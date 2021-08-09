Argo Blockchain Increases Revenue by 180% in First Half 2021

BeInCrypto –

Cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain released the results of the first half of its financial year ending June 30.

According to a release on the website of the London Stock Exchange, revenues increased to GBP 31.1 million. This is an increase of 180% from GBP 11.1 million in H1 2020. This reflects an increase in production coupled with an increase in bitcoin prices.

Additionally, net income increased by 332% to GBP 16 million from GBP 3.7 million in H1 2020. This happened despite a GBP 6.2 million downward revaluation of digital assets and a GBP 1.6 million share-based payment charge. Meanwhile, the company’s mining margin reached 81%, up from 39% in H1 2020. Ultimately, the company achieved a pre-tax profit of GBP 10.7 million, a nearly twenty-fold increase from H1 2020’s GBP 500,000.

