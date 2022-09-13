Argument at Arby’s escalates when teen fatally shoots 28-year-old, Oklahoma cops say

An argument at Arby’s escalated when a 16-year-old shot and fatally wounded an employee, according to Oklahoma authorities.

The teenager was arguing with 28-year-old D’Quan Brown at a restaurant in Oklahoma City just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the Oklahoma City Police Department said in a news release.

The teen left the restaurant and retrieved a handgun from the car before returning inside and shooting Brown, authorities said.

Officials arrived at the scene and rushed Brown to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

The 16-year-old was found near the restaurant and arrested, police said.

Brown’s uncle, Darrell Brown, posted on Facebook, saying, “[My] nephew was the example of a great young man.”

He told McClatchy News that Brown worked part-time at Arby’s and full-time at Walmart. Brown was enrolled in his second year at Oklahoma City Community College and planned to transfer to an area university.

“This sudden loss is tough on my brother and sister in law and will be an extremely sad moment to all that loved him,” Brown’s uncle wrote in the post.

Arby’s told News9 that it was “aware of the incident.” The restaurant said that the local “franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation. Due to this being an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the Oklahoma City Police Department.”

No charges have been filed, KOCO reported.

