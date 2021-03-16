Argentine President Targeted by Mob Fighting to Keep Out Mining

Jonathan Gilbert
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez had to dodge protesters to get onto a minibus that was then pelted with stones as environmentalists battle a move to give mining the green light in Chubut.

Fernandez was in the Patagonian province to check on efforts to extinguish forest fires. He was caught off guard as protesters seized the opportunity to take their objection to precious-metal mining to the very top of government.

The president was mobbed by protesters but managed to find his way onto the bus, which then had a window smashed by one of the projectiles as it zoomed off. At least six people have been arrested, newspaper La Nacion reported. Argentina has a strong culture of protesting and Fernandez’s predecessor, Maucrio Macri, also had rocks thrown at his car when he was on vacation in 2016.

The latest twist in a yearslong conflict shines a light on a growing challenge for mining companies around the world as environmental, social and governance expectations rise among investors, regulators and the general public. In Peru, community opposition has held back major copper projects. In Mexico, McEwen Mining Inc. has halted work at its El Gallo gold project because of community blockades.

Argentina has huge untapped deposits of lithium, copper, gold and silver. One of the barriers to development is anti-mining sentiment stoked by environmental blemishes such as three cyanide incidents in two years at a Barrick Gold Corp. mine in San Juan province.

With support from a federal government desperate to kick-start the economy, provinces have been working to approve open-pit mining and the use of certain chemicals. In Chubut, Canada’s Pan American Silver Corp. is waiting on lawmakers to allow it to proceed with a $1 billion open pit.

While mining companies are recalibrating their approach to communities and the environment, the pace is too slow for some observers.

In Argentina, it’s the provinces that own mineral resources. Protests have led oil-producing Chubut to delay a parliamentary vote twice this year that would allow mining in two areas. In Mendoza, better known for its Malbec wines, provincial lawmakers actually passed a law in December 2019 to unlock copper mining, but the governor was forced to suspend it following social unrest.

Fernandez flew into the eye of the storm on the weekend. The heart of Argentina’s anti-mining lobby is Esquel, a tourist town at the feet of the Andes where residents and those of nearby communities, including the one visited by Fernandez, voted against mining in a 2003 referendum. (Chubut’s current efforts to push through mining legislation don’t apply to its Andean region.)

The gold project that originally vexed Esquel is now owned by Yamana Gold Inc., which took steps last year to sell a stake to local businessman Eduardo Elsztain and a partner.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Counter-Trend Buyers Trying to Build Support Base Ahead of Fed

    Gold traders aren’t expecting much from the Fed especially since the latest consumer inflation data released last week was pretty mild.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Plenty of Room to Upside on Breakout Over $1744.30

    Taking out $1744.30 could trigger an acceleration to the upside with $1787.30 the next likely upside target.

  • 5 Legal Considerations When Dealing in NFTs

    Just because securities laws might not apply doesn’t mean other laws won’t, says our columnist.

  • First Majestic (AG) Inks Deal to Buy Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine

    First Majestic's (AG) existing three operating silver mines in Mexico along with its latest buyout will make it a foremost silver and gold producer in North America.

  • Volkswagen PH says T-Cross expected to be priced between P1.1M and P1.3M

    The head of the local distributor for German automaker Volkswagen hinted that the forthcoming T-Cross SUV will "probably" not go over a P1.3 million tag. This was the revelation made by Volkswagen Philippines President Felipe Estrella III during the virtual media roundtable discussion last week. Without divulging specifics on the soon-to-launch T-Cross SUV, Estrella said that they are still studying as to how the pricing will be pegged. “We are looking at P1.1 to P1.3 million,” Estrella told reporters. The upcoming SUV, which will be unveiled sometime second quarter of 2021, is the second (following the Santana) of the four models targeted to be revealed this year from the German automotive marque. According to the Volkswagen Philippines executive, the T-Cross offering—to be sourced from China— will be brought to the country before the end of second half of the year while two others will come in the last two quarters of 2021. Since the vehicles will be sourced from neighboring China rather than from a Brazilian or German facility, Estrella assured that it will be priced accordingly while possessing the qualities of a Volkswagen vehicle. He said that though their vehicles come from China, he attested that “only a Volkswagen can build a Volkswagen,” meaning every vehicle that comes out of their facility passes stringent standards by having the following: 100-percent galvanized steel, Unique roof laser welding Precise inline measurements taken by robots Strong steel crossbars Precise and uniform gaps Ro-dip technology 11-stage paint process Passed stone impact test Passed destruction tests Passed close to seven hours of intense checks Estrella firmly expressed that the incoming T-Cross—just like the other current offerings in the market—have been sourced to the neighboring facility so as to keep the pricing as low as possible. Highlighting the local market’s bias against China-sourced models, the executive said, “Why would I sell you a high-priced car if I could source the same-quality car elsewhere? We’re not shortchanging people. We’re giving them more value for their money.” Photos from Volkswagen Philippines, Volkswagen Also read: Volkswagen premieres fully-electric ID.4 SUV The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan makes its world debut VW UK adds new T-Cross Variant

  • BTV Investor Alert Video: Silver Viper Minerals Corp. - Drill Hole Intercepts Highest Silver and Gold Grades to Date

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF) - is pleased to report the highest silver and gold grades to date at El Rubi.If you cannot view the video above, please visit:https://b-tv.com/silver-viper-minerals-investor-alert-30sec/Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF)Silver Viper Minerals is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar 16th to 21st, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.silverviperminerals.com About BTV:BTV-Business Television is ...

  • Bybit Climbs Past CME to Become Second-Largest Bitcoin Futures Exchange

    Retail-dominated Bybit is now a bigger bitcoin futures exchange than CME.

  • Andrew Cuomo accuser says governor had a preoccupation with ‘large size of his hands’

    Charlotte Bennett spoke to investigators for four hours about ‘sexually hostile work environment’

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Frustrated Fauci urges Trump to tell Republicans to get vaccinated

    An increasingly frustrated Dr Anthony Fauci expressed his puzzlement on Sunday that Republican voters remain skeptical of getting one of the three approved Covid vaccines, saying it marks a “disturbing” trend. Dr Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, urged former president Donald Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” to promote the vaccine to his supporters. Recent polling has found that a strong plurality of people who voted for Mr Trump in last November’s elections say they will not get vaccinated for the virus that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last 12 months.

  • Yangon protesters defiant as five killed in Myanmar

    Myanmar security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the commercial capital Yangon on Sunday (March 14). Protesters stood their ground behind shields and barricades as security forces lobbed tear gas canisters.At least three people were killed, witnesses and domestic media said.Video taken at the site showed protesters holding handmade shields and wearing helmets as they confronted security forces. At least two people were killed elsewhere in the Southeast Asian nation, a day after the acting leader of the parallel civilian government said it will seek to give people the legal right to defend themselves.More than 80 people had been killed as of Saturday in widespread protests against the military's seizure of power last month.That's according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group. More than 2,100 people have been arrested, it said.

  • A by-the-numbers look at a year of Oscar diversity, firsts

    First-timers include Amanda Seyfried for “Mank," Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and Paul Raci for “Sound of Metal.” The best director category has even fresher faces, with only one repeat nominee, David Fincher, among the five up for the coveted Oscar. 8 — Career nominations for Glenn Close, who is up for best supporting actress this year for “Hillbilly Elegy.”

  • People infected with the coronavirus variant found in the UK are up to 64% more likely to die than those with other strains

    New studies suggest the coronavirus variant first reported in the UK, B.1.1.7, is linked to higher mortality rates than other strains.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Post-Presidency Look

    ABCIt’s been just about two months since Donald Trump departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago so Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in on how he was doing Monday night.“This is what our former president is up to,” the late-night host said during his monologue, telling his viewers about the recent report concerning Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, “she of the plumped lips” who has a charity called ‘Big Dog Ranch Rescue’ that “paid almost two million dollars to Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by guess who, over the past seven years.”“That doesn’t sound suspicious at all,” Kimmel added.But what the host really wanted to talk about were the disturbing Twitter posts from Trump “sycophants” that emerged from the charity’s latest event over the weekend.“President Trump is looking better than ever before!!” one Trump supporter tweeted. “He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!”John Oliver Breaks Down Why Tucker Carlson Is a White SupremacistBrigitte Gabriel, who leads the anti-Muslim group ACT for America, added, “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever!”“OK, listen, I get that you support Donald Trump,” Kimmel said. “But put that picture back up for a second.”“He doesn’t look strong and he definitely doesn’t look fantastic,” he added. “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips. He looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes in pants.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • A San Antonio man spoke out against Texas ending mask mandate. Then his noodle shop was vandalized with 'ugly display of hate.'

    Support is rolling in for a San Antonio man whose noodle shop was tagged with racist graffiti after he spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Rare Arctic walrus spotted off the coast of Ireland may have drifted far from home during a nap, one expert said

    Another expert disagreed, positing that the walrus may have ventured there in search of food or a new place to breed.