Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) pulls back 11% this week, but still delivers shareholders solid 49% CAGR over 3 years

The Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB) share price is down a rather concerning 34% in the last month. But in three years the returns have been great. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 233% higher than it was. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

In light of the stock dropping 11% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

Because Argo Blockchain made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Argo Blockchain's revenue trended up 77% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 49% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

Argo Blockchain shareholders are down 81% for the year, but the broader market is up 6.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 49% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Argo Blockchain (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant) .

