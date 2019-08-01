David Axe

“The Argentine navy is consistently turning from a blue-water navy to a brown-water one,” LATAMilitary reported. “if no corrective measures are taken, this will only continue to fall towards the shoreline.”

Argentina's Navy and Air Force are Dying a Slow Death. Here's Why.

The Argentine navy has had a rough few decades. It lost ships and sailors fighting the Royal Navy over the Falkland Islands in 1982. Political upheaval and economic depression robbed it of funding and support. Sanctions constrained modernization efforts. Ships rusted out. Some sank. More sailors died.

Now the Argentine navy is set to lose two more of its larger, oceangoing “blue-water” vessels, potentially shrinking the fleet to just a handful of operational warships that increasingly are suitable only for coastal, “brown-water” missions.

As recently as 2017, the Argentine fleet on paper operated around 40 warships together displacing around 120,000 tons of water. These included three submarines of 1970s- and 1980s-vintage, four 1980s-vintage frigates and nine corvettes dating from the ‘70s, ‘80s and 2000s.

