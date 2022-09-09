Argentina's Uala pairs with Mexico's ABC Capital for remittance market

FILE PHOTO: Prepaid credit cards of Argentine mobile banking startup Uala are displayed at the company's offices in Buenos Aires
Valentine Hilaire
·1 min read

By Valentine Hilaire

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Argentina's Uala has moved into Mexico's remittance market by pairing up with local bank ABC Capital, the financial technology firm announced on Friday, in a bid to get a slice of a market that captured $32.8 billion in the first seven months of the year according to official data.

The new service will allow Mexican users to immediately access funds sent to them by family or friends abroad, using an app that charges no commissions.

Uala announced a planned acquisition of ABC last year, but is still awaiting regulatory approval and has opted to work with the Mexican bank to enter the local remittance market ahead of the takeover being finalized.

Uala, founded in 2017, began operating in Mexico in 2020 and is valued at around $2.4 billion. Among its backers are funds such as SoftBank Latin America Fund and Tencent.

Anyone in Mexico may receive up to $900 in their account monthly, more than double the average individual remittance that is sent per family, which between January and July 2022 was $406.

Mexicans living and working abroad - particularly in the United States - are sending record amounts of money home to help their families as the Mexican economy continues to stutter.

Uala will compete with key players such as Western Union, Vivo, Moneygram, Wells Fargo, Moneygram, Xoom and startup Bitso in the remittance market.

The company is looking to expand as it announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Ceibo Creditos, a firm specialized in credits and financial solutions with a buy now pay later scheme.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions

    Another U.S. congressional delegation is visiting Taiwan as tensions with China remain high over its claims to the self-governed island. A steady stream of U.S. visitors has come to meet with Taiwanese officials since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in early August. China in response has stepped up its military harassment of Taiwan, sending warships, warplanes and drones toward the island daily.

  • New Gas Terminals Arrive to Ease Putin’s Grip on Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Two floating liquefied natural gas terminals are setting up in a Dutch port, the first in a wave of the specialist tankers that Europe is banking on to ease the worst energy crunch in decades.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Art

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Richer Over Time

    Cathie Wood became a growth-investing legend in 2020, but that was two long years ago. The co-founder, CEO, and chief stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been struggling since her breed of disruptive growth stocks corrected sharply starting last year, but she's not altering her approach. Wood is still adding to some of her top growth stocks, even as they continue to sell off.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income Now

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) offer yields that are way above average. Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns heaps of hospitals in the U.S. and nine other countries across four continents.

  • Slumping U.S. stock market technical indicators flash warning sign

    Indicators that investors use to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market have taken a turn for the worse, fueling worries that the benchmark index may revisit its mid-June bear market low. The S&P 500 is down 7% since mid-August following a sharp summer rally, battered by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates higher than previously anticipated in its fight to bring down consumer prices from their 40-year highs. "I had to downgrade the market technically, given how severe the decline has been over the last three weeks," said John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors.

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.

  • Aerospace Supplier Catches Rare Double Downgrade. It’s Good for Boeing.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag double downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to Sell from Buy, skipping the Hold rating entirely.

  • Trump's Truth Social steps closer to a financial cliff

    Former president Donald Trump's website Truth Social is barreling toward a financial cliff that could see its main lifeline disappear. A Trump-allied investment company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., asked shareholders this week to approve a one-year extension for its merger with Trump's company while it fends off multiple federal investigations.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But at a special meeting Tuesday, the

  • 3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Here's how much the new Starbucks CEO could make in his first year

    A regulatory filing offers details about Laxman Narasimhan's compensation ahead of his move to the Seattle coffee giant.

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • These 3 stock market benchmarks nailed the dot-com bubble in 2000. Here’s what they’re saying now.

    In early July, I wrote that, from the long-run perspective of a value investor, stocks seemed cheap. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 10% during the next five weeks, before falling back to near where it was in early July. Let’s revisit the question, again from the perspective of a value investor, this time using three benchmarks I’ve described in earlier MarketWatch columns.

  • Rivian Stock Jumps. It Will Make All-Electric Commercial Vehicles With Mercedes.

    FEATURE Rivian Automotive and Mercedes-Benz will partner to build all-electric commercial vehicles. Investors didn’t expect this bit of good news. Mercedes (ticker: MGB.Germany) and Rivian (RIVN) signed a memorandum of understanding for a partnership that will produce commercial electric vehicles for both companies.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • Topgolf Callaway CEO on the golf boom, the company's new name, and Phil Mickelson

    Topgolf Callaway Brands CEO Chip Brewer chats with Yahoo Finance Live on the state of the golf industry at the 29th annual Goldman Sachs retail conference.

  • 3 Highly-Ranked Stocks Income Investors Can't Ignore

    In addition to steep dividend payouts, all three stocks sport a strong Zacks Rank, telling us that business is fruitful and their near-term earnings outlook is bright.