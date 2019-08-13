Argentine vote leader questions deal with European Union

1 / 5

Argentina Primary Elections

Presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez, left, addresses supporters next to his partner Fabiola Yanez outside the "Frente de Todos" party headquarters after primary elections in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. The "Frente de Todos" presidential ticket with former President Cristina Fernández emerged as the strongest vote-getter in Argentina's primary elections Sunday, indicating conservative President Mauricio Macri will face an uphill battle going into general elections in October.(AP Photo/Tomas F. Cuesta)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's newly established leading presidential contender is throwing doubt on a newly signed regional trade pact with Europe and also feuding with one of his country's partners in the deal, the far-right president of neighboring Brazil.

Alberto Fernández thumped President Mauricio Macri by 15 percentage points in Sunday's primary voting — making his slate, which includes ex-President Cristina Fernández as his running mate, the clear leader for October's main election and prompting a stock market collapse among investors worried about their left-leaning populist policies.

Fernández raised doubts Monday night about the European Union's trade deal with the South American trade bloc Mercosur that was signed in June but not yet ratified.

"That agreement doesn't exist, never existed," he told Net TV. "They signed a sort of protocol letter in which they set out a series of topics to deal with."

The agreement has alarmed European farmers and South American manufacturers and service providers who fear they cannot compete with goods produced by the other partner in the deal.

Fernández said there is "no doubt" that the world has globalized, "and to renounce that is a stupidity, to deny that is a stupidity. The issue is how you enter into globalization."

"We have to see what this agreement consists of," he added. He said there are some early indications that some aspects of the deal would be "disadvantageous for Argentina. If those things are fixed, welcome for Argentina."

Meanwhile, he heated up a feud with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has suggested that a Fernández government would be a disaster that would flood Brazil with Argentine refugees in the same way Venezuelans have fled their own country's economic collapse.

"In political terms, I have nothing to do with Bolsonaro," Fernández said, describing Brazil's leader as "a racist, a misogynist and violent, the sort of person who celebrates the torture of Dilma Rousseff" — a reference to Bolsonaro's praise for a man accused of overseeing the torture of Brazil's former leftist president.

Even so, Fernández said, "We are going to get on splendidly with Brazil. It is always going to be our principal partner."

He also had critical words for the socialist government of Venezuela, which was a close ally of his running mate when she was president in 2007-2015. Macri has warned that the Fernándezes, who are not related, would make Argentina a sort of Venezuela.

"It's a government with a democratic origin, because the people voted, but in the practice it has definitely committed abuses," Fernández said of Venezuela.

  • The FBI reportedly raided financier Jeffrey Epstein's private island off the coast of St. Thomas, days after he died in an apparent suicide
    Business Insider

    The FBI reportedly raided financier Jeffrey Epstein's private island off the coast of St. Thomas, days after he died in an apparent suicide

    Directed by a task force for the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, FBI agents reportedly raided the private island of Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of sexual misconduct. The island, Little Saint James, is located between the islands of St. Thomas and St. John in the Virgin Islands. The search was said to have occurred Monday morning local time, two days after Epstein died in an apparent suicide while being held in federal jail on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

  • Conservative Giammattei elected Guatemala president
    AFP

    Conservative Giammattei elected Guatemala president

    Conservative Alejandro Giammattei has been elected president in Guatemala, sweeping to victory on promises to stem mass migrations to the United States by combating poverty, corruption and violence in the Central American country. Giammattei defeated former first lady Sandra Torres in a run-off Sunday, garnering more than 58 percent of the vote. Torres, a social democrat, won 42 percent.

  • Reuters

    UPDATE 5-Hong Kong airport grinds to halt; China likens protests to terrorism

    Hong Kong's airport halted flights on Monday, blaming demonstrators for the disruption, while China said the anti-government protests that have swept the city over the past two months had begun to show "sprouts of terrorism". The airport authority said it was working with airlines to resume flights from 6 a.m. on Tuesday, but the developments raised the stakes sharply after a weekend of skirmishes during which both activists and police toughened their stances.

  • New Puerto Rico gov suspends contract to rebuild power grid
    Associated Press

    New Puerto Rico gov suspends contract to rebuild power grid

    In one of her first moves as Puerto Rico's new governor, Wanda Vázquez announced late Sunday that she is suspending a pending $450,000 contract that is part of the program to rebuild and strengthen the island's power grid, which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority, which is more than $9 billion in debt, had been expected to sign the contract with Stantec, a consulting firm based in Canada. Vázquez did not explain why she was suspending the deal, saying only that transparency is a priority for her administration.

  • Taking away law-abiding citizens' guns is not the answer, Florida Sen. Rick Scott says
    FOX News Videos

    Taking away law-abiding citizens' guns is not the answer, Florida Sen. Rick Scott says

    Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who was governor during the Parkland shooting tragedy, says Democrats are more interested in taking away guns instead of solving problems with common sense solutions.

  • DHS chief regrets 'unfortunate' timing of ICE raid of food processing plants in Mississippi
    USA TODAY

    DHS chief regrets 'unfortunate' timing of ICE raid of food processing plants in Mississippi

    BEDMINSTER, N.J. – President Donald Trump's acting secretary of Homeland Security expressed regret Sunday for the timing of immigration raids that netted 680 workers at food processing plants in Mississippi, an operation that took place after a mass shooting that targeted Hispanics in El Paso, Texas. McAleenan said the long-planned raid received court approval before the operation that led to the arrests of 680 people, the majority of them Hispanic. "That means those employers are just ignoring the law entirely in what they do," McAleenan said.

  • Father praises Canadian murder suspects for evading police: 'These boys are smart'
    AOL.com

    Father praises Canadian murder suspects for evading police: 'These boys are smart'

    The father of one of the Canadian teenage boys accused of murdering a couple and a 64-year-old man recently commended the suspects for eluding authorities. In an emotional interview with Channel Nine's "60 Minutes," Alan Schmegelsky expressed regret that he didn't spend more time with his 18-year-old son, Bryer, but maintained that he also didn't believe that the teenager was responsible for the deaths of three people. "You may think he's a monster, but he's my son," Alan said.

  • Democrats stump for election security, blast McConnell at hacker conference
    Politico

    Democrats stump for election security, blast McConnell at hacker conference

    The Senate majority leader has repeatedly blocked votes in the upper chamber on two House Democratic bills that would require voting machines to produce paper records, mandate post-election audits and impose security requirements on election technology companies. Election security experts overwhelmingly say these provisions are vital for protecting the democratic process. But McConnell has argued repeatedly that states, not the federal government, should decide how to run their elections.

  • USA TODAY

    A Minnesota father told police he dropped his 5-month-old boy on his head for being 'fussy.' The baby died

    Court records say Hoisser was caring for Gus on April 24, from about 7:30 p.m. to midnight, and had trouble getting him to fall asleep. "At one point, (Hoisser) was so frustrated he intentionally dropped the infant head first into the ground … intentionally causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head on the floor stunning (the baby) and causing him to continue to cry," according to the criminal complaint filed in Washington County District Court.

  • 'Breathe, Epstein, breathe': Guards say they attempted to revive incarcerated sex offender Jeffrey Epstein before he died by apparent suicide
    Business Insider

    'Breathe, Epstein, breathe': Guards say they attempted to revive incarcerated sex offender Jeffrey Epstein before he died by apparent suicide

    Jeffrey Epstein, 66, died from an apparent suicide on Saturday morning while being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. Guards heard shrieking from his jail cell and attempted to revive him while saying "breathe, Epstein, breathe," according to a report from CBS News. Employees at MCC told CNN that staffers who aren't prison guards are brought in to do guard duty and overtime shifts at the budget-constrained facility.

  • Gabon court sets date for Bongo health case
    AFP

    Gabon court sets date for Bongo health case

    A Gabon court will shortly hear a petition for President Ali Bongo Ondimba to undergo medical tests to prove his fitness to govern after suffering a stroke last year, lawyers said Monday. The case will be heard by the Court of Appeal in Libreville starting August 26, attorneys for both sides said. Speculation about Bongo's ability to rule the small oil-rich country has surged since he fell ill while in Saudi Arabia last October.

  • Reuters

    UPDATE 1-Viral clip of Russian policeman punching female protester stirs anger

    Video footage of a Russian police officer punching a young woman in the stomach has stirred anger among many Russians who believe the authorities have used excessive force to disperse weeks of political demonstrations in Moscow. The clip, filmed on Saturday and later circulated online by Russian celebrities with millions of followers, shows the moment two helmeted riot policemen drag the woman, Daria Sosnovskaya, to a waiting police bus. Sosnovskaya, 26, is seen struggling to break free and trying to trip up one of the police officers who responds by punching her in the stomach, prompting one of the reporters filming the incident to sarcastically call the policeman "a hero".

  • 5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
    Associated Press

    5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center

    A day care center where children could stay overnight as their parents worked was ravaged Sunday by a fire that killed five and sent the owner to the hospital, authorities said. The victims in the lakeside city of Erie, Pennslyvania, ranged in age from 8 months to 7 years, Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department said. At least four of the victims were staying overnight at the residential house that had been turned into a day care center, Erie Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski told the Erie Times-News.

  • Mohammed bin Salman backs Yemeni government as Saudi-led coalition descends into infighting
    The Telegraph

    Mohammed bin Salman backs Yemeni government as Saudi-led coalition descends into infighting

    Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, has thrown his weight behind the Yemeni government as it battles against a separatist group backed by Saudi Arabia's allies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The prince's military coalition in Yemen fractured dramatically over the weekend as the Yemeni government and the southern separatists turned their guns on each other after years of fight side-by-side under Saudi leadership. The intense fighting in the port city of Aden left 40 people dead as separatist forces, who seek an independent state in south Yemen, seized control of government buildings and fought against presidential guards.

  • Trump’s Top Energy Regulator Invites Execs to Coal Country
    Bloomberg

    Trump’s Top Energy Regulator Invites Execs to Coal Country

    President Donald Trump's chief energy regulator has invited a group of environmentalists, energy executives and other industry leaders to the heart of Coal Country for a summit on “the future of American energy. Neil Chatterjee, the Republican chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and a longstanding champion of the coal industry, recently sent invitations for the Oct. 21 summit. The event comes as the independent agency faces mounting criticism that it's become more political under his charge, and as high ranking officials in the Trump administration continue to push for action to aid the coal industry.

  • Chinese Uighur refugee fears deportation from Turkey
    AFP

    Chinese Uighur refugee fears deportation from Turkey

    A Chinese Muslim refugee has told AFP he is terrified he may be sent back to China after being detained in a deportation centre near Istanbul for more than two months. The Uighur community in northwest China has faced an intense crackdown in recent years, with an estimated one million mostly Muslim ethnic minorities held in internment camps that Beijing calls "vocational education centres". Turkey has been the only Muslim-majority nation to criticise China's policies and offered refuge to tens of thousands of Uighur refugees.

  • Man kicks dog 15 feet in the air, attacks lifeguards at California beach, cops say
    Charlotte Observer

    Man kicks dog 15 feet in the air, attacks lifeguards at California beach, cops say

    A Southern California dog is lucky to be alive after it was kicked 15 feet in the air during an unprovoked attack last week, according to police. Dylan McTaggert, a homeless man from Oxnard, was arrested and charged with kicking the small dog named Sophie on Friday afternoon, the Port Hueneme Police Department said in a Facebook post on Monday. Police said they responded to a Port Hueneme beach parking lot Friday around 2 p.m. on reports of a man fighting with lifeguards and discovered McTaggert “throwing punches” at one of the city's lifeguards before he ran away from officers.

  • USA TODAY

    Maryland family asked to leave Outback Steakhouse because son with special needs was too loud

    A Maryland woman was given restaurant credit after she and her family were asked to leave an Outback Steakhouse restaurant by a manager who said her son with special needs was the subject of a noise complaint. In a post on social media detailing the incident, Amanda Braun said she's not likely to use the credit. Braun and her family were told they needed to "finish (their) meals and leave" about five minutes after their food arrived at the table, she said in a Facebook post.

  • 'Sorry for the inconvenience': Hong Kong protesters apologized to furious passengers after the city's airport was paralyzed for a second day
    Business Insider

    'Sorry for the inconvenience': Hong Kong protesters apologized to furious passengers after the city's airport was paralyzed for a second day

    Passengers squared off with protesters as they tried to reach their flights at Hong Kong International Airport as pro-democracy demonstrations continue. Hundreds of flights were cancelled Tuesday as protesters blocked departure gates, and some passengers who were still trying to make their planes became frustrated. Protesters apologized for the disruption but said they are "fighting for our freedom" and held signs alleging police brutality and explaining their demands.

  • Reuters

    German exports to Iran halve in first half as U.S. sanctions bite

    German exports to Iran fell by nearly half in the first six months of 2019, data showed on Monday, suggesting companies are scaling back business ties with Tehran to avoid trouble with the United States after Washington reimposed sanctions. Sales to Iran plunged by 48% to 678 million euros ($758.8 million) from January through June year-on-year, data from the Federal Statistics Office reviewed by Reuters showed. Imports from Iran declined by 43% to nearly 110 million euros.

  • From D-Day beaches to the Champs-Elysees
    AFP

    From D-Day beaches to the Champs-Elysees

    It took less than three months of fighting from the Allied troop landings on France's Normandy beaches for Paris to be liberated from the Nazis, whose surrender in 1945 ended World War II in Europe. Here is a timeline: - June 6, 1944: About 156,000 US, British and Canadian troops invade Nazi-occupied northern France on D-Day, a turning point in the war that started nearly five years earlier. June 14: Leader of the free French forces, Charles de Gaulle, returns to France and makes his first speech on liberated territory.

  • AOL.com

    9-year-old Georgia girl hospitalized after trying to save dad who drowned in pool

    A 9-year-old girl who tried to save her father from drowning in a pool over the weekend was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Last month, a father in New Jersey died under similar circumstances, after he jumped into the water to save his 11-year-old son from getting swept away by the current.

  • Reuters

    ANALYSIS-Many Sri Lankans want a strongman leader, and that favours Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    Sri Lankans, angered by the government's inability to prevent the Easter Sunday terror attacks that killed more than 250 people, want a strongman back in power who can guarantee their safety and bring back economic growth. Many are rooting for Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who despite fighting allegations of war crimes, was named on Sunday as the presidential candidate of the opposition nationalist Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party. Gotabaya said on Twitter he is "humbled" to accept the nomination to represent the common aspirations of the people and the SLPP-led alliance.

  • Biden's 'gaffe machine' revs up in Iowa
    Yahoo News

    Biden's 'gaffe machine' revs up in Iowa

    Months before launching his 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden acknowledged that he is a “gaffe machine,” prone to misstatements and embarrassing mistakes. He lived up to that reputation this past weekend on a campaign swing in Iowa, renewing fears among some Democrats that the 76-year-old former vice president and current frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination may not have the stamina for what would likely be a brutal campaign against President Trump. At a gun violence forum on Saturday, Biden recalled meeting with survivors of the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

  • VIDEO: Homeless man throws rock into windshield of car in Pomona
    KABC – Los Angeles

    VIDEO: Homeless man throws rock into windshield of car in Pomona

    Video shows an apparently homeless man heaving a heavy rock directly into the windshield of a car in Pomona.