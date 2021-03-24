Argentina Can’t Repay IMF $45 Billion, Vice President Says

Juan Pablo Spinetto and Eric Martin
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina is unable to repay its $45 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund under current negotiating conditions, influential Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner said Wednesday, diminishing the possibility of an agreement with the country’s largest creditor.

“We can’t pay because we don’t have the money to pay,” Fernandez de Kirchner said at an event in Buenos Aires, adding that the terms and conditions are “unacceptable.”

Fernandez de Kirchner’s comments come after discussions between Economy Minister Martin Guzman and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington on Tuesday that what was described by both sides as a “very good meeting.”

The hardline stance from Fernandez de Kirchner, who battled with creditors during her eight years in office from 2007 to 2015, may help bury the already diminished prospects for a deal to get done before key midterm elections in October. President Alberto Fernandez leads a broad Peronist coalition, and Fernandez de Kirchner comes from a more radical but important left-wing group.

“Key players in the government’s coalition would prefer to be perpetually at war with the Fund,” Benjamin Gedan, director of the Argentina Project at the Wilson Center, a Washington-based think tank. “That attitude is not productive and complicates the economy minister’s efforts to negotiate a new program.”

Spokesmen for Argentine President Fernandez and the Economy Ministry didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Read More: IMF Sees Upside in Delaying Argentina Deal After October

Argentine dollar bonds maturing in 2030 fell 0.9 cents on the dollar to 34.15 cents on Wednesday. The bonds edged lower after Fernandez de Kirchner’s comments. Argentina restructured its debt with bondholders last year and is still trying to reschedule payments with the Washington-based lender.

The cost to protect against losses on Argentina’s debt jumped to the highest level since the country emerged from default last year. Credit-default swaps linked to the nation rose 1 percentage point to an upfront cost of 39 percentage points, according to ICE Data Services. That means it would cost $3.9 million upfront to insure $10 million of Argentina bonds.

An IMF spokesperson declined to comment on Fernandez de Kirchner’s remarks.

In the speech, Fernandez de Kirchner was flanked by Axel Kicillof, the governor of Buenos Aires Province and her son Maximo, who is a lawmaker. She called on the opposition to help seek better terms from the fund since they are responsible for taking on the debt under former President Mauricio Macri.

“We are not saying to not pay the debt,” Fernandez de Kirchner said. “Our political group was the only one that paid the debts of all the other governments. We should make an effort, the ruling party and the opposition, to give us a longer term and a different interest rate on a debt that others have contracted.”

Guzman’s visit to Washington this week came after talks yielded little visible progress since they began last September, and after he met with investors in New York last Friday.

While IMF negotiators prefer to hash out a deal with Argentina as soon as possible to put the country back on a path to growth, the Fund knows it can’t force the nation’s hand, people familiar with the talks said earlier this month.

Officials in Buenos Aires already had been taming expectations on an agreement, with President Fernandez recently saying he doesn’t want to rush talks. He has yet to send a detailed economic plan to the IMF or even top leaders within his coalition -- a key step to move the negotiation forward.

Political Calculus

Fernandez already faced a narrowing political path as the Oct. 24 vote approaches. Announcing an agreement with the Fund, which is likely to include fiscal austerity pledges, could hurt the ruling coalition’s standing in a country where the IMF is usually blamed for its recurrent economic crisis.

Argentina faces an economic minefield. The country is just emerging from three years of recession, inflation is projected to hit nearly 50% this year and unemployment is in the double digits. The government’s $65 billion debt restructuring with private creditors last year didn’t boost its credibility, and the bonds are now in junk territory again. The country has no access to foreign credit, forcing it to print money.

Now seeking its 22nd IMF program since 1956, Argentina’s fraught history with the lender includes its 2001 financial crisis, when painful budget cuts urged by the Fund failed to avert an economic collapse and debt default. The record agreement in 2018, which failed to lift the economy, also translated into more austerity that led Argentines to vote out a pro-business government and elect Fernandez.

“It’s not totally unexpected, this is an electoral year and she is delivering the message to their voting base, and we should expect more of the same from her,” said BBVA strategist William Snead in an interview from New York.

(Updates with credit default swaps in eighth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Venezuela's Maduro is biggest obstacle to implementing Colombia peace deal: official

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is the biggest obstacle to implementing Colombia's peace deal because of the protection afforded to rebels residing in his country, a Colombian official said on Tuesday. The government of Colombian President Ivan Duque has repeatedly accused Venezuela of sheltering former members of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who reject a 2016 peace deal.

  • Mexico tells Latin American countries its airport immigration facilities are safe

    Mexico assured other Latin American countries on Monday that immigration facilities at Mexico City's international airport were safe and hygienic, as it prepares a wider crackdown to cut the flow of illegal border crossings into the United States. Officials from Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) and the Foreign Ministry toured the airport's immigration facilities with consulate officials from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, the government said in a statement.

  • Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Enters Overbought Territory

    Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) has moved higher as of late, but there could definitely be trouble on the horizon for this company

  • 2022 World Cup qualifying: How to watch, schedule, odds

    The 2022 World Cup will be contested from Nov. 21 to December 18 by 32 teams. Here is how FIFA will determine the 31 nations to join Qatar in the tournament

  • Democrats back down after threat to block Biden picks in anger at lack of Asian American officials

    Senators take back ultimatum after assurance from White House it will elevate voices from the community

  • Canada's lagging COVID-19 vaccine campaign set to ramp up as virus variants spread

    Canada is expecting enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to double its supply by the end of next week to help ramp up a slow vaccination program as more contagious virus variants push the country toward a third wave of coronavirus infections. Canada has lagged other rich countries in inoculations even though it ordered enough doses to vaccinate the population five times over late last year. Shipments of 4.7 million doses are expected this week and next - 2.4 million from Pfizer Inc, 846,000 from Moderna Inc and a 1.5 million-dose loan of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the United States, according to federal forecasts and recent announcements.

  • How Prince Harry new job with $1.73B startup BetterUp helps secure his future

    Prince Harry new job is another brick in the road to financial independence for the young royal.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Amazon union fight draws lawmaker support

    And Biden issues an emotional plea for an assault-weapons ban after the Boulder shooting.

  • Democratic senator urges Biden admin to allow diesel swap in Venezuela

    Democratic Senator Chris Murphy on Tuesday urged the Biden administration to restore a diesel fuel swap, banned by the previous U.S. president, to provide humanitarian relief to Venezuelan people suffering from economic collapse. Days before the U.S. election last November, former President Donald Trump's administration banned non-U.S. companies, mainly ones in Europe and India, from swapping diesel for Venezuelan crude oil. It was part of Trump's escalation of unilateral sanctions on state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), in an unsuccessful bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro, who Washington says rigged his 2018 re-election.

  • Massive Cargo Ships Are Outrun by Nimble Fleet in New Speed Race

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, container shipping was a rough business. Margins were minuscule, the risks were high and growth prospects bobbed with the unpredictable tides of global trade. That it's now generating record profits is one of the great economic surprises of the pandemic.The transformation over the past year also debunks a premise expressed loudly by pundits and politicians in recent years that U.S.-China trade, the most vital route of international commerce, was heading inexorably down a path of steady decline. The world wants more from China Inc. today than ever, and — as illustrated by the containers piled high on a ship stuck in the Suez Canal this week — companies in the U.S. and Europe need it faster than before.Accelerated by more online shopping, the demand is so strong that customers of ocean freight are increasingly willing to pay up for it, too. At Matson Inc., a Honolulu-based company with a fleet of smaller, nimbler vessels that charge a premium over the rates to transport on much larger ships, the need for a quick Shanghai-to-Los Angeles service became so great that executives decided to add a second weekly run last year and make it a permanent offering.“I was getting calls at 2 in the morning from customers saying ‘Look, you’ve got to do something, you’ve got to help me,”’ Matthew Cox, Matson's CEO, said in an interview.Matson’s main business is shuttling staple goods to Hawaii and Guam and it ranks outside the top 20 largest container lines. But its stock jumped almost 40% last year and the industry as a whole is healthier than ever, topping more than $200 billion in estimated revenue in 2020. It’s conceivable that the largest players including Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and China’s Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. ended a tumultuous year with their most profitable quarter to date.Another $1.9 trillion in U.S. fiscal stimulus may keep the good times going in 2021. Maersk CEO Soren Skou said on Tuesday that “we have to expect that some of that money will be used to buy goods that need to be transported.”Still, running full steam has revealed how temperamental the backbone of the global trading system is when stretched: Crews are overworked, thousands of containers have tumbled overboard in high seas and the vessel blocking Suez threatens wider economic problems if it snarls traffic for more then a few days.Read More: Suez Canal Snarled With Giant Ship Stuck in Top Trade ArteryBeyond the setbacks, ocean freight companies have been propelled by a confluence of factors. First, governments from Australia to Belgium kept consumers flush with cash and their financial systems liquid. Then China’s factories and American consumers recovered quickly from last year’s initial shocks and emerged from three years of supply-and-demand turmoil — a U.S.-China trade war followed by the pandemic — still intertwined.“China remains the manufacturing floor of the world,” Cox said in early March. “There are problems that are real and need to be dealt with, but it doesn’t change the fact that China has built a very capable network that in the short run people will find very difficult to replace.”For six decades before Covid-19, U.S. household spending on goods declined proportionately as Americans spent more on services. That trend flipped in 2020, to the tune of a $523 billion increase in merchandise purchases, McKinsey & Co. calculates. “All the freighters and transport assets were more or less sucked up by the strong transpacific trade lane,” said Ludwig Hausmann, a partner in McKinsey’s Munich office. “China right now is unbeatable.”In Washington and in European capitals, politicians vilified supply chains that extended to state-managed economies like China or Vietnam.But talk to retailers and manufacturers dependent on Asia and it becomes clear the crisis reinforced those links, serving as a reminder to diversify suppliers and proving eulogies to globalization were premature. Shipping and inventory carrying costs have surged, but not enough to avoid new supply risks ranging from weather and tariffs to disease.Trade’s Resilience“Firms have basically decided that they can manage that and still pursue these efficiency gains,” said Robert Koopman, chief economist at the Geneva-based World Trade Organization. “That helps explain why trade has been resilient.”Ask Heath Pittman about the crisis and he’ll tell you about three months he spent in Chicago ensuring freight kept moving so shelves stayed stocked at Rural King, an Illinois-based chain of about 125 general-merchandise stores in small-town America.Rural King’s international logistics manager used 10 times as many 40-foot-long containers to import lawnmowers from Vietnam in 2020 than the year before. Pittman wasn’t going to be caught short in 2021 either, importing nearly triple last year’s number of containers of mowers. A consolidation facility in Vietnam will open in June, complementing five already in China, aiming to ensure enough products are always available.“That’s a lot of costs for us and that’s a lot of risk,” Pittman said. “But the overwhelming positives that we get for our customers, we’ve determined that is worth more than being overbought.”Demand and supply both were challenges last year for Polaris Inc., the maker of snowmobiles, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles that had, in two strokes of pre-pandemic serendipity, already started reinforcing its supplier base a few years earlier before rebranding in 2019 to “Think Outside.”Behind nearly 3,600 Polaris dealers is a production network feeding factories in Asia, North America and Europe. Making a single Polaris recreational vehicle involves as many as 2,000 parts, an achievement when about 10% of suppliers at any given time were under some sort of Covid-related duress, said Ken Pucel, executive vice president for global operations and engineering.The Medina, Minnesota-based company adjusted assembly lines to make products based on what parts were available. It used more artificial intelligence and digital technology. It dispatched an employee to Los Angeles to run an operation usually left to logistics providers — the flow of container imports. “Port congestion is one of our largest supply chain issues today,” Pucel said.Transpacific snarls have also reached Europe, where Düsseldorf-based XSTAFF GmbH, a purchasing network for retailers and wholesalers, chartered its own cargo ship in February to help ensure members could import goods from Asia. Rates for a 40-foot container from China to Europe are hovering around $8,000, nearly quadruple the cost a year ago, and probably will stay above $5,000 at least through June, XSTAFF Chairman Bodo Knop said. “The demand side is much bigger than the supply side,” he said.Such imbalances will eventually level out. While goods trade won’t likely to return to its height in globalization’s heyday a few decades ago — expanding twice as fast as the world economy — the WTO’s Koopman expects a return to the long-term average of 1.4 times global growth.E-commerce will keep fueling that. “A lot of people for the first time ever experienced the convenience of clicking a button and having a product show up at their door,” said Ryan Petersen, founder and CEO of Flexport, a San Francisco-based freight forwarder. “That’s an addictive thing.”Petersen reckons better technology will help the shift to more speed and complexity, but doesn’t anticipate “big dramatic shifts” in supply chains or production locations.John McCown, the founder of Blue Alpha Capital, has seen plenty of shipping booms and busts. His mentor was Malcom McLean, the North Carolina trucking executive who pioneered containerization in the 1950s. If a worldwide shock like a pandemic could pick its prey, an industry with high fixed costs like massive ships seemed to be among the slow buffalo. “A real bloodbath is what I was thinking,” McCown said.Instead, container lines stuck together and didn’t repeat price wars that wrecked them in the past. McCown now estimates the carriers he tracks, both publicly held and private ones, will show record net income of $8.4 billion in the fourth quarter. Container services are cheap even at today’s elevated rates, he says, recounting how McLean was friends with Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart Inc. Both enjoyed quail hunting and one time McLean asked the key to the retailer’s success. According to McCown, Walton responded, “We’re just better at moving things around.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Odds of Knicks trade options before the NBA trade deadline | Ian Begley

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley takes a look at the trade market for the Knicks ahead of the deadline and determines if he thinks New York will be active before the deadline hits Thursday.

  • Chinese hackers used Facebook to target Uighurs abroad, company says

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked a group of hackers in China who used the platform to target Uighurs living abroad with links to malware that would infect their devices and enable surveillance. The social media company said the hackers, known as Earth Empusa or Evil Eye in the security industry, targeted activists, journalists and dissidents who were predominantly Uighurs, a largely Muslim ethnic group facing persecution in China. Facebook said there were less than 500 targets, who were largely from the Xinjiang region but were primarily living abroad in countries including Turkey, Kazakhstan, the United States, Syria, Australia and Canada.

  • 2021 Chevy Tahoe Suspension Deep Dive | Explaining the IRS you should be happy about

    For years, the Chevrolet Tahoe had something in common with the Ford Mustang: both were the last holdouts in their respective segments to employ solid rear axles long after it became obvious that independent rear suspension would make them better. Ford’s development team finally blessed the 2015 Mustang with IRS when the current generation debuted, but as noted in Autoblog's 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban review, GM's full-size SUVs have finally joined the IRS club as well. In the case of the Tahoe, the dynamic benefits amount to improved ride comfort and a newfound ability to carve through lumpy corners without having the rear end flince sideways over sharp bumps.

  • China, Russia officials meet in show of unity against EU, US

    The foreign ministers of China and Russia affirmed their countries' close ties at a meeting Tuesday, amid intense criticism and new Western sanctions against them over human rights. Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov rejected outside sniping at their authoritarian political systems and said they were working to further global progress on issues from climate change to the coronavirus pandemic. At their initial meeting in the southern Chinese city of Nanning on Monday, Wang and Lavrov accused the U.S. of interference in other countries’ affairs and urged it to rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement, something that President Joe Biden’s new administration has approached cautiously.

  • 5 pandemic-driven financial habits worth keeping

    While the pandemic caused incredible financial stress and uncertainty, it also led many consumers like Smith to form new financial habits worth keeping, including saving more and spending less. A NerdWallet survey found that most people who formed new financial habits plan to continue them into 2021. For many Americans, spending less amid the pandemic came naturally because of income loss or fewer spending options after restaurants and travel largely shut down.

  • Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal Paralyzes Trade for Second Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Tugs and diggers have so far failed to dislodge a massive container ship stuck in the Suez Canal on Wednesday, increasing the chances of prolonged delays in what is arguably the world’s most important waterway.Work to re-float the ship was suspended until Thursday morning in Egypt, shipping agent Inchcape said, citing the Suez Canal Authority. Dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out, the ship’s manager said.It’s taxing to even grasp how big this ship is. About a quarter mile long (400 meters) and weighing in at 200,000 metric tons, its sheer size is overwhelming the efforts to dig it out. A huge yellow excavator, itself about twice as tall as its driver, looks like a speck next to the ship’s bulking bow.The situation has gotten so desperate that an elite salvage squad is due to arrive Thursday to work on prising the Ever Given from the bank of the canal, where it’s blocking oceangoing carriers that haul everything from oil to consumer goods.About 12% of global trade goes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have fought over the waterway since it was completed in 1869. For now, all that traffic is backed up with the Ever Given aground in the southern part of the canal, creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic.“The Suez Canal blockage comes at a particularly unhelpful time,” said Greg Knowler, European editor at JOC Group, which is part of IHS Markit Ltd. “Even a two-day delay would further add to the supply chain disruption slowing the delivery of cargo to businesses across the U.K. and Europe.”The international incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blasted through the region and kicked up sands along the banks of the 120-mile-long canal, which connects the Mediterranean in the north with the Red Sea in the south. The waterway is narrow, less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places, and can be difficult to navigate when there’s poor visibility.But Ever Given stayed its course through the canal -- on its way to Rotterdam from China. As gusts that reached as high as 46 miles an hour swept up dust around it, the crew lost control of ship and it careened sideways into a sandy embankment, blocking nearly the entirety of the channel. It’s still in the same position as when it ran aground, according to Inchcape.At the heart of all of this is the ship’s massive scale.Container vessels have nearly doubled in size in the past decade as global trade expanded, making the job of moving such ships much harder when they get stuck.Even while key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate the mega-sized vessels, the work to dig them out after they get stuck takes enormous power.The struggle to dislodge the ship is now falling to SMIT Salvage, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one ship wreckage to the next, saving vessels often during violent storms. This ship is so heavy that the salvors may have to lighten it by removing things like the ballast water, which helps keep ships steady when they’re at sea. Fuel could also be unloaded.How to Dislodge a 200,000-Ton Ship From a Canal WallThe Suez Canal Authority hasn’t commented on the work or given any indication of when traffic could resume.The canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction. On Wednesday 185 vessels, mostly bulk carriers, container ships, and oil or chemical tankers, were waiting to cross the canal, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg.The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more ships transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and Southeast Asia’s Malacca Strait. Such occurrences could become more common as ships get bigger and waterways get more congested.Oil companies are starting to prepare for the worst. On Wednesday, there was an uptick in interest from oil companies looking to book tankers with options to avoid the canal, according to a broker, and several bid for space on the pipelines that allow bypass of the waterway completely. For now, that’s a just-in-case move. Container ships will most likely have to wait it out, as the main alternative is the unattractive option of sailing around the southern tip of Africa.The disruption comes at a time when oil prices were already volatile. Crude surged above $70 a barrel earlier this month on Saudi production cuts, only to slump close to $60 this week due to setbacks in Europe’s coronavirus vaccine program. Brent crude rose more than 5% on Wednesday.Ever Given’s crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The vessel is carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a spokesman for OOCL.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daniel Snyder’s purchase of minority interest suggests a forced sale isn’t coming

    The news that Washington majority owner Daniel Snyder will buy the minority interests held by his disgruntled limited partners carries a significant implication. The fact that the NFL is poised to approve the transaction, which requires giving Snyder an exemption to the league’s rules regarding maximum debt, suggests that the league will not be forcing [more]

  • Niger suffers deadliest raids by suspected jihadists

    The death toll from co-ordinated attacks on three villages rises to 137 - the worst of its kind.

  • As Democrats press for national gun control, GOP states move to expand firearm access

    Just as Democrats in Congress advance stronger gun control laws, many Republican-controlled states are rolling back gun-permit requirements.

  • Exclusive: Goldman sends Indian employees back home as local COVID-19 cases rise

    Goldman Sachs told all but critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as coronavirus infections in the city grew. India earlier reported a new variant of the coronavirus as new infections and deaths nationwide hit the highest this year, prompting the imposition of new restrictions in some states. Bengaluru reported 1,280 new infections on Tuesday, according to city data, and several sources at Goldman told Reuters that teams had been told to return to working from home ahead of an all-office townhall call at 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.