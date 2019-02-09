Argosy University is withholding financial aid. Students can't pay their bills.

Argosy University is in receivership and facing accreditation issues, while students have not received financial aid funds.

Facing financial woes and accreditation issues, Argosy University campuses across the country have not paid millions in promised financial aid to students this semester.

Students at the private, nonprofit university told The Arizona Republic they're missing mortgage payments, going without books required for classes and skipping grocery runs.

In all, more than $9 million in financial aid has not been distributed to students, a court-appointed receiver said, and it's unclear where the money is.

Cynthia Morgan, a doctoral student in professional psychology at Argosy in Phoenix, said she has not received about $11,000 in scholarships and federal loans she's owed.

She's been waiting since December for a stipend payment for an alumni scholarship she was promised.

Because she hasn't received the money, she was late on her January mortgage payment. She wrote a bad check to her mortgage company in hopes of avoiding a missed payment that would ding her credit.

After the check bounced, she took out a high-interest loan to get the money needed to pay her mortgage.

February's mortgage payment is already past due, Morgan said.

"At the end of the month, it will be absolutely desperate for me," she said.

School blames delay on receivership

Argosy's parent company, Dream Center Education Holdings, entered receivership in January after it was unable to pay debts. In receivership, a person appointed by the court handles the university's assets and debts, in hopes of improving the financial situation.

In meetings with students and in emails, school officials have blamed the late financial aid disbursements on that receivership.

But the money is hers, not the university's to keep, Morgan said. And she's now having trouble getting in touch with university officials by phone or email to ask questions about what's going on. The university has given no timeline for when the students will get their money.

"They can't keep stringing us along. It's going to ruin us financially," Morgan said.

Shannon Quinn, also a doctoral student in professional psychology in Phoenix, was working two jobs, one full-time and one part-time, while attending classes last semester. The university recommended she reduce her work hours to focus on the program, so she did, expecting to depend on her financial aid for living expenses.

Now, she’s missing $11,000 in federal aid that Argosy hasn’t paid out to her.

“My car payment isn’t paid. I haven’t bought groceries, like real groceries, for a couple weeks because there’s no extra money. Cox (cable and Internet) bill is due. T-Mobile bill is due. I’ve pushed those out as long as I can,” Quinn said.

Argosy did not respond to requests for comment. Phone numbers associated with the university went straight to voicemail.

On-campus undergraduate programs at Argosy cost about $550 per credit hour. For a full-time course load of at least 12 credits, that's $6,600, according to tuition rates posted on Argosy's website.

For the psychology doctorate program, the cost is $1,162 per credit hour, or nearly $14,000 for a 12-credit course load. That doesn't include fees or textbooks.

Receiver: Resolution could come soon

Mark Dottore, the court-appointed receiver based in Cleveland, said he’s working to figure out where the financial aid money is.

Some, but not all, of the $9 million in federal financial aid was sent to Argosy campuses from the U.S. Department of Education, Dottore said. He isn’t yet sure where the money has gone, but suspected it could have been used for other university expenses like payroll, he said.

Dottore inherited the case when he was appointed by the courts about two weeks ago, he said.

“We’re still trying to determine whose fault it is,” Dottore said. “All I know is, I haven’t been here long enough for it to be mine.”

Dottore said he hopes to have a resolution within the “next day or so.”

“I do not — repeat, do not — have this money, nor would I be hanging onto it if I had,” he said.

He said he feels horrible for students stuck without their money. If their landlords or utility companies are coming knocking, he said students should call him, and his company will directly reach out to explain the situation. (Contact information is on his website.)