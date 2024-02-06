Argentina's Milei visits Israel, vows to move embassy to Jerusalem

President of Argentina Javier Milei (2nd L) is received by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz (2nd R) upon his arrival at the airport. -/Argentine President's Office/dpa

Argentinian President Javier Milei, who took office in December, arrived in Israel on Tuesday in a show of support for the country as the military campaign against Hamas militants continues in Gaza.

"I want to assure Israel of my solidarity and my support for legitimate self-defence against the attacks by Hamas terrorists," he said during talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

Milei also reiterated his promise to relocate the Argentinian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The move would break with the view of most of the international community, which believes that the status of Jerusalem should not be prejudged before future peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israel claims the whole of Jerusalem as its capital, while the Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state of Palestine.

Milei planned to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog later on Tuesday. A meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to take place on Wednesday.

The Argentinian president also planned to visit holy sites in Jerusalem and the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. Milei is seen as a loyal ally of Israel and often expresses interest in the Jewish faith.