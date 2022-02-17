Argentina Set to Raise Key Rate to 42.5% Thursday, Official Says
(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank plans to raise its benchmark interest rate by 250 basis points to 42.5% on Thursday, according to an official who asked not to be named since the announcement isn’t public yet.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Blinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine Update
Money That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump Wallet
Elon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison Meme
Stocks Sink as Traders Seek Shelter in Bonds, Gold: Markets Wrap
The increase marks its second rate hike this year, further tightening monetary policy to align with goals set out in the government’s talks with the International Monetary Fund. IMF staff have called for interest rates in Argentina to exceed annual inflation running at 51% as part of a pending program to reschedule the government’s $40 billion of outstanding debt with the IMF.
While the borrowing costs still remain below inflation, Thursday’s rate increase will take the effective annual rate to 51.9% from 48.3%, according to the official. Policy makers at the central bank consider that the effective annual rate, which accounts for compounded interest, is the one that needs to exceed inflation to comply with the IMF’s goals.
Talks between the government and the IMF picked up momentum. After reaching a tentative agreement on key issues in late January, the Fund’s Executive Board met Wednesday with staff officials to discuss the state of talks with Argentina. The government aims to reach a staff-level IMF agreement before March.
The central bank will also create a new 180-day note, known as a Notaliq, that will have a nominal rate of 47%, according to the official.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Tourists Returning to Thailand Find Closed Bars, Empty Streets
How Instagram’s ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ Sank Nigeria’s Super Cop
Fake Meat Goes From the Main Event to Trying Out for the Ingredient Team
The Bond Market Is Sending a Worrying Message About the Economy
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.