Argentina's president tests positive for COVID after vaccination

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

Argentina's President Alberto Fernández announced Saturday that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

Of note: Fernández received his first dose of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Jan. 21 and the second on Feb. 11, per the Wall Street Journal.

  • The president's doctor, Federico Saavedra said in a statement released to news outlets, "The clinical picture is mild due in large part to the protective effect of the vaccine received."

For the record: Argentina became last December the joint-first country outside of Russia to begin vaccinating people with the Sputnik V vaccine.

  • Peer-reviewed analysis of a large clinical trial published last February found the vaccine demonstrated nearly 92% efficacy against symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

By the numbers: Argentina health officials have administered single coronavirus vaccine doses to about 7% of the population of 45 million and 1.5% received both shots, per the WSJ.

The big picture: COVID-19 cases are increasing in Argentina, which reported has reported more than 82,100 cases in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins.

  • The Argentine government last week suspended flights from Brazil, Mexico and Chile in an attempt to prevent coronavirus variants from entering the country.

  • Argentine leader's test shows COVID; awaits confirmation

    Argentine President Alberto Fernández says he had an initial positive test for COVID-19, despite having been vaccinated in January. Fernández sent a tweet early Saturday saying he took a quick antigen test for the virus after feeling a headache and experiencing a fever of 37.3 Celsius (99.1 Fahrenheit). The president, who turned 62 on Friday, received a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine on Jan. 21 and a second dose a few days later.

  • DeSantis declares state of emergency over leak at Tampa Bay-area wastewater pond

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Manatee County as officials warned the collapse of a gypsum stack at the Piney Point industrial site was "imminent." The big picture: The old phosphate plant site, in operation from the 1960s until 2001, holds stacks of phosphogypsum, a byproduct of fertilizer production, and large pools of polluted water, Axios' Ben Montgomery, Selene San Felice reported. A leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water pond last week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe facility was releasing wastewater into Piney Point Creek, which leads into Tampa Bay, according to government officials.The latest: Manatee County Public Safety Department expanded the mandatory evacuation area around the breached reservoir on Saturday. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes in an update Saturday said, "We're talking about the potential of about [480] million gallons, within a matter of seconds and minutes, leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area," per CNN. Those ponds hold "waste that would be less conducive to life on land and...life in the sea," Hopes added, noting that the population density of the area was fortunately low. "Pumping the entire pond would take 10 to 12 days," AP noted.A public safety alert on Saturday told residents, "Evacuate the area NOW. Collapse of Piney Point Stack is imminent. Immediate evacuation of Chapman Road to Airport Road and US 41 to O’Neill Road. Leave area IMMEDIATELY," per the Miami Herald. BREAKING: @MCGPublicSafety officials just expanded a mandatory evacuation area around the breached Piney Point reservoir. The original evacuation zone has expanded a half-mile west and one mile southwest to Moccasin Wallow Road. pic.twitter.com/8rjsQrptdr— Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 3, 2021 What they're saying: "Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery," DeSantis tweeted Saturday. Go deeper: Tampa Bay stares down environmental disaster from Piney Point phosphate plantSubscribe for Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasure10 shocking secrets of flight attendants

  • Trump calls for boycott of more companies over Georgia voting law

    Former President Trump on Saturday added to a list of organizations he's calling on supporters to boycott for opposing Georgia's voting restrictions.Driving the news: Trump on Friday urged a boycott of "woke companies" that have taken a stand and Major League Baseball for moving its All-Star Game out of Georgia, adding: "Are you listening Coke, Delta." In his new statement, he said: "Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What else he's saying: Trump accused "Radical Left Democrats" of playing dirty by boycotting companies that offend them."Now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections," Trump said. "It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back — we have more people than they do — by far!" he added, before making a series of complaints, including about the 2020 presidential election, and then wishing: "Happy Easter!"The other side: Democrats have criticized the new law, with President Biden calling it "Jim Crow on steroids."Biden said in an interview with ESPN that aired Wednesday he'd support the MLB in moving the game from Atlanta over the restrictions.Citigroup declined to comment, and the other companies named in Trump's boycott list did not immediately return Axios' requests for comment.Go deeper: CEOs, corporations speak out against Georgia's voting restrictionsEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fauci Slams ‘Bizarre’ Right-Wing Critics in Fox Interview

    "Peter Navarro saying I created the virus. I mean, how bizarre is that?" the doctor said while responding to attacks from the former Trump aide

  • Kremlin says that any NATO troop deployment to Ukraine would raise tensions

    The Kremlin said on Friday that any deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine would lead to further tensions near Russia's borders and force Moscow to take extra measures to ensure its own security. NATO voiced concern on Thursday over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine after Russia warned that a serious escalation in the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region could "destroy" Ukraine.

  • Los Angeles Times Owner Says ‘US Better Wake Up’ to Racism After Attacks on Asian Americans

    Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong is stepping forward with strong words about unconscious bias and racism in America, saying, “This country had better wake up to this.” In the wake of continuing attacks on Asian Americans, the biotech multi-billionaire Soon-Shiong, who is of Chinese descent and was born in South Africa, said in a CNN Business story published on Friday that he’s “been completely disenchanted” with systemic racism in the U.S. Soon-Shiong expressed dismay over recent hate crimes against Asian Americans and racial tensions that have fueled the Black Lives Matter movement. “The unconscious bias and racism is pervasive. It is almost inherent, sadly, in the historic fabric of this country,” he said. “We have to recognize that, accept it and then break it,” he told CNN Business. Also Read: Meet the TV Journalists Leading Coverage of the Rise in Anti-Asian Violence “I came from South Africa, where I saw [racism] growing up,” he said. “The difference, in a funny way, is that it was apartheid, but it was apartheid in the open.” Soon-Shiong, who moved to the United States in 1977, added, “I thought we were coming to the land of the free. And, frankly, I’ve been completely disenchanted.” His comments make him one of the highest-profile business leaders of Asian descent to speak out about recent attacks against Asian Americans, including an incident in late March in which a gunman killed six Asian women and two others in spas across the metropolitan Atlanta area. In another recent instance, a 65-year-old Asian woman was attacked in midtown Manhattan, the assailant kicking and stomping her while yelling profanity and racial epithets. Passers-by did not intervene, which Soon-Shiong said he found “heartbreaking.” He has been grappling with issues of race and bias in his role as owner of the L.A. Times, responding to complaints that former executive editor Norman Pearlstine had failed to take active steps to diversify the staff. In a September letter to the staff, Soon-Shiong wrote: Also Read: LA Times Executive Editor Outlines 'Long Overdue' Changes After Criticisms of Newsroom's Diversity “The national reckoning on race and that within the Los Angeles Times are welcome developments that have already led to productive conversations, concrete plans and accelerated progress for us. We are committed to change, both because it is just and because it is mission-critical for our business. Only a diverse newsroom can accurately tell this city’s stories. Only a newspaper that holds power to account and uncovers injustice can truly succeed.” In the CNN report, Soon-Shiong urged other Asian business leaders to speak out about the recent attacks. “Unfortunately, the Asian culture and mentality is just to suck it up. Do your work. Do your thing. I don’t think that can happen any longer.” He added, “This country had better wake up to this, because it becomes something that this next generation has to deal with.” Read original story Los Angeles Times Owner Says ‘US Better Wake Up’ to Racism After Attacks on Asian Americans At TheWrap

  • All the CEOs that have spoken out against Georgia's new voting restrictions

    Over 100 companies including Twitter, Zillow and Uber issued a joint statement through Civic Alliance Friday, joining a slew of major corporate players who have expressed concern about Georgia's law curbing voting access.Why it matters: States often take cues from how hard businesses push back. But many of these corporations, several of which are based in Georgia, could have spoken up earlier when the law was being considered or before the governor signed. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeActivists pressed Georgia-based businesses to publicly oppose the legislation for weeks before it was signed into law, and are now calling for people to boycott the companies.Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) dismissed the backlash on Wednesday, telling CNBC: “I would encourage these CEOs to look at other states that they’re doing business in and compare what the real facts are to Georgia."What they're sayingCivic Alliance: "Our elections are not improved when lawmakers impose barriers that result in longer lines at the polls or that reduce access to secure ballot dropboxes," the joint statement said. "We stand in solidarity with voters 一 and with the Black executives and leaders at the helm of this movement 一 in our nonpartisan commitment to equality and democracy."Notable signees include: Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Lyft, Etsy, Reddit, Snap Inc., Salesforce and ViacomCBS.Facebook: "We support making voting as accessible and broad-based as possible and oppose efforts to make it harder for people to vote," Roy Austin, VP and deputy general counsel for civil rights, said in a statement.Google: "We've long created tools and resources to make it easier for people to vote. But knowing how to vote depends on people being able to vote," Senior vice president Kurt Walker tweeted. "We're concerned about efforts to restrict voting at a local level and we strongly support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act."Patagonia: "Our democracy is under attack by a new wave of Jim Crow bills that seek to restrict the right to vote. It is urgent that businesses across the country take a stand — and use their brands as a force for good in support of our democracy.""We urge companies to join us in supporting the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the For The People Act."Mailchimp: “Voting should be safe, accessible, and easy for everyone. SB202 undermines free and fair elections in our home state of Georgia, and will make it harder for people to exercise their right to vote, especially people of color. Georgians deserve better," CEO Ben Chestnut said.Bank of America: "Our history in fact is punctuated by the moments when we expanded that right to those to whom it had been denied too long. We must continue to right the wrongs of our past, and stand united in our advocacy for equal voting rights for all," Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan wrote in a message to employees.Apple: "The right to vote is fundamental in a democracy. American history is the story of expanding the right to vote to all citizens, and Black people, in particular, have had to march, struggle and even give their lives for more than a century to defend that right," CEO Tim Cook told Axios. "Apple believes that, thanks in part to the power of technology, it ought to be easier than ever for every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote."Business Roundtable: "The right to vote is the essence of a democratic society, and the voice of every voter should be heard in fair elections that are conducted with integrity. Unnecessary restrictions on the right to vote strike at the heart of representative government. Business Roundtable members believe state laws must safeguard and guarantee the right to vote." The group represents hundreds of the country's top CEOs and called on elected officials across the country to "commit to bipartisan efforts to provide greater access to voting and encourage broad voter participation." Microsoft: "We are concerned by the law’s impact on communities of color, on every voter, and on our employees and their families."We share the views of other corporate leaders that it’s not only right but essential for the business community to stand together in opposition to the harmful provisions and other similar legislation that may be considered elsewhere."American Express: "Ensuring equal and easy access to vote, for all those who are eligible to participate in each state, is critical to upholding the principles our country was founded upon," CEO Steve Squeri wrote on LinkedIn. "As a company and leadership team, we ... stand against any efforts to suppress voting which is a fundamental right that belongs to all Americans.Coca-Cola: The Georgia law is "unacceptable" and "a step backwards," CEO James Quincey told CNBC Wednesday. "[It] is wrong and needs to be remedied, and we will continue to advocate for it both in private and now even more clearly in public."Cisco: "Our vote is our voice, and everyone deserves the opportunity to be heard. Governments should be working to make it easier to vote, not harder," Cisco chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins tweeted. "Ensuring equal #VotingRights isn't a political issue, it's an issue of right and wrong."Delta Airlines: "[I]t’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong."Kemp responded to Delta's opposition midday Wednesday, saying: "Throughout the legislative process, we spoke directly with Delta representatives numerous times ... At no point did Delta share any opposition to expanding early voting, strengthening voter ID measures, increasing the use of secure drop boxes statewide, and making it easier for local election officials to administer elections.""Today's statement by Delta CEO Ed Bastian stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company, ignores the content of the new law, and unfortunately continues to spread the same false attacks being repeated by partisan activists," Kemp added, per NBC News.JPMorgan Chase: "Voting is fundamental to the health and future of our democracy. ... We regularly encourage our employees to exercise their fundamental right to vote, and we stand against efforts that may prevent them from being able to do so. "72 Black executives, led by former American Express CEO Ken Chenault and outgoing Merck CEO Ken Frazier, also called on corporations to oppose voting restrictions in a historic open letter. Other prominent companies: Home Depot, AFLAC, Cisco, BlackRock, Citigroup, Cardinal HealthEditor's note: This story will be updated as new statements are made. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trump campaign used 'dizzyingly complex' pre-checked boxes to reel in recurring donations amid dwindling finances

    Despite deteriorating finances, the Trump campaign was able to stay afloat last year in part thanks to what amounted to "an interest-free loan from unwitting supporters at the most important juncture of the 2020 [presidential] race," a New York Times investigation found. Reporter Shane Goldmacher writes that the campaign used pre-checked boxes, which became "dizzyingly complex" as finances worsened. If donors missed the fine print, what they thought were one-time donations wound up recurring weekly. Another pre-checked box automatically added cash to the amount given. You can actually see the impact of these prechecked boxes on Trump's refund rate with this graphic https://t.co/vu10yWJaEs pic.twitter.com/N7bXB9dCx0 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 3, 2021 The Times provided details about specific cases, including one man who donated $500, but soon discovered the campaign had reeled in $3,000 from him within 30 days, depleting and freezing his bank account. When all was said and done, the Trump campaign refunded $122 million or 10 percent of what it raised online in 2020, and Goldmacher notes the number will likely still increase. For context, the Biden campaign refunded $20.2 million, or 2.2 percent of its online donations, over the same span. Jason Miller, a spokesman for former President Donald Trump, downplayed the refund requests and fraud complaints the campaign received, noting only 0.87 percent of transactions were subject to formal credit card disputes. But, Goldmacher writes, that 0.87 percent rate translates to 200,000 donations accounting for $19.7 million. A fraud investigator for Wells Fargo told the Times that complaints against the Trump campaign and WinRed, the company that processed its online donations, surged around the time the recurring donation box appeared. "It started to go absolutely wild," the investigator said. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasure10 shocking secrets of flight attendants

  • Many still hesitate to get vaccine, but reluctance is easing

    Get a shot, get a free doughnut, the governor said. Alabama, which has the nation's lowest vaccination rate and a county where only 7% of residents are fully vaccinated, launched a campaign to convince people the shots are safe. On the national level, the Biden administration this week launched a “We Can Do This” campaign to encourage holdouts to get vaccinated against the virus that has claimed over 550,000 lives in the U.S.

  • Linda Torres, 'Big Ang' star dies at 67 after battling COVID-19 for nine weeks

    Linda Torres, who was frequently seen on "Big Ang" and "Mob Wives," died Thursday from COVID-19 complications at Staten Island University Hospital.

  • California scrambles as maskless crowds flood vacation hotspots

    Tens of thousands flood Santa Monica Pier as authorities send mixed messages about coronavirus safety Crowds gather at Santa Monica Pier this week. Photograph: Al Seib/REX/Shutterstock Authorities across southern California are scrambling to contain large holiday crowds on beaches, boardwalks, and piers this weekend, anxious about a possible new surge in Covid-19 cases. But they face a restive public eager to party in the sun after more than a year of lockdowns, and appear to have few tools at their disposal to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing. Images of hundreds of largely maskless people crammed on to the Santa Monica pier or huddled around street performers on the Venice boardwalk over the past few days have raised concerns that spring break in the Golden state could spiral out of control, much as it has in Miami Beach, Florida, and trigger a superspreader event. While the region’s vaccine rollout has significantly ramped up in recent weeks – roughly 50% of adults in Los Angeles county have received at least one shot – local public health officials are warning that it is too soon for the public to let its guard down. LA’s public health director, Barbara Ferrer, warned people this week not to get “sloppy” by traveling and gathering with others. That messaging, however, has been muddled by a rapid reduction in pandemic restrictions and by political leaders eager to deliver good news and restart the economy. Some theme parks reopened their doors this week, and outdoor bars and bowling alleys will be allowed to operate in Los Angeles again on Monday. “Every metric we are following locally is headed in the right direction,” the LA mayor, Eric Garcetti, told reporters in an upbeat news briefing this week, in which he made only brief mention of the need to make spring break “a lower-key event this year”. Garcetti’s tone contrasted starkly with that of Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), who said she had a sense of “impending doom” amid the uptick in infections in parts of the country. Local officials in Santa Monica saw similar portents last weekend, when more than 100,000 people visited the city’s celebrated pier without restriction, and street vendors, who are not allowed on the pier, fired up grills on mobile carts, posing a considerable fire risk to the rickety wooden structure. “If a gas tank exploded on the pier, it would be an inferno and a disaster,” the city council member Phil Brock said. “I was there for 45 minutes on Saturday night and I didn’t see one policeman … It was supposed to be a weekend of maximum enforcement, but there was no enforcement.” Santa Monica city leaders are now planning to restrict numbers on the pier this weekend by closing off access to new arrivals at 7pm, three hours before closing. They are also planning to deploy half a dozen “health ambassadors” who will remind pier visitors to cover their faces and offer masks free of charge. City officials will not, however, go back to a system in place last summer when visitors could enter the pier only at a single access point, and numbers were strictly monitored by fire marshals. They are also reluctant to instruct police to hand out tickets for violating city rules on mask-wearing. Those measures are “not our preference”, the deputy city manager, Anuj Gupta, said. Police in other coastal communities popular with spring breakers – Venice, Manhattan Beach, and Hermosa Beach – have shown a similar reluctance to wade into crowds or break up beach parties, in part because there are few rules governing behavior in public open spaces and elected officials fear the political consequences of appearing heavy-handed. The beach crowds have, however, infuriated local residents whose children have been unable to return to school in person. Gupta, the Santa Monica official, said he had seen no evidence of people getting sick after visiting his city’s beaches. But he also acknowledged that if out-of-town visitors fell ill or infected others after returning home, there was no certain way to know about it. “It’s possible that a certain complacency has set in,” Gupta said. “But it’s also incumbent on folks coming to be aware, and in compliance, with health guidance.”

  • Vietnam asks for foreign support in procuring COVID-19 vaccines

    Vietnam has appealed to diplomats from the United States, European Union and Japan to help it secure supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, as part of efforts to acquire the 150 million doses needed to cover its adult population. Vietnam has received about 930,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine so far but wants to procure doses from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China's Sinovac, and Russia's Sputnik V shot. Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long on Thursday asked Japan's embassy for help with technology transfer for vaccine production and testing in Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

  • Vaccine VIPs: Vaccinated Customers Get Special Perks From These Companies

    Companies all over the country are enticing customers with rewards and freebies with proof of vaccine. The perks are a silver lining in a trying year. With rewards like free doughnuts and rideshare...

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s New Neighbors in Florida Tried to Bar Him From Buying Property There

    Donald Trump Jr. and longtime girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have pulled the trigger on the purchase of a $9.7 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida’s Admirals Cove neighborhood, an exclusive gated community they hoped would be more welcoming than their former home of New York City. But it turns out that the Capitol riots of January 6 […]

  • Dolly Parton made a subtle fashion statement to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund

    Dolly Parton has received both doses of Moderna's COVID-19 shot, which she helped fund with a $1 million donation she made in 2020.

  • Matt Gaetz advocated drug-testing recipients of public assistance, but a new report alleges the lawmaker used ecstasy

    A Times report included an allegation that Gaetz used the drug before sexual encounters he paid for. Gaetz has denied the allegations against him.

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.

  • DMX is removed from life support, breathing on his own: 'Still not out of the woods yet'

    The rapper's health has improved, but he is still in grave danger.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.