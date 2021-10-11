Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG) insider upped their holding by 23% earlier this year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Insiders were net buyers of Argos Resources Ltd's (LON:ARG ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for Argos Resources

Argos Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder & Executive Chairman Ian Thomson for UK£180k worth of shares, at about UK£0.028 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.013 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Ian Thomson.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Argos Resources is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Argos Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 32% of Argos Resources shares, worth about UK£1.0m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Argos Resources Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Argos Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Argos Resources is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those shouldn't be ignored...

But note: Argos Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

