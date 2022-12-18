Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final

DANIEL POLITI and ALMUDENA CALATRAVA
·2 min read

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines let loose on Sunday and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties.

It was the country’s third World Cup title, and the first since 1986.

“I’m very happy, we really deserved this. The team suffered quite a bit, but it recovered as time went on,” said Josefina Villalba, a 55-year-old nanny who joined hundreds of fans at one of the many public plazas where giant screens were set up to watch the long-awaited match.

Millions of Argentine cried, yelled and hugged as they followed the game, which was a rollercoaster of emotions.

“I feel an immense happiness in my heart because this is the first World Cup I truly enjoy,” Hector Quinteros, a 34-year-old security guard, said as his eyes welled up with tears. “This always happens. They always make us suffer.”

At the end of the first half, many were gearing up to celebrate as Argentina led 2-0 and clearly dominated the match but that early happiness turned to anxiety as France caught up and ultimately led the teams to extra time and then penalties.

For many, the agonizing feelings of the match made the victory all the sweeter.

“When you suffer over something so much, the satisfaction is greater,” Fabio Villani, a 45-year-old video editor said, noting he still couldn’t quite believe Argentina had won a World Cup title.

It also felt par for the course for Argentina, a country known for its seemingly endless economic crises.

“Suffering is something that is very Argentine,” said Maria Isabel Ayala, a 53-year-old hairdresser. “If we suffer, it’s because we truly feel it in our hearts.”

The national squad led by captain Lionel Messi has managed to unite Argentines with a sense of joy that isn't frequent in a country that has been stuck in economic doldrums for years, is suffering one of the world’s highest inflation rates and almost four in 10 live in poverty.

“We’re very happy that they gave us this triumph that the people needed beyond the socioeconomic problems that we’re having,” Gabriel Fernández, a 42-year-old artisan, said as he celebrated his victory surrounded by his family in a Buenos Aires park.

On a scorching summer day, the Obelisk in downtown Buenos Aires quickly started filling with people as thousands went downtown to celebrate.

Shortly after the end of the match, the subway turned into a party as fans packed the cars, singing, chanting and jumping for joy as they headed to join the celebrations at the Obelisk.

“Holding Leo Messi by the hand, we’re going to go all the way,” the crowd chanted as euphoria took over.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Argentines wake up dreaming of World Cup glory in Qatar

    Zeyda Cipra has been so anxious all week about Argentina's match against France in the World Cup final that she couldn’t avoid talking about how she was feeling with her psychologist. “She told me she was feeling the same way about the World Cup,” laughed Cipra, a 35-year-old economics student who also runs a pet shop in Buenos Aires. Argentines woke up Sunday ready to watch the national team play in Qatar for a third World Cup title, the first since 1986, amid a feeling of unity and joy that is rare for a country that has been engulfed in an economic crisis for years and has one of the worst inflation rates in the world, at almost 100% annually, and where almost four in 10 live in poverty.

  • Fans in Buenos Aires erupt in celebrations as Argentina wins World Cup 2022

    Fans in Buenos Aires erupt in celebrations as Argentina wins World Cup 2022

  • 2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar

    LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer's biggest event in less than 3+ years. ''We could not be more excited,'' U.S. presidential delegate Linda Greenfield said.

  • Messi, Ronaldo and Saudi Arabia’s Bid to Host 2030

    Lionel Messi completed his World Cup dreams on Sunday, bringing Argentina its third World Cup with a penalty shootout win over France. In contrast, his nemesis, Cristiano Ronaldo, returned home after a teary farewell at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. But as one of the most criticized World Cups ever played wrapped up, another controversial […]

  • Soccer fans push and shove ahead of World Cup final

    STORY: Skirmishes broke out as riot police stepped in to block upset fans when the FIFA Fan Zone festival area reached its capacity.The throngs overcrowded Doha's metro with Qatar Rail delaying access to the stations as a modest closing ceremony kicked off inside the stadium where dancers celebrated "A Night to Remember." The stadium appeared almost full as the game started, with Argentinian fans vastly outnumbering the French.After 63 matches, reigning champs France are taking on Argentina in a showpiece final with both teams looking to add a third star to their crest.

  • Musk and Kushner spotted at World Cup final

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk and former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner were spotted enjoying the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Musk live-tweeted the match between Argentina and France through text and video. “Duel in the Desert,” he tweeted. “Couldn’t ask for a better game,” he added,…

  • Argentinians erupt with joy after World Cup victory

    STORY: Argentina were made to suffer before landing their first World Cup title in 36 years, having twice squandered a lead, including in extra-time before edging past defending champions France 4-2 on penalties in the final on Sunday.It was a dramatic final with Argentina first squandering a two-goal lead in regular time and then going back in front in extra-time with Lionel Messi's second goal before Kylian Mbappe completed his hat-trick to level 3-3 in the 118th minute with a second penalty that forced the shootout.

  • Russia's military needed up to 72 hours to approve a strike — making soldiers hit Ukrainian targets too late: report

    The effectiveness of the Ukrainian air defense system gave the country a critical advantage early on, according to a New York Times investigation.

  • President of France Consoles Players, Fans Support Amid World Cup Loss to Argentina

    France battled and lost to Argentina during the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday. Heres how the President of France and fans reacted to their countrys loss.

  • Mr.Charlie's, a McDonald's look-alike, aims to disrupt fast food near Union Square

    The inside story of the new San Francisco fast-food restaurant that aims to be a global force for good.

  • Sport at its finest: Argentina-France delivers World Cup final for the ages

    While Argentina and France delivered one of the best games ever on the biggest stage, Americans could only sit back and enjoy the show.

  • Shannon Sharpe congratulates Chiefs’ Travis Kelce for passing him in NFL record book

    The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce moved to fourth in all-time receiving yards for a tight end, and was congratulated by Shannon Sharpe.

  • Biden comes under pressure over expected easing of U.S. asylum rules

    U.S. lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, on Sunday pressed Democratic President Joe Biden to take action to manage an expected wave of asylum seekers at America's southern border when COVID-era restrictions are set to end this week. U.S. border cities are bracing for an influx of asylum seekers after a U.S. judge in November moved to strike down a policy enacted by the Trump administration in 2020 that has allowed migration authorities to rapidly send asylum seekers back to Mexico and other countries.

  • Lionel Messi’s Wife Knew Him Since Childhood—A Look Back At Their Relationship

    A love story for the ages.

  • Messi finally leads his team to the mountaintop as Argentina wins FIFA World Cup

    Messi finally leads his team to the mountaintop as Argentina wins FIFA World Cup

  • Breakout stars of the 2022 World Cup

    The 2022 World Cup may have been the last hurrah for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but the tournament also witnessed the arrival of a new crop of talented young players.

  • France's dismay mixed with awe for Messi in World Cup final

    In the pain, there also was consolation. Because if France had to lose, then Lionel Messi winning was a decent second-best. The knowledge that they'd been treated to one of the greatest finals of all time helped fans of Les Bleus overcome the tears and the agony of Sunday’s epic win by Argentina in a penalty shootout.

  • A 'grandma' went viral for celebrating Argentina's wins during the World Cup. She's encouraging people to celebrate with their grandparents.

    The 76-year-old woman from Liniers has gone viral after being seen celebrating with her neighbors after every match Argentina has won.

  • EXPLAINER: Why are Argentines such ardent World Cup fans?

    Argentina arguably has the World Cup's most fervent fans, known for their rhythmical singing, incessant drumming and trance-like ferocity. The country's history of success at the World Cup - champions in 1978 and 1986, and runners-up three times - is rivaled by few. This fervor will only grow as Lionel Messi leads Argentina against defending champion France in Sunday's final in Qatar.

  • Argentines Celebrate First World Cup Title Win Since 1986

    They screamed, they cried. And for once, Argentines struggling with a punishing economic crisis felt joy as the national team beat France.