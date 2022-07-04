Argentines Take Refuge in Stablecoins After Economy Minister Resignation

Andrés Engler
·2 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Following the resignation Saturday of Argentina's economy minister Martin Guzmán amid an economic crisis, Argentines purchased between two and three times as many stablecoins as they do on a typical weekend, crypto companies in the country told CoinDesk.

Three major crypto exchanges said that consumers were looking to hedge against a potential devaluation of the Argentine peso (ARS), whose buying power has plummeted over the past year as inflation skyrockets.

Following Guzman’s resignation, the peso depreciated about 15% against the stablecoins DAI and tether on several leading local exchanges' platforms. Both stablecoins rose from ARS 245 on Friday to ARS 280 over the weekend. (Following the appointment of Silvina Batakis to replace Guzman as the new minister of economy late Sunday, tether quotations on Argentine exchanges rose to ARS 303 per coin.)

“Whenever there is one of these news stories in Argentina, because of the 24/7 nature of crypto, it is the first market where Argentina starts to look for a price for the U.S. dollar. This drives volumes up,” Sebastian Serrano, CEO of the Argentina-based crypto exchange Ripio, told CoinDesk.

Guzmán’s resignation is part of the latest fallout from a fight between Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, and the Vice President, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, over the economic direction of the country, which saw inflation in May spike 60% year-over-year.

In addition, Argentina's central bank is running out of foreign currency reserves, which is hindering imports, among other consequences.

Read more: Why Argentines Are Turning From Dollars to Stablecoins Like DAI

Argentine exchange Buenbit recorded a 300% increase in trading on Sunday compared to the same day in previous weeks, the company told CoinDesk, adding that “many people” used their DAI as collateral to obtain loans in Argentine pesos and purchase more DAI as protection against a potential peso devaluation.

Various local media reports did not rule out the possibility that the government might announce a foreign exchange holiday on Monday to calm markets.

Due to the lack of price references for the U.S. dollar over the weekend, most Argentine exchanges increased the spreads between bid and ask prices to 18%, when in general they are around 2%.

Pablo Sabbatella, founder of the crypto education platform DefyEducation, which focuses on Latin America, tweeted on Sunday that “Exchanges added a giant spread so that people don't trade and they [the exchanges] hedge against tomorrow's opening price.”

“Due to demand and without a reference replacement price, prices rose and spreads widened,” tweeted Andrés Vilella Weisz, head of trading and strategy at the Argentina-based crypto exchange Lemon Cash, adding that after Guzman's resignation, demand for crypto dollars was strong.

Read more: Argentina Was at the Cusp of a Crypto Boom. The Central Bank Had Other Plans

Recommended Stories

  • Walt Disney Co. Creates ‘Disney Storytellers Fund’ At Howard University To Spark Opportunities

    Continuing its strong ties to the entertainment industry, Howard University will be the host of the new “Disney Storytellers Fund,” which will “create opportunities for historically underrepresented students to have future careers as storytellers and innovators in media and entertainment,” according to a joint release. The new fund was announced Saturday at the Essence Festival […]

  • Argentine economy minister resigns amid peso, diesel woes

    Argentina's economy minister resigned unexpectedly Saturday, dealing a fresh blow to the government of President Alberto Ferández as the country struggles with economic problems. Martín Guzmán stepped down after a week in which Argentina’s currency hit an all-time low against the dollar amid sizzling inflation and truck drivers staged protests over shortages of diesel fuel. “I write to you to present my resignation as economy minister,” Guzmán said in a seven-page letter addressed to Fernández that he published on Twitter that highlighted internal battles within the administration.

  • Asia Partners on Asean Investment Landscape

    Nicholas Nash, co-founder & managing partner at Asia Partners, discusses his outlook for Southeast Asian investments and the latest fundraising activity. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Meitu’s Bitcoin, crypto investments down by over US$50 mln

    Hong Kong-listed beauty app Meitu said on Friday it is expecting a net loss of up to 349.9 million yuan (US$52 million) in the first half of 2022, driven by tumbling cryptocurrency prices. See related article: Hong Kong-listed Meitu buys more Bitcoin, now has US$100 million in crypto Fast facts Meitu, best known for its […]

  • KKR-Led £15 Billion Bid for UK Power Networks Fails, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A £15 billion ($18 billion) takeover approach led by KKR & Co. for the UK’s largest electricity distribution business collapsed, the Financial Times reported.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&ACK I

  • Holiday weekend storm threat

    A severe weather threat in some major cities could mean more delays in the skies and on the road.

  • Barricaded suspect dies from apparent self inflicted gunshot

    A call about domestic violence escalated to a standoff in Colorado Springs Sunday. Officers found the suspect's later. They believe he shot himself.

  • Charting the Global Economy: Factories Slow Down From US to Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&AManufacturing from the US to Asia is very much in a slowdown as fa

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Boosted Amid Recession Fears, Disappointing Economic Data

    Investors sought protection in the U.S. Dollar after the ISM manufacturing index came in at 53, slightly below a Dow Jones estimate of 54.3.

  • Robeco Fund Manager on Asia Strategy

    Vicki Chi, portfolio manager for Asian equities at Robeco, discusses markets outlook and sustainable investing in Asia. She speaks with Bloomberg's Rishaad Salamat and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Inca Minerals (ASX:ICG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Airbus sells 292 A320 aircraft to four Chinese airlines in a blow to Boeing, as US-China tension tips balance in European maker's favour

    Airbus has secured a bulk order for 292 of its A320 single-aisle aircraft from four Chinese airlines, as deteriorating US-China relations tipped the balance for aviation sales in the European manufacturer's favour, dealing a blow to the American rival Boeing. China Southern Airlines, Air China, China Eastern Airlines and Shenzhen Airlines are the four carriers buying the aircraft, Xinhua News Agency said. Details of how the bulk order would be allocated, and the price paid for each aircraft, wer

  • Argentina Taps Leftist as Economy Minister in Growing Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&AArgentine President Alberto Fernandez tapped leftist economist Sil

  • Silvina Batakis: heterodox economist in the hot seat in Argentina

    Silvina Batakis arrives at Argentine's Ministry of Economy in full-blown crisis mode, with inflation above 60%, a high fiscal deficit, fears rising about debt defaults and savers losing faith in the peso currency and anticipating a devaluation. The 53-year-old heterodox, or unorthodox, economist will likely bring a new style to the economy minister's role after moderate economist Martin Guzman abruptly resigned following clashes with the militant wing of the ruling coalition. Batakis, born in the southern Tierra del Fuego region, was economy minister for Argentina's biggest and wealthiest province Buenos Aires between 2011 and 2015 under then governor Daniel Scioli, who is now the national production minister.

  • Samsung produces 3nm chips that can be used for Bitcoin mining

    South Korean tech giant Samsung has started producing chips using its latest 3-nanometer (nm) technology, the company said Thursday. The new chips can be used for Bitcoin mining hardware. See related article: LG to follow Samsung adding NFT features to flagship TVs Fast facts One of the earliest clients for Samsung’s 3nm chips could be […]

  • Argentina economy minister, IMF deal architect, quits as government crisis builds

    BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina's economy minister Martin Guzman, the architect of a recent major debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), resigned on Saturday as deep splits emerged in the ruling coalition over how to handle mounting economic crises. Guzman, a minister since late 2019 and a close ally of President Alberto Fernandez, posted a letter on Twitter announcing his decision, adding he maintained "confidence in my vision of the path Argentina should follow." The center-left Peronist president is facing his lowest approval rating since taking office in 2019, with cracks in his coalition, inflation running above 60%, the peso currency under growing pressure and sovereign bonds at record lows.

  • Hard Times in Crypto: the Unintended Consequences of Going Public

    The third and final reflection on a series of risks we’re thinking about during these crypto down days.

  • Dave Ramsey Says You Should Only Sell Your Home if You Can Say Yes to These 4 Things

    If you're looking to sell a home sometime soon, here's some good news: The housing market is still red hot, so if you list your home this summer, there's a good chance you'll find a buyer and end up with an offer you're happy with. Selling a home you have negative equity in is a bad thing -- it means you'll need your mortgage lender to agree to a short sale, which could negatively impact your credit score. By putting down 20%, you can avoid private mortgage insurance, a costly premium you'd probably rather avoid.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 crushed tech stocks that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.