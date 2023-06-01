Argentine meteorologist becomes first female head of UN weather agency

Argentina's Celeste Saulo poses after she was elected as Secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, June 01, 2023 during the UN climate and weather agency's congress in Geneva. Saulo has served as the director of Argentina’s National Meteorological Service since 2014. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A leading Argentine meteorologist has been elected as the first female head of the United Nations weather agency.

The World Meteorological Organization said Celeste Saulo received the necessary two-thirds backing from member states Thursday.

Saulo has served as the director of Argentina's National Meteorological Service since 2014.

An experienced academic and researcher, she succeeds Petteri Taalas, who steps down after two terms as secretary general of the Geneva-based WMO at the end of the year. Saulo joined the WMO's executive council in 2015.

The agency plays a key role coordinating international meteorological work, an issue that has become increasingly prominent due to the weather extremes resulting from climate change.