset managers and insurers showed that more than two-thirds believe that London will remain a top centre.

  • Oil Climbs as U.S. Supplies Slow to Return After Ida’s Battering

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed above $70 a barrel after a run of three weekly gains as investors tracked the slow restoration of supplies in the Gulf of Mexico and the outlook for demand and inventories over the fourth quarter.West Texas Intermediate traded 0.7% higher after rallying 2.3% on Friday, pushing the U.S. benchmark to a slight gain for the week. More than two weeks since Hurricane Ida slammed into the key producing region, almost half of crude output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has yet to

  • Olivia Rodrigo's 2021 VMAs Looks Incorporated So Many Butterflies

    We got all the intel on her hair and makeup looks straight from her glam squad.

  • Sydney Airport’s $17.4 Billion Bid Shows Long-Term Allure

    (Bloomberg) -- Sydney Airport relented to suitors after extracting a sweetened A$23.6 billion ($17.4 billion) takeover offer that underscores the battered travel industry’s appeal to long-term investors.The airport said Monday it will to open its books to bidders led by IFM Investors after they increased their indicative offer 3.6% to A$8.75 a share. Sydney Airport said it plans to accept the proposal if the suitors make it a binding offer after a few weeks of due diligence.Sydney Airport to Acc

  • Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial

    A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago.

  • Football’s Gambling Boom Has Investors Betting on the House

    (Bloomberg) -- The house always wins.That’s what investors are betting this football season when Americans are expected to wager more than $20 billion.Shares of DraftKings Inc., Penn National Gaming Inc., and Caesars Entertainment Inc. have rallied more than 20% in the past three weeks on predictions college and professional football bets will triple from a record last year.Betting platforms have seen a flood of new users after going live in six additional states this year, bringing the total to

  • Japan’s Leadership Rivals Diverge on Economic Paths After Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- The three declared candidates vying to become Japan’s next leader offer an economic choice between a renewed drive to stoke inflation, a bid to rebuild the middle class, or an acceleration of digital reform that puts growth before price targets. Not surprisingly, with an election looming, Sanae Takaichi, Fumio Kishida and Taro Kono have each promised to put together stimulus packages to help regain recovery momentum in an economy hit by the delta wave. Here’s a look at what each i

  • Chris Christie Called Out Over His Part in Putting Trump in Power: ‘You Have to Own Up’

    Chris Christie locked horns with Roland Martin on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, when the former New Jersey governor was called out for his role in bringing Donald Trump to power and, therefore, the establishment of the future character of the Republican party.The two political analysts discussed Trump’s still strong influence over the GOP even after losing last year’s election. Christie said that by tying themselves to Trump and his continued false claims that the election was stolen from him, Repub

  • Rudy Giuliani’s 9/11 Anniversary Speech Was Every Bit as Batshit as You’d Expect

    The former mayor went on a rambling rant where he called the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs an "asshole" and "idiot" and claimed he "never was with a woman or young girl with" Prince Andrew

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a

  • Most Asian Americans are against the recall, but some haven't forgiven Newsom for his nail salon remark

    "It's simple. He cost us our livelihood," said Phuoc Dam, a Vietnamese American nail salon owner.

  • Fair behavior? Lessons learned at the Democrats’ booth at the Western Idaho Fair

    Most people are decent and able to discuss issues calmly and without rancor, but some, unfortunately, are not. │ Opinion

  • California recall: Here is how we got here and what political experts foresee happening during the September 14 election

    "If Newsom were to lose, one of 46 people would replace him and it would be someone who most Californians do not support," Jim Newton told Insider.

  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett argues Supreme Court isn't 'a bunch of partisan hacks'

    In the wake of a controversial decision on abortion rights, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett says the highest court isn't politically driven.

  • The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

    The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. "They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans leave freely and (talked) of an inclusive and representative government, but they are lying," Le Drian said on France 5 TV.

  • Poll finds GOP supports Trump, even though nearly half of Republicans want another candidate in 2024

    The CNN poll released Sunday, and conducted by SSRS, also found that nearly two-thirds of Republicans want Trump to continue leading the party, reflecting division over the future of the GOP.

  • Chris Wallace Rips GOP Governor Over Contradictory Stance On Vaccine Mandates

    Kids in Nebraska must be vaccinated against diseases such as chickenpox and measles, but Gov. Pete Ricketts has come out against mandating COVID-19 shots.

  • Missouri GOP lawmaker suggests Lincoln Memorial should come down after Robert E. Lee statue is removed in Richmond

    "If we insist on tearing down statues of reprehensible people, let's at least be fair and balanced about it," this Missouri Republican said.