Argument among 3 people in East Tampa results in gunfire leaving one dead, two injured

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured after a shooting in East Tampa Thursday evening, police said.

The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of E Osborne Avenue. Tampa police said three males were “involved in an altercation” and shots were exchanged among them. All three were injured and officers who responded to the scene found all three on the ground, police said in a news release Friday.

One of the males was taken to a hospital, where he died. The other two were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No other details — including the names and ages of the people involved — were released.