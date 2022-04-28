Argo Blockchain Shares Jump After Updated Hashrate Guidance

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Argo Blockchain (ARB) shares surged on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday after the bitcoin miner raised the hashrate guidance in its annual earnings report.

The shares traded around 70 pence, ($0.9) at the time of writing, an increase of 15% from Wednesday's market close. The jump is the biggest since March 9, when it gained 18% on the day, data from TradingView shows.

In a report published after U.S. markets closed, Argo said it expects its hashrate to increase to 5.5 exahash/second (EH/s) by the end of the year, up from its previous estimate of 3.7 EH/s.

The miner is among four companies that have disclosed they will be using Intel's new bitcoin mining chip, the other three being Hive Blockchain, Griid Infrastructure, and Jack Dorsey's Block (formerly Square).

The miner also saw sales reach $100.1 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $98.3 million, with revenue up 291%.

Read more: Bitcoin Miner Argo Raises Hashrate Guidance Thanks to Intel Mining Chips

CORRECT (April 28, 9:38 UTC): Corrects share price to pence. Original quoted it as pounds.







