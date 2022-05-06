Argentina Vice President Kirchner Slams Government Over Economy

Patrick Gillespie
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner lambasted her own government’s management of the economy Friday, fueling already high tensions with President Alberto Fernandez.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Kirchner, who herself was president from 2007 to 2015, never named Fernandez or any of his ministers in an hour and a half speech in northern Argentina. But she scorched his economic team for not taming 55% inflation and not listening to her suggestions on a proper strategy.

“The principal problem today, as always, is the economy,” Kirchner said, adding that “inflation isn’t stopping.”

Argentines “don’t have enough to make it till the end of the month, their income isn’t enough, they don’t have jobs, they can’t pay rent, food and other things go up every day.”

Kirchner’s comments are the latest signs that the coalition she and Fernandez built is slowly fragmenting after two years in power. The two leaders haven’t been seen in public together since early March. The vice president reminded attendees Friday that she chose Fernandez to run for the top job in 2019, noting “he didn’t represent any political movement.”

‘Inflation’s Inertia’

Kirchner also took aim at the International Monetary Fund, claiming that the $44 billion program the government recently agreed to calls for “devaluations above the level of the consumer price index and the benchmark interest rate above that.”

“That’s not going to create growth, nor lower inflation,” she added. “The only thing the permanent devaluations does is increase and maintain inflation’s inertia.”

An IMF spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment after business hours Friday.

Kirchner rejected the notion that printing money is the root cause of inflation in Argentina. She also questioned the central bank’s management of the currency and “problem with reserves,” inquiring how the latter could be so low when the government recorded a major trade surplus last year.

Tensions have mounted for months, and amplified in recent days. Last week, Maximo Kirchner, the vice president’s son and a top lawmaker in congress, publicly called out Economy Minister Martin Guzman, a minister loyal to Fernandez, for not getting involved in political disputes. Another provincial official close to Kirchner lobbed criticism at Guzman too.

The coalition’s embarrassing loss in a primary midterm vote last September marked a turning point in its unity. Kirchner blamed the primary defeat on what she perceived as Fernandez’s austerity. Ministers loyal to her also threatened to resign, forcing Fernandez to reshuffle his cabinet at the time.

Turmoil resurfaced in the ruling coalition in March when lawmakers loyal to the vice president voted against the IMF agreement Guzman negotiated.

Fernandez and Kirchner’s agendas Friday exemplified the distance that’s grown between them. Fernandez flew to Ushuaia, the southernmost city in the world, while Kirchner spoke nearly 2,000 miles away in Chaco, one of the most northern provinces.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This latent virus can cause cancer in some people; Who is Blake Masters?; Arizona's best outdoor dining

    Good morning, Arizona. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • U.S. Labor Board Accuses Starbucks of Retaliatory Firings

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. violated federal law by firing, threatening, and carrying out surveillance on union activists in New York, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter

  • Tesla, Echoing Musk, Says ESG Metrics Are ‘Fundamentally Flawed’

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc., whose Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has criticized ESG for making little sense, said current ways of measuring environmental, social and governance issues are “fundamentally flawed.”Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Reve

  • Boehly Group Reaches $5.25 Billion Deal for Chelsea Football Club

    (Bloomberg) -- A group led by former Guggenheim Partners President Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital has reached an agreement to buy Chelsea Football Club that will make it the 10th Premier League team to be fully or partly backed by American investment.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Ro

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy Throws A Curve Ball At Jen Psaki After She Announces She’s Leaving The White House

    One of the hallmarks of Biden Administration press conferences has been the ongoing repartee between Fox News White House Correspondent/gadfly Peter Doocy and press secretary Jen Psaki. Doocy’s carefully-crafted questions often take surprising turns and seek to frame events in a politically-disadvantageous way for the administration. They’re meant to to elicit a TV moment. Psaki […]

  • Second Russian Warship Struck by Ukraine: Reports

    The Admiral Makarov, a 409-foot Russian frigate, was sailing close to Snake Island in the Black Sea, off the coast of the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, when it was reportedly hit.

  • Kellyanne Conway on Sen. Maj. Leader Schumer: "I don’t want this old white guy telling me what to do with my body.”

    Former senior advisor to President Donald Trump and longtime political consultant Kellyanne Conway slammed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Fox News for being “an old white guy” telling her what to do with her body and how to think. Fox News host Sean Hannity jokingly described Conway as “woke.” Conway made her remarks in response to Hannity stating that Senator Schumer threatened Supreme Court Justices Brett D. Kavanaugh and Neil M. Gorsuch.

  • No room at the palace: Privy Counsellors told to stay away from Prince Charles’ accession

    Hundreds of Privy Counsellors have been shut out of the Prince of Wales’ accession, amid complaints the ancient body of monarch’s advisers is being relegated to a “Disneyland showpiece”.

  • Elon Musk Calls BS on Truth Social CEO’s Trump Claim

    ANGELA WEISSEver at the center of the rumor mills, on Friday Elon Musk denied a new report claiming that former president Donald Trump had “encouraged” him to buy out Twitter.The claim originated from Devin Nunes—CEO of Trump’s social media company Truth Social—in an interview with the Fox Business Network on Wednesday.“We’re all for it,” Nunes said. “President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it, because the goal of our company is really to build a commun

  • ‘Putin’s Superyacht’ Grabbed by Italian Authorities Before It Could Sail Away

    Scheherazade, the $700 million boat U.S. officials believe belongs to Russian president, had been dry-docked and under investigation since March

  • New White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's Partner Also Had A Job Change Today

    Karine Jean-Pierre will be White House press secretary, the first Black LGBTQ woman in the role. Read more on her partner, Suzanne Malveaux, and their child.

  • Security Service of Ukraine: 11 Russian snipers taken prisoner during special operation

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022, 15:42 The Security Service of Ukraine reports that it has captured 11 of the occupier's snipers as a result of a special operation in the Kharkiv region. Source: Security Service of Ukraine spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko Quote: "In the Kharkiv region 11 Russian snipers were taken prisoner during a special operation run by the Security Service of Ukraine.

  • How Much Is New White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Worth?

    On May 5, the White House announced that Karine Jean-Pierre would be replacing the outgoing Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. Jean-Pierre is set to assume the role on May 13, and will be the...

  • Surveillance footage shows the moment Russian rockets hit a Ukrainian amusement park

    The footage published on Wednesday showed Soviet-developed GRAD rockets leveling rides, buildings, and park decor.

  • ‘Shattered’: How the Trump Family Won the D.C. Inauguration Case

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAs the dust settles from the legal fight between the District of Columbia’s attorney general and the Trump family, it’s becoming clear to government watchdogs and the case’s star witness that the former president has once again gotten off easy.On Tuesday, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine declared victory after the multibillion-dollar Trump Organization and the former president’s inauguration committee agreed to fork over $750,000 for th

  • Oligarchs speaking out against the war signal that Putin is losing his grip on Russia's elite, says the head of the Justice Department's KleptoCapture group

    "That is the signal that I would look for in terms of the solidity and stability of Putin's grip on these people," Andrew Adams told CNN.

  • Top Russian officials served with charges, Ukraine's prosecutors say

    Russian Defense Minister Serhiy Shoigu, National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, as well as other Russian officials have been served with charges related to Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported on May 5.

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland responds to the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade.

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to questions about the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade, while speaking at a press conference today. Garland argued that the department was an amicus in the Dobbs v Jackson case and that the Solicitor General argued on behalf of the United States in the case. While talking to reporters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, criticized the leaked Supreme Court draft regarding Roe v. Wade.

  • Fact-check: Did White House physician call for Biden's resignation?

    The current White House physician gave President Joe Biden a full medical evaluation in November and said he is fit to carry out his duties.

  • ‘I Simply Refuse’: Wiretaps Catch Putin’s Troops Breaking Own Tanks in Sabotage Scheme

    Sasha Mordovets/Getty ImagesRussian fighters have been sharing tips with one another about how to deliberately damage their own equipment and hamper Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war plans in Ukraine, according to recordings of alleged Russian troops’ phone calls that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) intercepted.In one regiment, one Russian soldier allegedly said they’ve been pouring sand into the tanks’ fuel systems to clog them up.“I don't follow stupid orders, I simply refuse,” one