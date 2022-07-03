Argentine President Weighs New Economy Minister After Shock Exit

Patrick Gillespie
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez is yet to choose his new economic chief almost 24 hours after Martin Guzman’s resignation Saturday, a shock departure that deepens the country’s financial crisis with inflation soaring and the nation’s bonds in distressed territory.

Fernandez met for hours Sunday at his residence in Olivos, outside of the capital, with Lower House Speaker Sergio Massa, who is expected to have a major influence over the decision. Fernandez’s spokeswoman said conversations are ongoing, but didn’t respond to questions about when there’d be an announcement.

The often predictable, moderate Guzman stunned the nation Saturday afternoon, publishing a seven-page resignation letter on Twitter while Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was at a rally event. The timing spoke to a bulging divide within the ruling coalition over the economy’s direction.

His exit further fueled doubts that the government can meet the targets of its $44 billion program with the International Monetary Fund. The program, announced in March, had to be revised in June.

Guzman’s departure “may compromise the relationship with the IMF,” said Alberto Ramos, head of Latin America research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “A politically weaker and unpopular presidency would increase the risk that macro policy could turn more heterodox and interventionist.”

READ MORE: Argentines Seek Hedging in Crypto After Economy Minister Resigns

Parallel Market

Argentine leaders like Fernandez often rush to replace economy ministers in a bid to stem the financial chaos. Cryptocurrency markets, the only ones open over the weekend, priced the peso as high as 279 per dollar Saturday night, an 11% jump.

The official exchange rate -- 125 per dollar -- is cloaked in currency controls by the central bank. But the growing gap between the official and parallel rates, paired with escalating uncertainty over economic policy, could eventually force the government to devalue the official rate, something Fernandez promised he’d never do.

Crisis-prone Argentina faces a particularly fragile moment. Inflation over 60% is at its highest level in 30 years, while nearly 40% of Argentines live in poverty. Economists forecast a recession this year. And the central bank has razor thin cash reserves to shield the peso from a currency rout.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Central African Republic President: Crypto is key to financial inclusion

    Cryptocurrencies are the solution to tackling financial exclusion in the Central African Republic, its President Faustin-Archange Touadera said on Sunday, citing the cost of opening bank accounts. "The alternative to cash is cryptocurrency," Touadera said at a launch event for crypto initiative Sango hosted by the country, after it became the first African state to make bitcoin legal tender in April. The Sango project, including a "Sango Coin", was backed by the Central African Republic's National Assembly and spearheaded by Touadera, who said the token would provide access to the country's "mountain" of natural resources, including gold and diamonds.

  • Crypto’s Brutal Week Ends With a Trading Halt and a Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- The meltdown in cryptocurrency markets deepened this week, as major players contended with liquidations, withdrawal freezes, trading halts -- and, at least in one case, a bailout. Most Read from BloombergUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&ACrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Pat

  • Crowds of July 4 Fliers Get Some Reprieve as Cancellations Ebb

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest crowds of July 4 holiday travelers since the Covid-19 pandemic jostled their way through US airports this weekend, keeping stress on an already beleaguered transportation system.Most Read from BloombergUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&ACrypto Meltdown Claims Rol

  • Commodities Hit July Storm With Putin and Powell Stirring Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are careering into a second half that promises as much turmoil as the first, with the world facing an escalating energy crisis, copper plunging on Fed-fueled recession fears, and Russian President Vladimir Putin delivering a shock for Shell Plc.Most Read from BloombergUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeJPMorgan’s Arono

  • DoorDash to 'fast forward' growth ambitions in face of headwinds: Co-Founder and CTO

    Food delivery giant DoorDash is doubling down on its global ambitions, even as the delivery space faces steep declines from its pandemic highs.

  • Tether Fails to Calm Jittery Nerves With Short Sellers Circling

    (Bloomberg) -- Repeated assurances by the backers of Tether, the biggest stablecoin, that the token is backed by ample reserves and working smoothly haven’t been enough to reassure markets. Most Read from BloombergUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&ACrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Ph

  • Jan. 6 panel member ‘surprised’ by prosecutors’ reaction to Hutchinson testimony

    Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), who sits on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said she is “surprised” by federal prosecutors’ reactions to testimony given before the panel this week by Cassidy Hutchinson, who previously served as an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. During an appearance…

  • Kinzinger says more witnesses have come forward after Hutchinson testimony

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said on Sunday that new witnesses have come forward since Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the panel publicly last week. “This happens every day,” Kinzinger told CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Dana Bash. “Every day we get…

  • Kristi Noem Gets Grilled on Whether South Dakota Would Force 10-Year-Old to Have Baby

    CNNRepublican Gov. Kristi Noem ducked and dodged Sunday morning when asked if South Dakota would force a raped 10-year-old to give birth—eventually suggesting that “tragic situation” shouldn’t change her state’s restrictive abortion laws. “The law today is that abortions are illegal except to save the life of the mother,” Noem told anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union.Bash had pressed Noem about the case of a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who was denied an abortion because she was three days

  • Nearly 850,000 people signed a petition demanding that Justice Clarence Thomas should be booted from the Supreme Court following Roe v. Wade ruling

    The petition created by Move On, an advocacy group, has just over 840,000 signatures as of Saturday morning.

  • Maryland, Virginia govs respond to letter from Supreme Court marshal calling on them to protect justices

    The governors of Virginia and Maryland have responded to a letter from the Supreme Court's top-ranking security official calling on them to protect the homes of justices.

  • Russia claims Kyiv has to accept Putins conditions

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 3 JULY 2022, 14:50 Dmitrii Peskov, press-secretary for the President of Russia, claims that Ukraine has to understand Russia's conditions and resume talks. Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media "RIA Novosti", TASS information agency Quote: "Kyiv has to understand Russia's coditions, agree with them, resume talks and sign a document.

  • Trump Likely To Announce Run Soon Because He's A 'Freaking Toddler,' Says Ex-GOP Official

    “We all know from past experiences Donald Trump doesn’t care about anybody else but Donald Trump,” said Kurt Bardella.

  • Trump thinks announcing a 2024 run now could distract from the January 6 hearings, a report says. Some Republicans worry he could hurt them in the midterms.

    Trump could announce a 2024 run as early as this month, but some worry it would distract from the GOP's midterm messaging railing against Biden.

  • Philippines President Marcos vetoes economic zone bill championed by sister

    In one of his first legislative acts, newly-inaugurated Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has vetoed a bill sponsored by his lawmaker sister that would have created a special economic zone north of the capital, the presidential office said on Saturday. Marcos, 64, who took office on June 30 after winning the May election by a landslide, has inherited over $200 billion in government debt driven by his predecessor's pandemic response and the impact on the economy. "Fiscal prudence must be exercised particularly at times when resources are scarce and the needs are abundant," Marcos said in a letter on Friday addressed to Congress.

  • A Small Town’s July 4 Parade Has Been Upended By Right-Wing Culture Warriors

    The parade’s planning committee selected a local retired Marine to be grand marshal. Then the threats came pouring in.

  • New Insights Emerge About Trump's Attempt To Join The Capitol Riot

    Several sources familiar with Trump's behavior at the time are expanding on the bombshell testimony from White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson.

  • Ukraines Foreign Ministry reminds Western media that the "separatists" in Temporarily Occupied Areas of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts are also Russia

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 3 JULY 2022, 12:25 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has warned Western media against repeating Russian propagandist claims, in particular, the claim that the Ukrainian military in Donbas is fighting against "separatists" from pseudo-republics in the Temporarily Occupied Areas of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts (ORDLO) and not the Russian army.

  • Biden was poised to nominate an anti-abortion attorney to a federal judgeship on the day Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court: report

    "If the president makes that nomination, it is indefensible," Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said of conservative Kentucky attorney Chad Meredith.

  • Explosions also heard in Russian Kursk

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 3 JULY 2022, 09:03 Explosions have been heard overnight in the Russian city of Kursk, and the oblast's governor has reported that air defence systems were in operation. Source: Roman Starovoit, Governor of Kursk Oblast, on Telegram; Russian state-controlled news outlet RT with reference to local residents Details: Residents of Kursk reported that they had heard the sounds of explosions during the night.