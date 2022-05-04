Argo Blockchain Borrows $70M From NYDIG to Buy Mining Rigs
Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.
Crypto miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) is borrowing $70.6 million from a subsidiary of New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) to fund the purchase of mining equipment for its Helios facility in Texas.
Argo, which has a market cap of £308 million ($385 million), announced another $26.6 million loan from NYDIG back in March, bringing the total to $97.2 million.
Argo expects the Helios facility in Dickens county to operate at 200 megawatts (MW) of electricity, but has the capacity to be ramped up to 800 MW, which would make it one of the largest mines in the world. The firm is one of a few buying Intel's new mining chips.
The loan announced on Wednesday will be paid out in eight tranches from the end of April to July, each with an interest rate of 12% and maturing in about two years.
The loan announced in March came with an 8.25% per annum interest rate and a term of four years.
In Q4 of 2021, Argo also raised £29.6 million ($40.0 million) in unsecured debt by issuing of senior notes that are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, according to its annual earnings report.
Read more: Argo Blockchain Shares Jump After Updated Hashrate Guidance