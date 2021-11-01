Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue in Third Quarter

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK), the London-based miner that recently started trading on Nasdaq, achieved record revenue of $26 million in the third quarter, according to its earnings statement.

The miner had record Ebitda of $26 million for the third quarter and gross margin was 120%. Meanwhile, its mining margin reached 85% during the quarter. On Oct. 7, the miner said it had a gross margin of 145% and mining margin of 86% during August.

The company holds 1,836 bitcoin as of Sept. 30 and has a hashrate of 1.075 EH/s.

Argo expects its previously contracted purchase of 20,000 Bitmain Antminer S19J Pro machines to be delivered starting in the second quarter of 2022, which will bring the company’s total hashrate capacity to approximately 3.7 EH/s.

“I am proud of the growth we experienced during the quarter and believe Argo is strategically positioned to continue this momentum as we build out our Helios facility in Texas,” CEO Peter Wall said.

On Oct. 18, five Wall Street firms, including Jefferies and Barclays, initiated research coverage of Argo Blockchain with buy ratings – all of them expecting the company’s Texas crypto mining facility to be a catalyst for the shares to move higher.