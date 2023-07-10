He argued with his family, then brought pet dog into Broward apartment pool, cops say

A Pembroke Pines man remained in Broward County jail Monday the day after police say he drowned his family’s pet dog in their apartment complex’s swimming pool.

Corey Vaughn Dacres, 25, is being held on $35,000 bond on one felony count of aggravated animal cruelty, according to county jail records.

Pembroke Pines police were called to the Advenir at San Tropez apartments at Northwest 78th Terrace and First Street shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found the dog, a 6-year-old female pit bull terrier named Unity, at the bottom of the pool, according to a police department press release.

Dacres family said that after an argument, he walked out of the apartment with Unity. He threw her over the locked fence surrounding the pool, and then he jumped over the fence after her, according to police.

He then brought her into the pool and held her underwater, police said. After killing Unity, he went back inside the apartment and told family members what he did, and they called police, according to a media release.

“Cruel or inhumane treatment of animals or pets is a crime, and anyone charged can be subject to arrest, fines and any other penalities under the law,” the department said in a statement.