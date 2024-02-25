Argentina's Báez beats compatriot Navone to win Rio Open title

Sebastian Baez holds up his trophy after defeating Mariano Navone, both of Argentina, during the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Sebastián Báez won his fifth and biggest title Sunday with a 6-2, 6-1 victory against his Argentine compatriot Mariano Navone at the Rio Open.

The fifth-seeded Báez wasn't seriously challenged by the 22-year-old Navone, a qualifier, in the final of the clay-court tournament.

Neither of the two Argentinians had been among the favorites to lift the title, but defending champion Cameron Norrie, Carlos Alcaraz, Stan Wawrinka and Nicolás Jarry had all stumbled.

Báez is the second Argentinian to lift the trophy, with Diego Schwartzman the first in 2018.

Báez is set to climb to a career-high No. 21 in the rankings on Monday, from his current No. 30. Navone will become a top 100 player for the first time, reaching No. 60 after Rio.

___

