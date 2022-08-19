He was arguing at the RV park, Florida cops say. Then he pulled it from his butt

A man in Florida was arrested on drug charges at an RV park after the situation escalated, police say.

According to a release on Facebook from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the Outpost RV Park in Freeport early Tuesday following a report of “a suspect illegally entering a residence.”

The homeowner and a man later identified as Christopher Giles, 35, got into a “verbal argument,” and the suspect left the park, according to the post.

While traveling to the scene, deputies saw Giles walking on County Highway 3280. While searching him for weapons, they asked if he had anything illegal.

“Maybe,” he replied, according to the post.

Giles then pulled “a clear bag from his buttocks.”

After the bag was “sanitized,” it was found to contain a mix of drugs including methamphetamine, heroin and naloxone hydrochloride, used to treat emergency opioid overdoses, police said.

Giles was arrested and charged with burglary and 16 counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $15,000 bond.