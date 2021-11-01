Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue in Third Quarter

Aoyon Ashraf
·1 min read

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK), the London-based miner that recently started trading on Nasdaq, achieved record revenue of $26 million in the third quarter, according to its earnings statement.

  • The miner had record Ebitda of $26 million for the third quarter and gross margin was 120%. Meanwhile, its mining margin reached 85% during the quarter. On Oct. 7, the miner said it had a gross margin of 145% and mining margin of 86% during August.

  • The company holds 1,836 bitcoin as of Sept. 30 and has a hashrate of 1.075 EH/s.

  • Argo expects its previously contracted purchase of 20,000 Bitmain Antminer S19J Pro machines to be delivered starting in the second quarter of 2022, which will bring the company’s total hashrate capacity to approximately 3.7 EH/s.

  • “I am proud of the growth we experienced during the quarter and believe Argo is strategically positioned to continue this momentum as we build out our Helios facility in Texas,” CEO Peter Wall said.

  • On Oct. 18, five Wall Street firms, including Jefferies and Barclays, initiated research coverage of Argo Blockchain with buy ratings – all of them expecting the company’s Texas crypto mining facility to be a catalyst for the shares to move higher.

  • Argo Blockchain is the only crypto miner listed on the London Stock Exchange, and its American depositary shares started trading on the Nasdaq Global Market in September.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) to Report Q3 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings As Automakers Charge Higher?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several companies in the clean energy space, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting an all-time high and delivery numbers from NIO (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI). Shares of several companies in the clean energy space were also

  • 2 Toxic Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 40% and 1,000%, respectively, over the last 30 days. Founded in August 2020 by an anonymous developer called Ryoshi, Shiba Inu token is carefully designed to exploit popular dog memes on the internet. Shiba Inu's October rally has little fundamental support.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • 9 ways Warren Buffett's frugal habits can help you save money like a billionaire

    The uber-wealthy investor doesn't indulge in extravagance.

  • Tesla launches Supercharger pilot program to charge other EVs

    As promised earlier in the year, Tesla is expanding access to its Supercharger charger network.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to the 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield. Dividend investing is an attractive strategy for those investors who wish to retire comfortably or […]

  • A former Goldman Sachs boss says millennials were right to splurge their stimulus checks on crypto and meme stocks, and to stick it to Wall Street

    Raoul Pal noted that the Occupy Wall Street movement fell on deaf ears, and young investors don't care what the establishment says.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for 30 Years

    For investors, looking 30 years out can be an intimating task. No matter your personal position, buying and holding a stock for decades means it must be a company you can count on to stick around, gain market share, maintain strong fundamentals, and grow its dividend. It's a tall order, so we asked three of our contributors to search far and wide to give you three dividend stocks that fit the bill.

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

    Investors appear to be bullish about the earnings report that's due out next week, as well as SoFi's prospects of obtaining a bank charter.

  • Why Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and Sundial Stocks Are on Fire

    Marijuana stocks are on fire Monday, as multiple Wall Street analysts update their valuations in the sector and news emerges from Italy concerning prospects for legalization in that country. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) -- meme stock traders' favorite flavor of cannabis -- is gaining 2.2%. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is topping a 4.5% gain.

  • Zillow Seeks to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion After Flipping Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is looking to sell about 7,000 homes as it seeks to recover from a fumble in its high-tech home-flipping business.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe company is seeking roughly $2.8 billion for the houses, which

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.