Is Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) A Good Stock To Buy?

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) based on those filings.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money recently. ARGO was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with ARGO holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ARGO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are a multitude of tools shareholders can use to value their stock investments. A couple of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top hedge fund managers can outpace the broader indices by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

With all of this in mind let's go over the recent hedge fund action regarding Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

How are hedge funds trading Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -16% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ARGO a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Voce Capital was the largest shareholder of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO), with a stake worth $102 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Voce Capital was Pzena Investment Management, which amassed a stake valued at $13.5 million. Renaissance Technologies, Capital Returns Management, and GAMCO Investors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Voce Capital allocated the biggest weight to Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO), around 77.84% of its 13F portfolio. Capital Returns Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 11.37 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ARGO.