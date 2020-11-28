Argo Blockchain plc's (LON:ARB) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Argo Blockchain plc's (LON:ARB) future prospects. Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc., engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The UK£30m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£869k and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£1.3m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Argo Blockchain's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the British Software analysts is that Argo Blockchain is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of UK£2.4m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 180%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Argo Blockchain's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

