Arguing brothers pull out guns and shoot each other, Texas cops say. One was killed

An argument between two brothers ended with both men shooting each other, Texas police told news outlets.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, San Antonio police said in a release.

Officers responded to an address on Twining Drive, a residential street on the city’s southwest side, and found two men with gunshot wounds.

The men, ages 37 and 41, had gotten into an “unknown dispute,” police said. At some point, one pulled out a gun and shot the other, who then fired back.

Police identified the men as brothers, TV station WOAI reported.

Nobody saw the shooting, but neighbors heard gunfire, police told the outlet.

Officers performed live-saving efforts on one of the brothers, but he died at the scene, the SAPD said. The other was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is underway, police said.

