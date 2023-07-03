Argentinians demand justice for missing woman

STORY: Argentinians staged a demonstration on Sunday (July 2) to demand justice in the case of a young woman who disappeared a month ago.

Cecilia Strzyzowski went missing June 1 - in a case that has gripped the nation.

Her husband Cesar Sena and his parents, Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuna, were taken into custody and charged with murder after authorities found human remains on the Sena family property.

Supporters with placards and pink balloons accompanied Strzyzowski’s mother, Gloria Romero, on the march:

[Gloria Romero / Cecilia Strzyzowski’s mother]

"Why wasn't it me? If they wanted a life, why not mine? I would have given it gladly for my daughter. My daughter was going to turn 29 in one month, she had more dreams than the amount of stars in the sky. Today, nothing is left. I found a strand of her hair today. Like all mothers, I kept everything. When she had her first haircut, I made a little ball and kept it. Today I took it out and I caressed my daughter's hair."

An additional four people have also been arrested for possible involvement in the case.